WIS-TV

One injured in Downtown Columbia vehicle collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports one person was injured after a vehicle collision in downtown Columbia. The collision temporarily shut down a street according to law enforcement. Officials said the collision happened around 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 29 at the 2700 block of North Main...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

LIST: New Year’s Eve events in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, and there are events all over the Midlands to celebrate the start of new beginnings. So if you are looking for events to bring in the new year, you can give some of these events a try:
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Funeral arrangements announced for Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral arrangements have been made for Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 5 at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia, according to Dignity Memorial. Two Columbia City Councilmembers and Columbia City officials confirmed Taylor died earlier...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Emergency SNAP benefits to end in January

COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

DHEC takes emergency action to protect assisted living residents in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is taking emergency actions at four assisted living facilities. DHEC issued Emergency Suspension Orders against Reese’s Community Care Home No. 1 and No. 2. According to DHEC, the conditions and practices at these locations pose...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Newberry deputies warning of electric company phone scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members of new year scams happening in the area. Officials said people are receiving calls from a fraudster who says they are from the Newberry Electric Cooperative, the person then says they will cut off the person’s power unless they receive a gift card and provide them the number on the card.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Two killed in single-vehicle Fairfield County collision

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two people are deceased after a collision on I-77 North at mile marker 32. The collision occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022. A driver of a 2021 Nissan Altima was traveling north on I-77 when...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sled is working to meet high demand for concealed weapons permits across the Palmetto State. The interest in applications increased when state law made permits free in August of last year. Open carry is only legal in South Carolina for...
GEORGIA STATE
WIS-TV

Report shows spike in homelessness in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new report shows a spike in the number of people seeking help from homelessness services in South Carolina. The 2022 State of Homeless report says the number went from a little under 11,000 people to more than 13,000 people. That’s roughly an 18 percent jump...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 2023 with time-honored meal

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The first day of 2023 brought thousands of customers to Lizard’s Thicket restaurants across South Carolina. This was to honor an age-old tradition. “You know, we’re pretty superstitious in the south and you got to have your pork chops, your collards, and your black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day,” said Sara Kisnow, Community Relations Manager for Lizard’s Thicket.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Driver dies after single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Orangeburg County. Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the collision happened around 12 a.m. on Friday, December 30 on U.S. Highway 15 near Theater Drive. According to officials, a 2007 GMC Yukon was traveling...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

New Year’s fireworks safety tips from the SC State Fire Marshal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The SC State Fire Marshal wants safety to be the most important factor when setting off fireworks for your New Year’s celebration. Here are a few tips you should follow to be safe regarding fireworks celebrations. Follow Instructions. Observe local laws and weather conditions. Check...
WIS-TV

NC man becomes Powerball First Millionaire of the Year

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - One North Carolina man rang in the new year as a millionaire after becoming the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year. Gary Krigbaum’s life changed just after midnight on January 1 when he won the drawing during the ABC’s broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023.”
NEW YORK STATE

