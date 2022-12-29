ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mick Foley Believes Chyna Could Have Become WWE Champion

Mick Foley believes there was a genuine possibility Chyna could have become WWE World Champion. Joanie "Chyna" Laurer, rose to stardom in the WWE Attitude Era. As the bodyguard for Triple H, Chyna eventually became a wrestler in her own right and broke through glass ceilings as she began to wrestle men, eventually becoming WWE Intercontinental Champion at WWE No Mercy 1999. Before her Intercontinental Championship victory, Chyna was briefly the number one contender for the WWE Championship and was scheduled to face Stone Cold Steve Austin at the 1999 WWE SummerSlam event.
Charlotte Flair Comments On Her Triumphant Return On 12/30 WWE SmackDown, Says She's Back Home

Charlotte Flair discusses her return and her title win. On the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, Flair returned and shockingly defeated Ronda Rousey in an impromptu match to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Flair hadn't been seen on SmackDown since she lost the title to Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, but she returned and concluded 2022 with a bang on Friday night.
Even Hypothetically, Paul Wight Wouldn't Shit In A Bath Tub

RJ City cuts through the stereotypical bull and asks Paul Wight the real questions. Paul Wight, formerly The Big Show, was the most recent guest on was the most recent guest Hey! (EW) and RJ City maintained his journalistic professionalism by avoiding asking Paul any stereotypical questions related to his size. He did, however, in a completely professional fashion, ask the former WWE Champion if he would hypothetically ever shit in a bathtub.
Kevin Owens: I’ve Always Tried To Be Logical During My Time In WWE, Fans Have Tremendous Memories

Kevin Owens talks using logic within WWE. Throughout the long history of professional wrestling, many fans have often criticized the sport for not having enough logic behind it. This has especially been the case for WWE, as some fans will often point out blatant plot holes that decrease the quality of the company's storylines. Despite this, logic within wrestling is very important to Kevin Owens.
More On WWE's Lack Of Interest In Alberto Del Rio

It's that time of year again. Several years removed from Alberto Del Rio running over Santa to start a babyface run, the annual tradition continues -- Del Rio has talked about WWE's interest in him. Except this time, there's a little more honesty, and he admitted to Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co that he'd not spoken with the new regime. He elaborated and said that in the past he'd spoken to John Laurinaitis about coming in.
KiLynn King: I Would Love To End Up In WWE, I Don’t Know If It Will Happen

KiLynn King talks a potential run in WWE. Before Triple H became the head of creative in WWE back in July, the company was seemingly moving away from signing talent from the independent scene due to their groundbreaking NIL program that gives them easier access to collegiate athletes. That mindset has seemingly shifted in recent months, although the company looks to still be committed to their NIL athletes.
Santos Escobar Says Legado Del Fantasma Will Expand In 2023

Legado Del Fantasma is looking to expand in 2023. Cameras caught up with Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, & Zelina Vega) in a WWE digital exclusive, and while Vega wouldn't give any information, Escobar did provide hints for 2023 plans. Escobar said, "As Legado Del...
Backstage Reaction, Producer For AEW Dynamite Main Event Between Hikaru Shida And Jamie Hayter

Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida had a killer AEW main event on Dynamite on December 21, and we've learned more about who helped out with the match. On this week's Ask Grapsody, Will Washington revealed that ROH veteran BJ Whitmer produced the Shida vs. Hayter match. In addition, he produced the positively received Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter match from AEW Full Gear. Whitmer has received consistent praise from talent that we've spoken to backstage, but Willow Nightingale also credited Whitmer on the record during her recent interview with Grapsody.
Evil Uno SHOOTS SOFTLY On Jade Cargill, Matt Hardy, Kris Statlander, More

Evil Uno often tweets in the third person on his Twitter account. Unfortunately, Evil Uno doesn't do interviews in the third person. Evil Uno also doesn't shoot softly on fellow pro wrestlers in the third person. Instead, Evil Uno SHOT SOFTLY on his fellow pro wrestlers in a new interview with Fightful.
More On Bronson Reed's WWE Return

Bronson Reed, also known as Jonah, is back in WWE. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio reported way back in mid-August that WWE was interested in him, which we later confirmed. However, a deal wasn't signed until well after, and Bronson continued to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling until October. We're told that NJPW wanted to retain Reed and was hopeful he stayed. We'd long been told that Bronson Reed was a priority hire for Triple H when he gained power within WWE. We can confirm he's been inked to a contract. He is done with New Japan Pro Wrestling unless WWE brokers a deal to allow it, which hasn't been done yet.
Jeremy Borash Pays Tribute To Don West

Jeremy Borash reflects on his relationship with Don West. Sadly, the wrestling world recently suffered a great loss as Don West passed away following his battle with lymphoma at the age of 59. Mostly known as the color commentator for TNA Wrestling, Don West spent many years working alongside fellow broadcasters Mike Tenay and Jeremy Borash.
