Revised town code takes effect soon

The town’s updated parking requirements for commercial and recreational vehicles take effect on Jan. 1.

Under changes in Florence's town code, residents no longer will be allowed to park RVs or boats in their front yards.

At its Monday, Oct. 17, meeting, the Florence Town Council voted in favor of changes to the town code concerning property maintenance issues and public nuisances within the community.

Chapter 93 of the Florence Town Code primarily addressed littering. Now, it has been rewritten to include the storage and parking of recreational vehicles and watercraft at residential properties as public nuisances.

Under the amended code, residents “shall store the vehicle and watercraft in an enclosed area so that the vehicle and watercraft are not visible from any point outside the land. A vehicle or watercraft cover is not an enclosed area,” according to the amended code.

In addition, residents cannot display on their land a vehicle or watercraft for sale. Also, residents cannot park such vehicles on a residential street for the purposes of “washing, greasing, or repairing the vehicle or watercraft, except repairs necessitated by an emergency.”

RVs, boats and trailers will now have to be stored in the backyard or side of a home “with the front of the RV not extending past the plane of the front elevation of the residence,” the updated code states.

Those vehicles are allowed to be in the front yard or driveway for no more than 48 hours for the purpose of loading and unloading. Also, occupied RVs on or adjacent to a private property are not permitted unless zoning of the area allows for such use.

Residents violating the code risk being cited and fined by the town.

For more information, the town has prepared an FAQ and a map for the new requirements .

For questions, contact the Community Development Department at 520-868-7575, or email Curtis.Williams@florenceaz.gov or Harvey.Krauss@florenceaz.gov.