Saint Mary's County, MD

Bay Net

State Police Arrest Man Following Barricade Situation In St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Maryland State Police arrested a man following a barricade situation Wednesday in St. Mary’s County. Shortly after 4 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, along with deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23800 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, Maryland for a report of an assault in which the suspect fired a gun in the air.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

New Year’s Eve Murder, One Person Of Interest In Custody

UPDATE – Police Release Details On La Plata Homicide. LA PLATA, Md. – On Saturday, New Year’s Eve, December 31st, 2022, Charles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting in La Plata. A shooting was reported in the area of Crain Highway and Charles Street near...
LA PLATA, MD
fox5dc.com

1 arrested in DC New Year's Eve armed robbery investigations; police seek additional suspects

WASHINGTON - Authorities have arrested one person they say was involved in a series of armed robberies on New Year's Eve in northwest D.C. Police say around 9:00 p.m. Saturday several armed suspects approached a group of people in the 1600 block of 7th Street and robbed them before fleeing in a vehicle. A short time later, just after 9:15 p.m., police say the same group of armed suspects approached a second group of people in the 1200 block of U Street and robbed them at gunpoint.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of December 19– December 25, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,397 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-74559. On December 23, 2022, Deputy Newton responded to the 6000 block of Gordon Drive in Sunderland, for...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

2 dead, 2 injured in New Year's Day shooting in Prince George’s County

CLINTON, Md. - Detectives say two people were shot and killed in an early New Year's Day shooting in Prince George's County. Officers responded to the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton around 6 a.m. Sunday for the report of a shooting and found two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
CLINTON, MD
maryland.gov

Maryland State Police Investigating A Missing Person In St. Mary’s County

(GREAT MILLS, MD) – Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and Criminal Enforcement Division are currently attempting to locate a man reported missing earlier this month from St. Mary’s County. James Volodimir Nalborcyk, 50, of Great Mills, Maryland, was reported missing by family members to the Maryland State Police...
GREAT MILLS, MD
wnav.com

A Fugitive with Multiple Charges from Events in Anne Arundel County Has Been Arrested

A Virginia man, wanted for several warrants from Anne Arundel County, has been arrested in Spotsylvania, Virginia. Melvin Anibal Duran Flores is a 35-year-old man who is now in the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. He's accused of felony charges, including three counts of kidnapping, four counts of assault, two counts of false imprisonment, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. According to a press release, Stafford County Detective J.G. Wright III and the U.S. Marshals Service worked together to take him into custody.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WTOP

2 dead, 2 injured in Prince George’s Co. domestic incident

Two people are dead and two others are injured following a domestic incident in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday morning, according to police. It happened in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton around 6 a.m. when officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, according to Prince George’s County police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

2 pedestrians, including 1 child, hit by vehicles in Montgomery Co.

Two pedestrians — including a child — were hit in separate crashes that occurred minutes apart from each other in Montgomery County, Maryland, during New Year’s Eve. A ten-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was struck at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Man found shot dead in Prince George's Co. vehicle

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the 20 block of Chamber Avenue for a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot inside a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WUSA9

Police search for suspects, vehicle in DC armed robbery

WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for suspects wanted in an armed robbery and assault that happened early Thursday morning in Northwest D.C. According to police, the robbery happened in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest just after 2 a.m. Detectives with Metropolitan Police Department's Second District believe that is when three men in a vehicle pulled up to victims on the street. Police say the men got out of their car and brandished handguns, demanding property from an unknown number of victims.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Man Fatally Shot in Capitol Heights: Police

A man is dead after he was shot in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say. It happened on Chamber Avenue off Capitol Heights Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Prince George’s County Police said. At the scene, police said they found a man in a car with a gunshot wound.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD

