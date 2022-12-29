Read full article on original website
BYU rolls to 7th straight win, 71-58
PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU improved to 2-0 in West Coast Conference play Saturday night with a 71-58 win over Portland at home in the Marriott Center. The win moved the Cougars’ win streak to seven-straight, five of which have been at home. “It’s so hard to win seven in a row and these […]
Stanford Daily
Men’s basketball unable to finish improbable comeback against Utah
The Utah Utes (11-4, 4-0 Pac-12) escaped Maples Pavilion with a 71 -66 victory against the Stanford Cardinal (5-9, 0-4 Pac-12) on New Year’s Eve. This is the second time Stanford has started 0-4 in conference play during head coach Jerod Haase’s tenure on the Farm. A poor...
CBS Sports
BYU freshman OL Sione Veikoso dies at 22 after retaining wall collapses in his native Hawaii
BYU redshirt freshman offensive lineman Sione Veikoso died on Friday after a retaining wall in a construction project collapsed in his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii, the school announced. Veikoso, a transfer from Arizona State, was 22 years old. "We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one...
kslsports.com
University President Taylor Randall Drops The Mic At Rose Bowl Rally
LOS ANGELES– We are one sleep away from Utah football’s second appearance in The Grandaddy of them All and the energy is getting palpable. Utah Athletics held their pep rally Sunday afternoon in Downtown Los Angeles, and it didn’t disappoint. While fans got to cheer on some of their favorite players and sing “Utah Man” with the Spirit Team, it was University of Utah President Taylor Randall who stole the show.
ABC 4
BYU football player dies in tragic construction accident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – BYU football player Sione Veikoso has died in a tragic construction accident, according to the school’s football program. He was 22. Veikoso was reportedly visiting home in Kailua, Hawai’i when the accident took place Friday. ESPN states that six men were...
kslsports.com
PK: Looking At Future Of Utah Football Past Rose Bowl Game
PASADENA, Calif. – Perhaps nobody has given a better recommendation of Utah football than linebacker Mohamoud Diabate did during his interview session in the media tent outside the Rose Bowl on a rainy Saturday. After playing in 37 games with 17 starts at Florida the last three years, Diabate...
Brigham Young University offensive lineman dies in construction accident
HONOLULU — Brigham Young University offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in a construction accident in his hometown in Hawaii, family members said. Veikoso, 22, died Friday after a retaining wall he was helping repair during holiday break from school collapsed, his family confirmed. The Honolulu Fire Department reported that three others were injured when the 15-foot (4.5-meter) rock wall partially fell behind a home in Kailua, which is about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northeast of Honolulu.
kslsports.com
Southern Utah Outlasts Vaqueros In WAC Overtime Thriller
SALT LAKE CITY – The Thunderbirds improved to 2-0 in WAC play, doing just enough to pull away from UTRGV in overtime for a 94-88 win. The Thunderbirds (10-5, 2-0) hosted the Vaqueros of Texas-Rio Grande Valley (8-6, 0-2) at the America First Event Center on Saturday, December 31.
College Football Player Killed In Tragic Accident
Late Friday night, the football was received some devastating news when a BYU football player passed away. Sione Veikoso, an offensive lineman for the Cougars, passed away following a construction accident, according to a statement from the team. He was just 22 years old. "BYU has learned of the death...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Wraps Up Media Day, Team Photo
PASADENA, CA- Utah football is moving right along through all of the Rose Bowl activities and events. The latest took place Saturday morning at the Rose Bowl Stadium where the team completed their media day and team photo in very soggy conditions. The Utes were on hand for about 30...
kslsports.com
Utah, Penn State Are More Alike Than Different
LOS ANGELES- No. 8 Utah and No. 11 Penn State are a day away from facing off in the 109th Rose Bowl game and it’s like looking in a mirror. The two opponents are built very similarly and both sides have noted they are more alike than they are different.
kslsports.com
Cam Rising Talks Journey To Utah, Brotherhood
LOS ANGELES- Thinking about Utah quarterback Cam Rising being anywhere but with the Utes is hard to fathom. The team and the quarterback seem so sympatico that a world where they aren’t together doesn’t make a lot of sense. However, without a little fate and maybe some “unwavering belief” Rising very well may have never been a Ute.
kslsports.com
End Of An Era: Penn State Versus Utah The Last ‘Traditional’ Rose Bowl Game
PASADENA, CA– “The Grandaddy of them All” had humble beginnings in 1902 but has survived 109 years of history like a rose out of concrete. Two World Wars, a Cold War, many Presidents, social issues and a pandemic later it feels in a way, like we are saying “good-bye” to a dear old friend who has seen us through the best of times and the worst of times. No matter what has been going on in the world, we could all put it aside for a minute on January 1 of the new year and enjoy the “Tournament of Roses”.
kjzz.com
Utes football player caught up in flight cancelations this week on way to Pasadena
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Rose Bowl — an experience of a lifetime for a college football player. But for one University of Utah redshirt freshman, it was a messy travel experience just to get to Pasadena. “He told me, he said, 'you know, dad, this is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
BYU football player dead, 3 injured after 15-foot retaining wall collapses in Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A BYU football player is dead and three others were seriously injured after a 15-foot retaining rock wall collapsed in Kailua on Friday, authorities said. According to a recent post the school’s website, the 6-foot-7 Kailua High School graduate played football for BYU as a redshirt freshman...
dailyutahchronicle.com
Cowley: LDS Plastic Surgery Craze is Hypocritical
Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
First Utah baby of 2023 appropriately named after current weather conditions
One of the first Utah babies born in 2023 was welcomed into the world and given a truly appropriate name considering the New Year's Day weather conditions.
ksl.com
Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks
SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
kslnewsradio.com
Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts
SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
