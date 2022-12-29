A Virginia man, wanted for several warrants from Anne Arundel County, has been arrested in Spotsylvania, Virginia. Melvin Anibal Duran Flores is a 35-year-old man who is now in the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. He's accused of felony charges, including three counts of kidnapping, four counts of assault, two counts of false imprisonment, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. According to a press release, Stafford County Detective J.G. Wright III and the U.S. Marshals Service worked together to take him into custody.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO