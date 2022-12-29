Read full article on original website
Titus O'Neil Shares Image Of Batista Backstage At 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Batista was backstage at WWE SmackDown on December 30. On December 30, WWE held the last SmackDown of 2022 at the Amalie Arena in Tampla, Florida. The event was a star-studded show, as John Cena competed in his first match since 2021, and both Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair returned.
Mick Foley Believes Chyna Could Have Become WWE Champion
Mick Foley believes there was a genuine possibility Chyna could have become WWE World Champion. Joanie "Chyna" Laurer, rose to stardom in the WWE Attitude Era. As the bodyguard for Triple H, Chyna eventually became a wrestler in her own right and broke through glass ceilings as she began to wrestle men, eventually becoming WWE Intercontinental Champion at WWE No Mercy 1999. Before her Intercontinental Championship victory, Chyna was briefly the number one contender for the WWE Championship and was scheduled to face Stone Cold Steve Austin at the 1999 WWE SummerSlam event.
Charlotte Flair Comments On Her Triumphant Return On 12/30 WWE SmackDown, Says She's Back Home
Charlotte Flair discusses her return and her title win. On the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, Flair returned and shockingly defeated Ronda Rousey in an impromptu match to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Flair hadn't been seen on SmackDown since she lost the title to Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, but she returned and concluded 2022 with a bang on Friday night.
Shinsuke Nakamura Reunites With Lee England Jr., WWE Now, Ospreay/NJPW Interview | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, December 30, 2022. - Shinsuke Nakamura has reunited with Lee England Jr., the Violinist who played him to the ring at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn II:. - John Cena joins Kevin Owens to battle Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn: WWE Now, Dec. 30,...
Even Hypothetically, Paul Wight Wouldn't Shit In A Bath Tub
RJ City cuts through the stereotypical bull and asks Paul Wight the real questions. Paul Wight, formerly The Big Show, was the most recent guest on was the most recent guest Hey! (EW) and RJ City maintained his journalistic professionalism by avoiding asking Paul any stereotypical questions related to his size. He did, however, in a completely professional fashion, ask the former WWE Champion if he would hypothetically ever shit in a bathtub.
Kevin Owens: I’ve Always Tried To Be Logical During My Time In WWE, Fans Have Tremendous Memories
Kevin Owens talks using logic within WWE. Throughout the long history of professional wrestling, many fans have often criticized the sport for not having enough logic behind it. This has especially been the case for WWE, as some fans will often point out blatant plot holes that decrease the quality of the company's storylines. Despite this, logic within wrestling is very important to Kevin Owens.
Christopher Daniels, Kurt Angle, Eric Young And More Pay Tribute To Don West
The wrestling world lost Don West on December 30 after he battled with lymphoma. West famously called the action for TNA/IMPACT from 2002 to 2012 alongside Mike Tenay. West was known for his enthusiasm and excitement for the product and the wrestlers. Following his passing, the wrestling world took to...
Charlotte Flair Comments On Her WWE Return, Oney Lorcan Update, More | Fight Size Update
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 1, 2023:. - Charlotte Flair returned on the final WWE SmackDown of 2022, and on Twitter, she sent a message to the fans saying that she's missed everyone and she's ready to give her blood, sweat, and tears again. - Biff...
More On WWE's Lack Of Interest In Alberto Del Rio
It's that time of year again. Several years removed from Alberto Del Rio running over Santa to start a babyface run, the annual tradition continues -- Del Rio has talked about WWE's interest in him. Except this time, there's a little more honesty, and he admitted to Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co that he'd not spoken with the new regime. He elaborated and said that in the past he'd spoken to John Laurinaitis about coming in.
Cain Velasquez Calls Working With Brock Lesnar In WWE 'Professional And A Little Uncomfortable'
Cain Velasquez has not been back in a WWE ring since Performing at a live event in Mexico alongside Rey Mysterio in 2019. In a major capacity, Cain Velasquez's only WWE match on pay-per-view was his WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2019. A short affair...
Orange Cassidy: I'm Just Good At Punching, That's Why I Have The AEW All Atlantic Championship
Orange Cassidy is good at punching. Orange Cassidy is the reigning AEW All-Atlantic Champion and he holds the title, thus making him the king of all the Atlantic Ocean, because he's good at punching. Speaking to Bill Apter of WrestleBinge, Orange Cassidy explained what makes a great champion. The conversation...
Jay White SHOOTS SOFTLY On Kazuchika Okada, Rocky Romero, Alex Shelley, More
"Switchblade" Jay White has a target on his back and isn't afraid to make enemies in the business as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. However, there is a soft side to "Switchblade" and he can say nice things about people. Sometimes. SHOOTING SOFTLY is back with Jay White, who has...
Backstage News, Notes, Producers For WWE Raw And Smackdown December 19-23
- Street Profits vs. Judgment Day: Petey Boy Williams. - Akira Tozawa vs. Rhea Ripley: Little Petey Pump, Petey Williams. - Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins vs. Usos: Jason Jordan. - Roman Reigns was not physically at WWE Raw. His segment was filmed Friday at WWE Smackdown. - Those that...
KiLynn King: I Would Love To End Up In WWE, I Don’t Know If It Will Happen
KiLynn King talks a potential run in WWE. Before Triple H became the head of creative in WWE back in July, the company was seemingly moving away from signing talent from the independent scene due to their groundbreaking NIL program that gives them easier access to collegiate athletes. That mindset has seemingly shifted in recent months, although the company looks to still be committed to their NIL athletes.
Wrestlers Bid Farewell To 2022, Promotions Reflect On The Year That Was | Fight Size Update
Here's our fight size update for Saturday, December 31, 2022. - With the final day of the year upon us, many wrestlers are reflecting on the year they have had. On the latest episode of the SmackDown LowDown, Drew McIntyre said his New Year's resolution is to kick more butt. Fans can see the full video above.
Santos Escobar Says Legado Del Fantasma Will Expand In 2023
Legado Del Fantasma is looking to expand in 2023. Cameras caught up with Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, & Zelina Vega) in a WWE digital exclusive, and while Vega wouldn't give any information, Escobar did provide hints for 2023 plans. Escobar said, "As Legado Del...
Backstage Reaction, Producer For AEW Dynamite Main Event Between Hikaru Shida And Jamie Hayter
Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida had a killer AEW main event on Dynamite on December 21, and we've learned more about who helped out with the match. On this week's Ask Grapsody, Will Washington revealed that ROH veteran BJ Whitmer produced the Shida vs. Hayter match. In addition, he produced the positively received Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter match from AEW Full Gear. Whitmer has received consistent praise from talent that we've spoken to backstage, but Willow Nightingale also credited Whitmer on the record during her recent interview with Grapsody.
Evil Uno SHOOTS SOFTLY On Jade Cargill, Matt Hardy, Kris Statlander, More
Evil Uno often tweets in the third person on his Twitter account. Unfortunately, Evil Uno doesn't do interviews in the third person. Evil Uno also doesn't shoot softly on fellow pro wrestlers in the third person. Instead, Evil Uno SHOT SOFTLY on his fellow pro wrestlers in a new interview with Fightful.
More On Bronson Reed's WWE Return
Bronson Reed, also known as Jonah, is back in WWE. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio reported way back in mid-August that WWE was interested in him, which we later confirmed. However, a deal wasn't signed until well after, and Bronson continued to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling until October. We're told that NJPW wanted to retain Reed and was hopeful he stayed. We'd long been told that Bronson Reed was a priority hire for Triple H when he gained power within WWE. We can confirm he's been inked to a contract. He is done with New Japan Pro Wrestling unless WWE brokers a deal to allow it, which hasn't been done yet.
Jeremy Borash Pays Tribute To Don West
Jeremy Borash reflects on his relationship with Don West. Sadly, the wrestling world recently suffered a great loss as Don West passed away following his battle with lymphoma at the age of 59. Mostly known as the color commentator for TNA Wrestling, Don West spent many years working alongside fellow broadcasters Mike Tenay and Jeremy Borash.
