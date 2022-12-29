ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AZ

Revised town code takes effect soon

By Independent Newsmedia
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

The town’s updated parking requirements for commercial and recreational vehicles take effect on Jan. 1.

Under changes in Florence's town code, residents no longer will be allowed to park RVs or boats in their front yards.

At its Monday, Oct. 17, meeting, the Florence Town Council voted in favor of changes to the town code concerning property maintenance issues and public nuisances within the community.

Chapter 93 of the Florence Town Code primarily addressed littering. Now, it has been rewritten to include the storage and parking of recreational vehicles and watercraft at residential properties as public nuisances.

Under the amended code, residents “shall store the vehicle and watercraft in an enclosed area so that the vehicle and watercraft are not visible from any point outside the land. A vehicle or watercraft cover is not an enclosed area,” according to the amended code.

In addition, residents cannot display on their land a vehicle or watercraft for sale. Also, residents cannot park such vehicles on a residential street for the purposes of “washing, greasing, or repairing the vehicle or watercraft, except repairs necessitated by an emergency.”

RVs, boats and trailers will now have to be stored in the backyard or side of a home “with the front of the RV not extending past the plane of the front elevation of the residence,” the updated code states.

Those vehicles are allowed to be in the front yard or driveway for no more than 48 hours for the purpose of loading and unloading. Also, occupied RVs on or adjacent to a private property are not permitted unless zoning of the area allows for such use.

Residents violating the code risk being cited and fined by the town.

For more information, the town has prepared an FAQ and a map for the new requirements .

For questions, contact the Community Development Department at 520-868-7575, or email Curtis.Williams@florenceaz.gov or Harvey.Krauss@florenceaz.gov.

TRUTH
2d ago

I bet this was pushed by the new storage facilities being built all over town. You now have to pay us if you can afford a for fun vehicle .

John Q Public
2d ago

So the Town of Florence says you can't park your trailer "with" tires in front of your double wide trailer without tires anymore..... genius 🤣

Samantha N
2d ago

Ya this seems like an overreach of power to me. There is a really nice house down the street from me and they take very good care of their yard and driveway, they built a custom parking structure to protect their also very well taken care of RV. It is not enclosed but it is in no way an eye sore, it is built to the side but in front of their house and driveway. When we moved here (Florence) a few years ago the average year for homes being built was in the 1940’s. It’s not always going to be an option to build a fully enclosed structure that’s accessible on properties that have been here for a very long time. I hope there are exceptions, some people will fight this with good reason. I understand if your in a neighborhood with and HOA, that’s what you signed up and pay for, but to enforce this on everyone on their private property seems like a sacrifice of freedom to me.

