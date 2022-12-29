Read full article on original website
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Man arrested after hiding face in sweatshirt and running away in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was body tackled by police after he allegedly attempted to run away from them while trying to cover his face. The incident happened after police checked a Turkey Hill on 1010 Sharp Ave. for 43-year-old Joshua Fischer, who had previous assault charges that he needed to be brought in for, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD).
Police search for missing teen in Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police are searching for 17-year-old Naomi Keglovitz-Haynes. According to police, she was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of North West Street getting into a black and blue sedan. Police describe her as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing...
Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished...
Man arrested for burning woman with torch lighter, false imprisonment, police say
Shippensburg police have arrested a man they say held a woman against her will and burned her with a butane torch lighter on Wednesday. Dion Magaro was found on the first block of East Burd Street in the borough when he was taken into custody at around noon on Wednesday.
Lancaster County man sentenced for shooting at police during 2021 standoff
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Columbia man was sentenced Thursday to 6 to 20 years in prison after firing at police and engaging in an hours-long standoff in 2021, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Shawn Stryker, 51, was charged with aggravated assault for firing...
York man found not guilty of all charges related to death of 2-year-old
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York man was found not guilty of all charges related to the death of two-year-old Dante Mullinix. Tyree Marche'll Bowie, 43, was previously charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child. According to Bowie's attorney, he was found not guilty on all charges.
UPDATE: Berwick woman, employee, identified as Geisinger victim; alleged suspect killed near Aristes
MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Montour County – Two tragedies an hour apart Friday evening are connected, according to the coroners in Montour and Columbia Counties. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the victim of Friday’s shooting at Geisinger Medical Center as Vikki Wetzel, 49, of Berwick. She was returning to...
York County man found not guilty in toddler’s death
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man has been found not guilty on all charges in the death of a toddler, according to the Law Office of Farley G. Holt. Tyree Bowie had been charged with homicide and child endangerment in the death of two-year-old Dante Mullinix in 2018.
Report reveals another man was involved in shooting of woman in Mifflin County
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released that Paige Kibe, who was found dead on River Road, was allegedly killed from a shooting done by 44-year-old Michael Kennedy and a newly released alleged accomplice. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lewiston, 26-year-old Trevor Middaugh of Lewistown is...
Berks Teen Attacked Brother With Knife: State Police
A teenager in Berks County faces criminal charges for attacking his older brother with a pocket knife, authorities say. Police were called to a home on the 2500 block of Main Street in Union Township at about 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 for a reported domestic disturbance, state troopers said in a release.
Woman fatally shot in York, police investigating
YORK CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot in York City early Saturday morning. York City Police say on December 31 at 12:36 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of W. Jackson Street for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found the 18-year-old with...
UPDATE: Geisinger Shooting Victim is Berwick Woman, Suspect Related to Fatal Crash
DANVILLE- The Geisinger employee killed in a shooting Friday evening in an employee parking lot of Geisinger Danville is now identified as a Berwick woman. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said in a release Saturday killed was 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel. Lynn says the suspect is an ex-boyfriend of Wetzel’s. There...
Person of interest detained in killing at Harrisburg Sunken Gardens: police
Days after releasing footage of a man who was with Stacey Shannon hours before her body was found in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens Park, police say they’ve got someone in custody. Harrisburg police did not publicly identify the man but said that their person of interest was identified and...
61-year-old pedestrian fatally hit by car in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a car crash that has left one woman dead at a crosswalk. According to Waynesboro Police Department, they were initially dispatched on Dec. 31 at 7:45 p.m. at the crosswalk of W. Main St. and Mulberry St. When they arrived, police...
Man who shot at central Pa. police sentenced to prison: ‘You are alive today for one reason and one reason only’
A Lancaster County man should feel lucky to be alive after shooting at police officers during an hours-long standoff last year, a judge said Thursday while sentencing him to years in prison. Shawn Stryker, 51, of Columbia, fired two shots at Lancaster County police officers Jan. 3, 2021, during a...
5 charged in Dauphin County carjacking that led to multi-town chase, crash
Three adults and two juveniles were arrested Thursday after stealing a car in Steelton and leading police from multiple departments on a chase, authorities said. A woman told police a man put a gun to her head and stole her car around 10:14 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of South Second Street in Steelton, according to police.
Adult children left with grief, regret after killing of mom in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens
Update: Police have detained a person of interest in the killing. Stacey Shannon struggled with addiction for decades. Her daughter always worried Shannon, 53, might die from a drug overdose. But Jessica Hassell wasn’t prepared to learn on Christmas Day that her mother was beaten by a man she barely...
Police investigate fatal shooting of central Pa. 18-year-old
York City Police are investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman early Saturday morning. Police are looking for information about the shooting that took place at 300 W. Jackson Street in the city at around 12:36 a.m. The woman was shot and transported to the hospital, where she later...
Second suspect arrested in Lebanon County business burglary
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A second suspect in the Christmas Eve. burglary at Blatt & Tillett garage has been arrested. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 20-year-old Austin Davis turned himself in to authorities Thursday night in connection to the theft of a truck, tools, and cash. Earlier this week 22-year-old Joel Tirado-Valentin was arrested […]
Trucker charged in wrong-way crash on turnpike near Berks that killed 2 sisters
An Ohio trucker was intoxicated when he drove an 18-wheeler in the wrong direction on the Pennsylvania Turnpike between the Reading and Morgantown exchanges, causing a head-on collision that killed two sisters from South America, state police said. The crash happened Dec. 23 about 9:40 p.m. at mile marker 291,...
