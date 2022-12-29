Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: New Year's Day will be dry with some sunshine
SEATTLE - 2023 is starting off dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine Sunday afternoon. High pressure overhead will bring dry weather to Western Washington Sunday. We will start the day off cloudy, with more sunshine expected in the afternoon. If you're heading to the Seahawks game at Lumen...
q13fox.com
New Year's forecast: Drying out as we cruise into 2023
SEATTLE - A warm and showery day across Western WA with highs soaring above average for most locations. Sea-Tac jumped 6 degrees above-average to 53, with Hoquiam warming into the low 60s. Overnight, look for a few pockets of showers with warmer-than-normal lows. The average for this time of year...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: 2023 arrives in quiet fashion for the Pacific Northwest!
SEATTLE - Happy New Year everyone! From all of us at FOX 13 be safe and well as we say goodbye to 2022 and ring in 2023!. New Year's celebrations at the Needle will happen under mostly cloudy skies with temps in the low 40s. We're holding out the rain this year!
q13fox.com
Widespread rain increases overnight
Seattle - Widespread rain is rapidly tracking across Western Washington. Expect moderate rain throughout the night as this bands hits. We're left with scattered to isolated showers throughout the day tomorrow. Here is a look at the timing of the rain:. Mountain snow is also on the list tonight! A...
q13fox.com
New Year's weekend looks mainly dry in Western Washington
SEATTLE - On and off showers will continue Friday and ease up after the sun goes down, leading to drier weather for the holiday weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will be a bit warmer Friday, back close to 50 degrees with breezy wind at times. Gusts could reach up to 30 mph.
The Suburban Times
PCSD Video: Snow Day Ride-Along
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department social media post. When it snowed in Pierce County last week, we just had to get out there and see what our deputies were dealing with. As you know, whether there’s rain, sleet, or snow, our deputies are out there working hard for our community. Let’s take a look at a PCSD “Snow Day.”
KDRV
STORMWATCH 12: Heavy rain and snow, gusty winds will create difficult travel conditions ahead of the holiday weekend
From the StormWatch 12 Weather Team... This next round of widespread and heavier rain and snow will continue through tonight. Expect a very soggy night with snowy conditions in our higher elevations. We'll also see some more strong winds with many areas seeing gusts between 25-50 mph. Some of the highest gusts will be for the coast, Shasta Valley and up in our higher terrain. Blowing snow will be a concern for our higher elevations that see snow tonight into tomorrow. This will further complicate travel and make for very hazardous conditions. Snow levels will be climbing Thursday night into Friday. Expect snow levels to be between 3,500' to 4,000' or so through the evening then climb up to around 5,000' to 6,000' overnight into Friday morning. We would likely see a transition from snow to rain for the Mt. Shasta area along I-5 and eventually the Klamath Falls area during this time.
Storm to bring snow and high winds to East Idaho New Year's Eve through New Year's Day
The new year will be ushered in with a snowstorm in East Idaho. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho that are in effect from New Year's Eve through New Year's Day. The storm is forecast to bring snow and 45 mph winds to East Idaho starting Saturday night and ending late Sunday night. ...
3 Videos that Prove Seattle should be Terrified of Snow
Winter has been in full swing for a little while now, Eastern Washington and Snoqualmie pass has already gotten their yearly dumping of snow and there's still more to come. Western Washington also got a heavy dose of snow and freezing weather, which is a recipe for disaster. Every year...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Seattle
Because Seattle is surrounded by water, it has a wide range of naturally occurring swimming locations. Canals, lakes, rivers, and, of course, the Puget Sound, all provide places for a quick dip. For those wanting to avoid seaweed and critters, there are also a few public outdoor pools. Dozens of...
King Tides bring another threat of flooding to Puget Sound cities
SEATTLE — Some cities in the Puget Sound, coastal, and San Juan Island regions may see minor flooding on Thursday due to another round of King Tides. However, the tides will be lower than those seen on Tuesday that caused major flooding across parts of Western Washington. For instance,...
q13fox.com
Seattle flight cancellations from winter storm cost Alaska man chance for heart transplant
SEATTLE - The winter storms that hit just before the holidays canceled hundreds of flights across the country. For one man, the flight cancelations were more than just an inconvenience: they cost him a second chance at a healthy life. On Dec. 22, Patrick Holland got a call from the...
Surging wind gusts up to 55 mph whip Tri-Cities, Eastern WA
More flights were canceled because Tuesday night’s wind.
Seattle, Washington
Winter Storm: High Winds and Flooding due to King Tides and Rainfall
The National Weather Service has issued the following alerts for Seattle and surrounding areas:. A series of winter storms will impact Seattle this week, and there is a potential for significant impacts including power outages, flooding, tree damage, and road closures. You can report storm-related impacts:. Emergencies: Call 911 for...
‘Significant coastal flooding’ expected across western Washington
Flooding around Puget Sound will continue through Wednesday, but weather is expected to start to calm moving into the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). NWS said that with heavy rains across western Washington the past few days — which ended Wednesday morning — there...
NBCMontana
Tracking the next round of snow
AVALANCHE WARNING for Mineral County, Missoula County, Powell County, Ravalli County, Flathead County, Lake County, Lincoln County, St. Regis Basin in Lookout Pass Zone, Kootenay/Cabinet MT Zone, Silver Valley and St. Regis Basin, Selkirk/Cabinet Mountains and the Purcell Range of Northwest Montana through 7AM tomorrow. Above-freezing temperatures and precipitation in the form of wet snow and rain have destabilized the snowpack throughout the forecast area. The avalanche hazard will continue to rise throughout the day with warming temperatures and continued precipitation. Human triggered and natural avalanches are very likely. Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
montanarightnow.com
Snowmobiler from Washington killed in avalanche north of Cooke City
COOKE CITY, Mont. - An avalanche north of Cooke City killed a snowmobiler Saturday. The avalanche happened near Daisy Pass on a southeast facing slope of Crown Butte. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC) reports two riders from Washington were snowmobiling uphill on adjacent slopes when one rider triggered an avalanche while climbing a steeper slope 100 to 200 feet from the top.
KUOW
Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather
After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
oilcity.news
Moderate to heavy snow coming to Wyoming over New Year’s weekend; 80% chance in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — With the start of the new year approaching, moderate to heavy snow is expected in western and central Wyoming from Saturday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Light to moderate snow could begin in western parts of the state Friday and Friday...
shorelineareanews.com
Leena's reopens in time for the New Year
The popular Leena's restaurant in the North City Business District 17732 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 was able to reopen for breakfast Friday morning, December 30, 2022, after an extended power outage. They chose to close on Friday December 23rd, 24th and 25th. We were very concerned about the...
