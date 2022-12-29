ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: New Year's Day will be dry with some sunshine

SEATTLE - 2023 is starting off dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine Sunday afternoon. High pressure overhead will bring dry weather to Western Washington Sunday. We will start the day off cloudy, with more sunshine expected in the afternoon. If you're heading to the Seahawks game at Lumen...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

New Year's forecast: Drying out as we cruise into 2023

SEATTLE - A warm and showery day across Western WA with highs soaring above average for most locations. Sea-Tac jumped 6 degrees above-average to 53, with Hoquiam warming into the low 60s. Overnight, look for a few pockets of showers with warmer-than-normal lows. The average for this time of year...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Widespread rain increases overnight

Seattle - Widespread rain is rapidly tracking across Western Washington. Expect moderate rain throughout the night as this bands hits. We're left with scattered to isolated showers throughout the day tomorrow. Here is a look at the timing of the rain:. Mountain snow is also on the list tonight! A...
q13fox.com

New Year's weekend looks mainly dry in Western Washington

SEATTLE - On and off showers will continue Friday and ease up after the sun goes down, leading to drier weather for the holiday weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will be a bit warmer Friday, back close to 50 degrees with breezy wind at times. Gusts could reach up to 30 mph.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Suburban Times

PCSD Video: Snow Day Ride-Along

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department social media post. When it snowed in Pierce County last week, we just had to get out there and see what our deputies were dealing with. As you know, whether there’s rain, sleet, or snow, our deputies are out there working hard for our community. Let’s take a look at a PCSD “Snow Day.”
KDRV

STORMWATCH 12: Heavy rain and snow, gusty winds will create difficult travel conditions ahead of the holiday weekend

From the StormWatch 12 Weather Team... This next round of widespread and heavier rain and snow will continue through tonight. Expect a very soggy night with snowy conditions in our higher elevations. We'll also see some more strong winds with many areas seeing gusts between 25-50 mph. Some of the highest gusts will be for the coast, Shasta Valley and up in our higher terrain. Blowing snow will be a concern for our higher elevations that see snow tonight into tomorrow. This will further complicate travel and make for very hazardous conditions. Snow levels will be climbing Thursday night into Friday. Expect snow levels to be between 3,500' to 4,000' or so through the evening then climb up to around 5,000' to 6,000' overnight into Friday morning. We would likely see a transition from snow to rain for the Mt. Shasta area along I-5 and eventually the Klamath Falls area during this time.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Seattle

Because Seattle is surrounded by water, it has a wide range of naturally occurring swimming locations. Canals, lakes, rivers, and, of course, the Puget Sound, all provide places for a quick dip. For those wanting to avoid seaweed and critters, there are also a few public outdoor pools. Dozens of...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Winter Storm: High Winds and Flooding due to King Tides and Rainfall

The National Weather Service has issued the following alerts for Seattle and surrounding areas:. A series of winter storms will impact Seattle this week, and there is a potential for significant impacts including power outages, flooding, tree damage, and road closures. You can report storm-related impacts:. Emergencies: Call 911 for...
SEATTLE, WA
NBCMontana

Tracking the next round of snow

AVALANCHE WARNING for Mineral County, Missoula County, Powell County, Ravalli County, Flathead County, Lake County, Lincoln County, St. Regis Basin in Lookout Pass Zone, Kootenay/Cabinet MT Zone, Silver Valley and St. Regis Basin, Selkirk/Cabinet Mountains and the Purcell Range of Northwest Montana through 7AM tomorrow. Above-freezing temperatures and precipitation in the form of wet snow and rain have destabilized the snowpack throughout the forecast area. The avalanche hazard will continue to rise throughout the day with warming temperatures and continued precipitation. Human triggered and natural avalanches are very likely. Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Snowmobiler from Washington killed in avalanche north of Cooke City

COOKE CITY, Mont. - An avalanche north of Cooke City killed a snowmobiler Saturday. The avalanche happened near Daisy Pass on a southeast facing slope of Crown Butte. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC) reports two riders from Washington were snowmobiling uphill on adjacent slopes when one rider triggered an avalanche while climbing a steeper slope 100 to 200 feet from the top.
COOKE CITY-SILVER GATE, MT
KUOW

Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather

After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Leena's reopens in time for the New Year

The popular Leena's restaurant in the North City Business District 17732 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 was able to reopen for breakfast Friday morning, December 30, 2022, after an extended power outage. They chose to close on Friday December 23rd, 24th and 25th. We were very concerned about the...
SHORELINE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy