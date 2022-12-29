Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Pella – Rose Parade Preview, Part Five
Director of the Pella Marching Dutch Color Guard Rachael Wurr discusses the ongoing trip in California. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Indianola City Council to Consider Development Plan
The Indianola City Council meets in regular session Tuesday due to the New Year’s Day holiday being observed on Monday. The council will consider plats on the Indianola Industrial Park Infrastructure Project, a rezoning request from the Warren County Historical Society, and hold a public hearing on an offer to buy property. The council will also hear an update regarding the Deer Run Planned Unit Development plan modification, hold a public hearing on a Comprehensive Plan Amendment for the 6th Street Sub-Area Plan, and consider a resolution approving a contract with MSA for a Parks and Open Spaces Master Plan.
Indianola Chamber Hosts Ribbon Cutting for Sauced Up
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new restaurant Sauced Up on Thursday. Owner Rick Valentine tells KNIA News construction delays held up the opening, but the initial response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive. “From the opening to today it’s been a whirlwind....
Pella City Council to Receive Extensive Updates About Rec Center
At their first meeting of the new year, the Pella City Council will receive a presentation about the progress of developing plans for a new recreation facility in the community. During policy and planning Tuesday, representatives with Shive-Hattery will provide an update. In July of 2022, Council approved an Architectural...
Knoxville City Council Meets Tuesday
The Knoxville City Council will meet in regular session January 3 at 6:15 p.m. at the Municipal Building,. On the agenda is a resolution for approving plans, specifications, form of contract, notice to bidders and estimate of cost and ordering bids for Edwards Park improvements. There will also be reports...
Boston Ave Replaced in Indianola with ARPA Funds
A major project completed in 2022 by the City of Indianola was the replacement of Boston Ave, with funds from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. Public Works Director Akhilesh “AP” Pal tells KNIA News the ARPA funds allowed the city to move forward with the project much faster than initially thought.
Jesse Dakota-Rogen Miller
OME: Overton Funeral Home, Indianola, IA TELEPHONE: 5l5-961-5121 DIRECTOR’S NAME: Alex Petersen. Jesse Dakota-Rogen Miller, 20, of Indianola passed away unexpectedly on December 29, 2022, in Lucerne, Missouri. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023 at First Assembly of God Church in Indianola, IA with burial following in the IOOF Cemetery, Indianola. Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Overton Funeral Home.
Many Changes to Pella PD in 2022
Through a combination of retirement, attrition, and growth of the Pella Police Department, plenty of new faces arrived on the force in 2022. Pella Police Chief Shane McSheehy says with the addition of a K-9 unit and staff leaving for a variety of reasons — including retirement, there have been a lot of changes to the personnel in their hallways.
Warren County Supervisors to Hold Organizational Meeting
The Warren County Board of Supervisors will meet in an organizational meeting with the new board on Tuesday, welcoming new member Mark Snell and selecting a Board Chair, Vice Chair, and committee assignments. After the organizational meeting, the board will consider a contract for the milling of R57 and resurfacing...
Rose Parade Coming Monday for Pella Marching Dutch
After they first found out they were selected in October 2021 and with just over a year’s worth of work and anticipation growing since, the Pella Marching Dutch are about to “turn the corner” at the “Granddaddy of Them All” Monday. The band will participate...
Advocating at the Legislature for Iowans 50-Plus
Iowa’s annual state legislative session kicks off in January, and AARP will be at the Capitol in Des Moines working for passage of bills that benefit older Iowans. Priorities in the 2023 legislative session will include improving the state’s long-term care system and helping people continue to live independently as they age.
Knoxville Public Library Early January Events
The Knoxville Public Library has two early January events on their schedule to help young ones stay busy prior to school starting up in Knoxville again January 5. Scheduled for Tuesday, January 3 is an event called Lego Fun from 10:30 a.m. until noon for children between the ages of 3-12. It is all about having fun with Lego creations.
Helping Hands Still has Some Food Needs
Helping Hands Food Pantry and Crisis Shelter in Knoxville has been helping those in need for 38 years. Over the years, Helping Hands has taken care of people in Knoxville, Bussey, Columbia, Pleasantville, Tracy and Harvey areas with holiday baskets. According to Chuck Galeazzi, Director of Helping Hands Food Pantry,...
Phyllis Harvey
Funeral services are pending at Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville for Phyllis Harvey, 87, of Knoxville, who passed away at The Cottages in Pella on December 31. Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville, Iowa is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Warren County Emergency Management Office Move Provides Opportunities
Warren County Emergency Management moved offices from the annex building to the new Warren County Justice Center this past year. Warren County Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Bass tells KNIA News one of the benefits of the new building is better space for training. “Part of my job is resource planning,...
Indianola Fireworks Policy for New Year’s Eve
Indianola residents who wish to celebrate the New year may do so by lighting fireworks for a limited time within city limits this weekend. The Indianola City Council approved an updated ordinance regarding the use of fireworks within city limits earlier this year, which includes New Year’s Eve as an approved date, with fireworks allowed to be lit off from 9am to 1:30am on January 1st. Fireworks are not allowed to be discharged at private parks, private campgrounds, cemeteries, or sidewalks, regardless of ownership, or within 200 yards of any school, hospital, nursing homes, veterinary clinics, animal shelter or utility.
Grand Theater Fundraiser is set for Roof Repairs
The Grand Theater in Knoxville has a roof that is leaking. According to Jocelyn Fee, Executive Director of the theater, there is a fundraiser going on to raise enough money to fix the roof. The roof needs to be replaced in the spring. Fee tells KNIA/KRLS News it will take...
Heidi Flowers
__56_-year-old __Heidi Flowers of Harvey passed away Saturday at the Mahaska. Health Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. Cremation has been accorded, and a celebration of life gathering will be held in the. future with inurnment at Bellefountain Cemetery near Tracy. Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the...
New Year’s Day Holiday Closings Tomorrow
Due to the New Year’s Day holiday today, the City of Indianola will be closed tomorrow, including City Hall, the Indianola Library, and Indianola Parks and Rec. The Warren County Administration Building and county offices will also be closed. Most financial institutions and many other businesses also close to recognize the holiday, and anyone requiring their services should plan to do so on Tuesday.
Pella Marching Dutch Showcased at Disney; at Band Fest Today in Pasadena
Despite the rain, the Marching Dutch made the most of “”The Happiest Place On Earth” and made their way through Disneyland park for the first of three special performances as part of the Rose Parade experience. The band was able to enjoy the time before and after their march for the first of two days at the amusement park in Anaheim, after spending most of Thursday rehearsing and touring Warner Bros. Studios and Hollywood.
