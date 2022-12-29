Read full article on original website
Jesse Dakota-Rogen Miller
OME: Overton Funeral Home, Indianola, IA TELEPHONE: 5l5-961-5121 DIRECTOR’S NAME: Alex Petersen. Jesse Dakota-Rogen Miller, 20, of Indianola passed away unexpectedly on December 29, 2022, in Lucerne, Missouri. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023 at First Assembly of God Church in Indianola, IA with burial following in the IOOF Cemetery, Indianola. Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Overton Funeral Home.
2 Iowans To Be Honored During Rose Parade for Organ Donation
Choosing to become an organ donor is a wonderful, selfless decision. It is saying that even in the event of your untimely death, many others will be able to go on living. There is no greater gift. Two Iowans will be honored this weekend for the gift of life they both gave by being organ donors themselves.
IOWA WOMAN COULD BE NEW YEAR MILLIONAIRE
AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE. CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.
Ice Storm moving into Iowa Monday afternoon; thunderstorms in southern Iowa
An Ice Storm Warning is now in place for Northern Iowa on Monday, while thunderstorms will be possible in Des Moines Monday night. Beginning at 6 PM Monday and continuing until 6 PM Tuesday, extremely hazardous and dangerous travel should be expected along and north of Highway 20. Freezing rain will create dangerous accumulations of […]
Indianola family looks forward after fire completely destroys their home
INDIANOLA, Iowa — A family is finding ways to stay positive after a fire on Tuesday destroyed their Indianola home. Christina Dale says she, her husband Mike Middleswart, and their three kids were inside their mobile home on Tuesday evening preparing for dinner around 7 p.m. She recalls her husband saying he smelled something different before going to look into it and discovering the fire.
New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in central Iowa
AMES, Iowa (WHO) — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle […]
Let’s Talk Pella – Rose Parade Preview, Part Five
Director of the Pella Marching Dutch Color Guard Rachael Wurr discusses the ongoing trip in California. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Marching Dutch Heading West Today for Pasadena
The Pella Marching Dutch are departing today for the school’s 3rd ever trip to the prestigious Rose Parade, with participation in the event considered the highest possible honor for any high school marching band to achieve in the United States. Former Directors of the Pella Marching Dutch Guy Blair...
Three More Dates for Christmas Tree Pick Up in Pella
Those who missed out on collection dates this week in Pella for Christmas Trees still have three chances to have them picked up. Christmas trees placed on the curb by 7:00 a.m. will be picked-up January 4, 11, and 18 for City of Pella customers. Trees must be unwrapped and free from plastic bags, wire, nails, and stands in order to be picked up. Wreaths and roping with wire will be collected as normal household waste if placed within a closed City of Pella tote.
Boston Ave Replaced in Indianola with ARPA Funds
A major project completed in 2022 by the City of Indianola was the replacement of Boston Ave, with funds from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. Public Works Director Akhilesh “AP” Pal tells KNIA News the ARPA funds allowed the city to move forward with the project much faster than initially thought.
Iowa faces Winter Storm Watch Monday
Another Winter Storm Watch is up for Northern Iowa Monday afternoon and evening, while Southern Iowa and the Des Moines area could see rumbles of thunder along with a half of an inch of rain. Beginning at 3 PM Monday, a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for much of North Central Iowa and […]
Phyllis Harvey
Funeral services are pending at Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville for Phyllis Harvey, 87, of Knoxville, who passed away at The Cottages in Pella on December 31. Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville, Iowa is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Many Changes to Pella PD in 2022
Through a combination of retirement, attrition, and growth of the Pella Police Department, plenty of new faces arrived on the force in 2022. Pella Police Chief Shane McSheehy says with the addition of a K-9 unit and staff leaving for a variety of reasons — including retirement, there have been a lot of changes to the personnel in their hallways.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
New Year’s Day Holiday Closings Tomorrow
Due to the New Year’s Day holiday today, the City of Indianola will be closed tomorrow, including City Hall, the Indianola Library, and Indianola Parks and Rec. The Warren County Administration Building and county offices will also be closed. Most financial institutions and many other businesses also close to recognize the holiday, and anyone requiring their services should plan to do so on Tuesday.
Child rescued after falling into hotel pool in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A child was rushed to the hospital after accidentally falling into a hotel pool in Des Moines Friday night. According to the police department, they got a call that the child was already pulled from the water by an adult. It happened just after 8...
Hy-Vee announces free Vitamin D Screenings, workshops to promote healthy lifestyles
West Des Moines — Thursday night, Hy-Vee announced they will be offering 1,000 free Vitamin D Screenings throughout January to promote healthy lifestyles in the new year. Registered dietitians will conduct the free screenings at nearly 60 stores throughout Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. Dietitians say Vitamin D is an...
