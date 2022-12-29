Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Net
Detectives Continue Investigating Shooting/Homicide In La Plata, Suspect Apprehended
LA PLATA, Md. – On December 31, 2022 at 4:06 p.m., officers responded to the area of Crain Highway and Port Tobacco Road in La Plata for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Donnell Henry Hawkins, 30 of La Plata, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
30-year-old shot and killed in Charles County, suspect in custody
A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the area of Crain Highway and Port Tobacco Road in La Plata on Saturday. A suspect is in custody.
Bay Net
State Police Arrest Man Following Barricade Situation In St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Maryland State Police arrested a man following a barricade situation Wednesday in St. Mary’s County. Shortly after 4 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, along with deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23800 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, Maryland for a report of an assault in which the suspect fired a gun in the air.
Bay Net
New Year’s Eve Murder, One Person Of Interest In Custody
UPDATE – Police Release Details On La Plata Homicide. LA PLATA, Md. – On Saturday, New Year’s Eve, December 31st, 2022, Charles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting in La Plata. A shooting was reported in the area of Crain Highway and Charles Street near...
fox5dc.com
1 arrested in DC New Year's Eve armed robbery investigations; police seek additional suspects
WASHINGTON - Authorities have arrested one person they say was involved in a series of armed robberies on New Year's Eve in northwest D.C. Police say around 9:00 p.m. Saturday several armed suspects approached a group of people in the 1600 block of 7th Street and robbed them before fleeing in a vehicle. A short time later, just after 9:15 p.m., police say the same group of armed suspects approached a second group of people in the 1200 block of U Street and robbed them at gunpoint.
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of December 19– December 25, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,397 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-74559. On December 23, 2022, Deputy Newton responded to the 6000 block of Gordon Drive in Sunderland, for...
fox5dc.com
2 dead, 2 injured in New Year's Day shooting in Prince George’s County
CLINTON, Md. - Detectives say two people were shot and killed in an early New Year's Day shooting in Prince George's County. Officers responded to the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton around 6 a.m. Sunday for the report of a shooting and found two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
maryland.gov
Maryland State Police Investigating A Missing Person In St. Mary’s County
(GREAT MILLS, MD) – Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and Criminal Enforcement Division are currently attempting to locate a man reported missing earlier this month from St. Mary’s County. James Volodimir Nalborcyk, 50, of Great Mills, Maryland, was reported missing by family members to the Maryland State Police...
wnav.com
A Fugitive with Multiple Charges from Events in Anne Arundel County Has Been Arrested
A Virginia man, wanted for several warrants from Anne Arundel County, has been arrested in Spotsylvania, Virginia. Melvin Anibal Duran Flores is a 35-year-old man who is now in the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. He's accused of felony charges, including three counts of kidnapping, four counts of assault, two counts of false imprisonment, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. According to a press release, Stafford County Detective J.G. Wright III and the U.S. Marshals Service worked together to take him into custody.
WJLA
2 dead, 2 hurt including a child after New Year's Day shooting in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two people are dead and two others are wounded and in the hospital, including a child, after a New Year's Day shooting in Prince George's County, according to police. At approximately 6 a.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of Lazy Acres...
WTOP
2 dead, 2 injured in Prince George’s Co. domestic incident
Two people are dead and two others are injured following a domestic incident in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday morning, according to police. It happened in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton around 6 a.m. when officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, according to Prince George’s County police.
Christmas Day fire determined to be arson, suspect arrested in Stafford County
Stafford County Sheriff's Office and the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department have arrested a suspect in connection to a Christmas Day fire that has now been deemed arson.
Two dead, two injured following a quadruple shooting in Prince George's County
Detectives are investigating the circumstances behind a quadruple shooting in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Prince George's County.
WTOP
2 pedestrians, including 1 child, hit by vehicles in Montgomery Co.
Two pedestrians — including a child — were hit in separate crashes that occurred minutes apart from each other in Montgomery County, Maryland, during New Year’s Eve. A ten-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was struck at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak.
WBOC
Two Minivans And One Type 'A' School Bus Stolen From Wicomico County Board Of Education
SALISBURY, Md. - Thieves hit the Wicomico County School Board of Education parking lot earlier this week. The thieves stole three vehicles, two minivans and a type "A" school bus. The Wicomico County Sheriffs Department tells us that one of the minivans and the type 'A' school bus have been...
Man found shot dead in Prince George's Co. vehicle
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the 20 block of Chamber Avenue for a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot inside a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Prince William County Police arrest three-time Virginia bank robbery suspect
The Prince William County Police Department has arrested the man suspected of being connected to three bank robberies in northern Virginia in the past few months.
Police search for suspects, vehicle in DC armed robbery
WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for suspects wanted in an armed robbery and assault that happened early Thursday morning in Northwest D.C. According to police, the robbery happened in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest just after 2 a.m. Detectives with Metropolitan Police Department's Second District believe that is when three men in a vehicle pulled up to victims on the street. Police say the men got out of their car and brandished handguns, demanding property from an unknown number of victims.
NBC Washington
Man Fatally Shot in Capitol Heights: Police
A man is dead after he was shot in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say. It happened on Chamber Avenue off Capitol Heights Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Prince George’s County Police said. At the scene, police said they found a man in a car with a gunshot wound.
Man found shot to death inside car in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A report of a shooting led police into a death investigation early Saturday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that officers were on Chamber Avenue in Capitol Heights around 1:25 a.m. after they received a report about gunfire in the area. They found a man […]
Comments / 0