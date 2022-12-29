ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carl Reiner's Family Shares Sweet Story About His Friendship With Mel Brooks

By Devon Forward
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26WqTL_0jxs4aqg00
Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images

The family of comedy icon Carl Reiner shared a sweet tale of how deep his friendship with Mel Brooks went, even after Reiner passed away in 2020.

With a friendship lasting over 70 years, Brooks and Reiner had one of the most enduring and legendary relationships in Hollywood, and before Reiner's death, they used to spend every night together at his house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xUyJT_0jxs4aqg00
Annie Reiner

Now, Reiner's family says that Brooks continued that tradition in the year after his dear friend's death, going over to Reiner's house and eating a meal, even though the late icon wasn't there.

In a new interview coming out this Sunday, Jan. 1, on CBS Sunday Morning, Reiner's children tell Jim Axelrod about Brooks' devotion to their father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zXbY1_0jxs4aqg00

Rob Reiner, who is an icon in his own right, having directed classics like Stand By Me and The Princess Bride, said, "One year, [Brooks] would go over to the house, and sit there, have dinner and watch television – when my dad wasn’t there for a whole year."

Reiner's daughter, author and playwright Annie Reiner, recounted Brooks and Reiner's time together, saying that their nights would generally consist of the men talking about "old music, and old actors, and old movies," while Reiner's other son, painter Lucas Reiner, piped in to say, "They took a lot of naps, because they were so old."

In the interview, the siblings also discuss their father's legacy and passion for making people laugh.

CBS shared a preview of the interview on social media.

Both Reiner and Brooks had monumental careers, winning many Emmys and other awards over the years.

Along with sketch comedy, Reiner created, produced, wrote, and acted in The Dick Van Dyke Show, starred in major films like the Ocean's franchise, and did much more throughout his long career. He also teamed up with Brooks for the classic comedy sketch, The 2000 Year Old Man.

As for Brooks, who is currently 96 years old, he acted, wrote, and produced many different projects, but he found extreme success with his directing work, including cult classics like Spaceballs, Blazing Saddles, and The Producers.

Parade

Parade

