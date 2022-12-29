ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enola, PA

local21news.com

Man arrested after hiding face in sweatshirt and running away in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was body tackled by police after he allegedly attempted to run away from them while trying to cover his face. The incident happened after police checked a Turkey Hill on 1010 Sharp Ave. for 43-year-old Joshua Fischer, who had previous assault charges that he needed to be brought in for, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD).
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police search for missing teen in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police are searching for 17-year-old Naomi Keglovitz-Haynes. According to police, she was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of North West Street getting into a black and blue sedan. Police describe her as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished...
DANVILLE, PA
abc27.com

York County man found not guilty in toddler’s death

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man has been found not guilty on all charges in the death of a toddler, according to the Law Office of Farley G. Holt. Tyree Bowie had been charged with homicide and child endangerment in the death of two-year-old Dante Mullinix in 2018.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Berks Teen Attacked Brother With Knife: State Police

A teenager in Berks County faces criminal charges for attacking his older brother with a pocket knife, authorities say. Police were called to a home on the 2500 block of Main Street in Union Township at about 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 for a reported domestic disturbance, state troopers said in a release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Woman fatally shot in York, police investigating

YORK CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot in York City early Saturday morning. York City Police say on December 31 at 12:36 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of W. Jackson Street for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found the 18-year-old with...
local21news.com

61-year-old pedestrian fatally hit by car in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a car crash that has left one woman dead at a crosswalk. According to Waynesboro Police Department, they were initially dispatched on Dec. 31 at 7:45 p.m. at the crosswalk of W. Main St. and Mulberry St. When they arrived, police...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Police investigate fatal shooting of central Pa. 18-year-old

York City Police are investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman early Saturday morning. Police are looking for information about the shooting that took place at 300 W. Jackson Street in the city at around 12:36 a.m. The woman was shot and transported to the hospital, where she later...
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Second suspect arrested in Lebanon County business burglary

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A second suspect in the Christmas Eve. burglary at Blatt & Tillett garage has been arrested. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 20-year-old Austin Davis turned himself in to authorities Thursday night in connection to the theft of a truck, tools, and cash. Earlier this week 22-year-old Joel Tirado-Valentin was arrested […]
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

