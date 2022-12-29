Indianola residents who wish to celebrate the New year may do so by lighting fireworks for a limited time within city limits this weekend. The Indianola City Council approved an updated ordinance regarding the use of fireworks within city limits earlier this year, which includes New Year’s Eve as an approved date, with fireworks allowed to be lit off from 9am to 1:30am on January 1st. Fireworks are not allowed to be discharged at private parks, private campgrounds, cemeteries, or sidewalks, regardless of ownership, or within 200 yards of any school, hospital, nursing homes, veterinary clinics, animal shelter or utility.

