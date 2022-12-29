ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Golden Hills RC & D to Discuss Tourism Director Position at Cass County Supervisors Meeting Today

By Tom Robinson
 6 days ago
(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors will continue discussing the request to use ARPA funds for a new tourism director. Cara Morgan, from Golden Hills RC & D, will appear in front of the Board on this morning for a presentation on tourism, trails, and information on the feasibility of a full or part-time Cass County tourism director.

For the past 15 years, Kenner Baxter of Marne led the Cass County Tourism group as a volunteer and announced her plans to retire last spring.

The past week, Brigham Hoegh provided the supervisors with a breakdown of what a part or full-time director would look like from the fiscal year 2022 through the fiscal year 2025. The total ARPA funding request for a part-time director is $63,922.80 and $118,722.35 for a full-time director.

The supervisors have received negative input from constituents regarding this issue.

Jennifer McEntaffer with CADCO and Bailey Smith from the Atlantic Chamber of Commerce stated they could not take on this position.

The meeting starts at 9:00 a.m. in the boardroom at the Courthouse.

Western Iowa Today

Cass County Board of Supervisors hold Reorganizational Meeting

(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors this morning held their reorganizational meeting. The Board re-elected Steve Baier as Chairman of the Board and Mark O’Brien Vice Chairman. The Supervisors will continue to meet every Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. The board will no longer hold a meeting on the last business day of the month. Auditor Kathy Somers said this was requested by several individuals.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Elected Officials Sworn In

(Pottawattamie Co) District Court Judge Maggie Popp Reyes appeared at the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning to swear in the Elected Officials. Two new Supervisors were sworn in: Jeff Jorgensen and Susan Miller, along with re-elected Supervisor Scott Belt, Treasurer Lea Voss, Attorney Matthew Wilber, and Recorder Andrew Moats.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mollett Park selected for Wellmark Foundation MATCH Grants

(Atlantic) Five Iowa Food organizations were selected to receive MATCH grants from the Wellmark Foundation, including Mollett Park Community Garden in Atlantic. The Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) grants are intended to assist in ending food insecurity across the state. Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh says the Wellmark foundation grant is about getting healthy foods to the community.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic City Council to Act on Resolution to Amend City’s Personnel Policy

(Atlantic) At tonight’s meeting, the Atlantic City Council will act on a resolution and make a small language change to the City of Atlantic Personnel Policy. City Administrator John Lund says this is a small language change to the Personnel Policy used in the final sentence referring to the Drug-Free Workplace Act of 1988. This Act requires persons to report any conviction under a criminal drug statute for violations occurring on or off the employer’s premises while conducting official business. A report of conviction must be made to an employee’s department head within 24 hours of the conviction. Failure to do so results in immediate dismissal from an employee’s position. He says the reason for the change is the policy implies an employee may lose his or her job with the City after being found guilty of doing drugs on city time or city property but remain employed by the City and thus eligible for employment in another position.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man on Sign-age Board Shuts down I-80 in Council Bluffs

(Council Bluffs) Council Bluffs Police responded to the one-mile marker on Interstate 80 for a man who had climbed on the signage board above the roadway. Police say the call went out at 8:00 a.m. on Monday on the westbound Interstate 80 Express Lanes. Authorities say the man was experiencing a personal crisis. Council Bluffs Police negotiators, with the assistance of the Council Bluffs Fire Department members, utilized an aerial ladder truck to get close enough to speak with the person. Negotiators talked the male into coming down and going for help.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Free Emergency & Disaster Planning for Older Adults

(Atlantic) Cass County Public Health offers a free program that guides older adults through creating a disaster plan to handle any emergency. The Program is called Disaster PreWise. Victoria Means, Public Health Service Coordinator, says preparing for an emergency can seem overwhelming, and most people are not even sure where...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon Rec Center’s gym expansion about to ramp up

(Audubon) The next step of the gym expansion project at the Audubon Rec Center could start next week. Doug Olsen with the Audubon Recreation Foundation says the steel construction company’s arrival is right around the corner. The footings got finished before things froze up. “We were happy to make that progress. Now we are waiting for the steel construction company to get here and it looks like they’ll hopefully get started next week if everything comes together.”
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Tarus Mae Delores Hayes, 39, of Council Bluffs, was arrested December 30th for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. Caleb Michael Solari, 23, of Corning, was arrested December 31st for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. The...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Chamber Alert

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department has issued a warning regarding counterfeit $100 bills. They are being circulated around town. If you receive one, please contact the APD at 712-243-3512.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report One Arrest

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Bryson Lee Powell of Red Oak on Tuesday night in the 400 block of E. Washington Street. During the investigation, Officer’s found that Powell’s license was suspended through Iowa. Police took Powell to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $491.25 bond.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic man arrested for Going Armed with Intent and other charges

(Atlantic) An Atlantic man was arrested for Going Armed with Intent and use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime. The Atlantic Police Department says at approximately 3:21 a.m. on December 26th, the Cass County Communications Center received a call requesting officers respond to the Turkey Creek Lodge for an incident that had occurred. Through investigation, officers discovered the incident occurred after a disagreement between individuals. Officers on scene were informed that an individual had gone from one room to another with a machete and subsequently threatened and caused injury to the victim.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Steven Spencer Obituary

Steven Robert Spencer, age 72, of Marysville, CA, formerly of Audubon, IA passed away on Friday, December 31, 2022, at Adventist Health and Rideout Hospital in Marysville, CA. Arrangements are pending with the Kessler Funeral Home of Audubon, IA.
MARYSVILLE, CA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report Arrest of Montgomery County Woman

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 32-year-old Chloe Marguerite Coburn of Red Oak on Sunday for violating a no-contact order. According to the Police report, Coburn ran from Officers. Authorities found her hiding in an unrelated apartment next to the bed. Police took Coburn into custody, transported her to the Montgomery County Jail, and held her on a $300.00 bond.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update on explosion in Council Bluffs

(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Fire Department was dispatched to an explosion at 11:54 a.m. Tuesday in the area of N 35th Street and Avenue G. Fire crews arrived on scene and found no active fire or gas leak. A person was found deceased at the scene. The incident is being investigated by the Council Bluffs Fire Marshal’s Office with assistance from the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Council Bluffs Police Department.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

