Union City, NJ

Shore News Network

Suspect charged for Christmas night murder in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police have announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the Christmas night murder of Khalil Lockett in Jersey City. According to police, Eddie Webb, 43, of Jersey City was charged for murder and related weapons possession charges. He was taken into custody on Friday at his place of employment in Jersey City and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance. Police reports show that at approximately 6:04 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department was notified of a shooting in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. “Responding officers The post Suspect charged for Christmas night murder in Jersey City appeared first on Shore News Network.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Newark police officer hit by vehicle fleeing crime scene: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A Newark police officer was injured when hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime Saturday, officials said. The incident happened near Goldsmith Avenue and Hobson Street around 3:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé Newark police witnessed four men attempting to steal a GPS from […]
NEWARK, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Man Arrested in Fatal Christmas Shooting in Bergen-Lafayette

A 43-year-old Jersey City man has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting in Bergen-Lafayette. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, members of the office’s homicide unit arrested Eddie Webb in connection with the death of 46-year-old Khaliq Lockett on Christmas day. The shooting took place...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

STABBED TO DEATH: Clifton Man Charged With Killing Cousin

A 25-year-old Clifton man is charged with stabbing his 22-year-old cousin to death on New Year’s Eve. Motasem Ramadan fought with police who arrested him following the fatal stabbing at a home across the street from a city elementary school around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. Officers responding to...
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot to death on New Year’s Day in Newark

A man died Sunday morning after he was shot multiple times in Newark, authorities said. Officers were called to the 100 block of Rose Terrace at 7:51 a.m. and found Keith Holland, 45, of Newark, with gunshot wounds, authorities said. Holland was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:14 a.m.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Murder suspect arrested for Friday night shooting at the Jersey Shore

NEPTUNE, NJ – A Monmouth County man was arrested on Friday night for murder for causing the death of a 41-year-old Oceanport man. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago reported that Amad Jones was shot and killed Friday night. Today, Michael Westbrook was charged with first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and hindering apprehension. A report of a possible shooting was received from the Oceanport Police Department on Friday at approximately 9:40 p.m. Police were dispatched to the area of Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth. When law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Amad Jones lying in The post Murder suspect arrested for Friday night shooting at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily News

Man, 63, stabbed to death on Bronx street in NYC’s first homicide of 2023, woman wounded

A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death and a woman wounded in a Bronx street fight early Sunday in the city’s first recorded homicide of the new year, cops said. The duo were knifed during a fight with the killer in front of an apartment building on College Ave. near E. 170th St. in Claremont about 3:50 a.m., police said. The mortally wounded man, stabbed in the chest, and the surviving ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Death of 2-year-old Staten Island boy deemed a homicide

NEW YORK - The death of a 2-year-old Staten Island boy has been deemed a homicide, according to authorities. Police responded to a 911 call inside 29 Deirdre Court back on Friday, May 20 around 11:33 a.m. and found the boy unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma seen.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NJ.com

Five injured in two Jersey City shootings

UPDATE: Two in ICU after separate shootings. At least five people were wounded in what appears to be two shooting incidents in Jersey City Thursday night, according to police radio transmissions. Jersey City police have provide no information related to the shootings, which are believed to have occurred between 9:30...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Crooks rob Brooklyn jewelry store of over $100K in goods: police

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two crooks swiped over $100,000 in valuables from a Prospect Lefferts Gardens jewelry store on Friday, according to authorities. The duo walked into the store on Flatbush Avenue near Parkside Avenue around 5:30 p.m., confronted a 79-year-old man, forcibly snatched assorted jewelry cumulatively valued at six-figures, and fled, police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
