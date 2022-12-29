Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Rose Parade Coming Monday for Pella Marching Dutch
After they first found out they were selected in October 2021 and with just over a year’s worth of work and anticipation growing since, the Pella Marching Dutch are about to “turn the corner” at the “Granddaddy of Them All” Monday. The band will participate...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Warren County Emergency Management
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Warren County Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Bass about the year of 2022. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Pella Marching Dutch Showcased at Disney; at Band Fest Today in Pasadena
Despite the rain, the Marching Dutch made the most of “”The Happiest Place On Earth” and made their way through Disneyland park for the first of three special performances as part of the Rose Parade experience. The band was able to enjoy the time before and after their march for the first of two days at the amusement park in Anaheim, after spending most of Thursday rehearsing and touring Warner Bros. Studios and Hollywood.
kniakrls.com
Jesse Dakota-Rogen Miller
OME: Overton Funeral Home, Indianola, IA TELEPHONE: 5l5-961-5121 DIRECTOR’S NAME: Alex Petersen. Jesse Dakota-Rogen Miller, 20, of Indianola passed away unexpectedly on December 29, 2022, in Lucerne, Missouri. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023 at First Assembly of God Church in Indianola, IA with burial following in the IOOF Cemetery, Indianola. Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Overton Funeral Home.
kniakrls.com
Boston Ave Replaced in Indianola with ARPA Funds
A major project completed in 2022 by the City of Indianola was the replacement of Boston Ave, with funds from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. Public Works Director Akhilesh “AP” Pal tells KNIA News the ARPA funds allowed the city to move forward with the project much faster than initially thought.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Public Library Early January Events
The Knoxville Public Library has two early January events on their schedule to help young ones stay busy prior to school starting up in Knoxville again January 5. Scheduled for Tuesday, January 3 is an event called Lego Fun from 10:30 a.m. until noon for children between the ages of 3-12. It is all about having fun with Lego creations.
kniakrls.com
Three More Dates for Christmas Tree Pick Up in Pella
Those who missed out on collection dates this week in Pella for Christmas Trees still have three chances to have them picked up. Christmas trees placed on the curb by 7:00 a.m. will be picked-up January 4, 11, and 18 for City of Pella customers. Trees must be unwrapped and free from plastic bags, wire, nails, and stands in order to be picked up. Wreaths and roping with wire will be collected as normal household waste if placed within a closed City of Pella tote.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Chamber Hosts Ribbon Cutting for Sauced Up
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new restaurant Sauced Up on Thursday. Owner Rick Valentine tells KNIA News construction delays held up the opening, but the initial response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive. “From the opening to today it’s been a whirlwind....
kniakrls.com
Panthers vs Cancer T-Shirt Order Deadline
The Knoxville Panthers vs Cancer t-shirt orders for the event will end at 11:59 p.m. this evening. Knoxville varsity girls’ basketball coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS News that individuals still wanting a shirt can do so by going to Ramaeker’s website to order. The site is Knoxvilletshirts.com. Helping...
kniakrls.com
Christmas Cash Giveaway Will Take Place Next Week
The KNIA/KRLS radio station has already given out $3,000 prior to Christmas in their Christmas Cash Giveaway. Knoxville General Manager Jim Butler announced that another $1,500 will be handed out next week. There will be three more $500 winners in the Christmas Cash Giveaway final Grand Prize Drawing.
kniakrls.com
Heidi Flowers
__56_-year-old __Heidi Flowers of Harvey passed away Saturday at the Mahaska. Health Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. Cremation has been accorded, and a celebration of life gathering will be held in the. future with inurnment at Bellefountain Cemetery near Tracy. Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the...
kniakrls.com
Norwalk’s Top Sports Highlights of 2022
For Norwalk High School sports, it was a year full of outstanding team and individual accomplishments. Today, KNIA-KRLS Sports takes a look back at some of the top highlights of 2022. In February, the Warrior wrestling team sent five individuals to the 3A State Meet. Three earned medals, led by...
kniakrls.com
Panthers vs Cancer T-Shirt Sales Close Sunday at Midnight
The Knoxville Panthers vs Cancer t-shirt orders for the event will end at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, January 1st. Knoxville varsity girls’ basketball coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS News that individuals still wanting a shirt can do so by going to Ramaeker’s website to order. The site is Knoxvilletshirts.com.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk bowlers seek consistent rise in scores
Five meets into the season, the Norwalk bowling teams have combined to win half of their duals, and have high hopes for even more success in January and February. Two of the highlights so far have come from sophomores Julia Palen and Andrew Winfrey. Palen has a 200 game to her credit while Winfrey’s 278 rolled December 3 is the highest single-game score in school history.
kniakrls.com
New Year’s Day Holiday Closings Tomorrow
Due to the New Year’s Day holiday today, the City of Indianola will be closed tomorrow, including City Hall, the Indianola Library, and Indianola Parks and Rec. The Warren County Administration Building and county offices will also be closed. Most financial institutions and many other businesses also close to recognize the holiday, and anyone requiring their services should plan to do so on Tuesday.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville City Council Meets Tuesday
The Knoxville City Council will meet in regular session January 3 at 6:15 p.m. at the Municipal Building,. On the agenda is a resolution for approving plans, specifications, form of contract, notice to bidders and estimate of cost and ordering bids for Edwards Park improvements. There will also be reports...
kniakrls.com
Pella City Council to Receive Extensive Updates About Rec Center
At their first meeting of the new year, the Pella City Council will receive a presentation about the progress of developing plans for a new recreation facility in the community. During policy and planning Tuesday, representatives with Shive-Hattery will provide an update. In July of 2022, Council approved an Architectural...
kniakrls.com
Helping Hands Still has Some Food Needs
Helping Hands Food Pantry and Crisis Shelter in Knoxville has been helping those in need for 38 years. Over the years, Helping Hands has taken care of people in Knoxville, Bussey, Columbia, Pleasantville, Tracy and Harvey areas with holiday baskets. According to Chuck Galeazzi, Director of Helping Hands Food Pantry,...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Looking Forward To Non-Conference Portion Of The Schedule
The non-conference portion of the Knoxville Boys Basketball Squad’s schedule will present several challenges. The Panthers will take on Oskaloosa, Grinnell, and Newton out of the Little Hawkeye Conference and Bondurant-Farrar out of the Raccoon River Conference. Coach Troy Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the games in the South Central Conference and other contests will hopefully give his team confidence when the Panthers face those opponents.
kniakrls.com
Confident Melcher-Dallas Boys Looking Ahead To Schedule
The Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball Squad will come out of the break next week taking on Murray on Tuesday. The Saints won their last two games before the break and stand at 3-3 on the season and 1-1 in the Bluegrass Conference. Coach John Suntken tells KNIA Sports his team has an opportunity to be a player in the BGC race if they can play well.
Comments / 0