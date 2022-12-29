Read full article on original website
Major Manga Artist Breathes New Life Into Dragon Ball Z's Androids
Dragon Ball Super has introduced a large number of transformations and changes to characters since the days of Dragon Ball Z. Despite the previous series ending decades ago, both fans and manga artists alike will revisit the events that introduced the anime world to villainous characters such as Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu. Now, the creator of the upcoming anime, Ayakashi Triangle, has shared his take on the Androids that started out as villains and became allies to the Z-Fighters in Androids 16, 17, and 18.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals Major Secret Behind Ichigo's Zangetsu
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now gearing up to return later this Summer with the second cour of its new anime series, but it left things on a pretty huge cliffhanger with the reveal that Ichigo Kurosaki's Zanpakuto, Zangetsu, had actually been keeping a secret from him for all this time. One of the big shake ups in the first part of the new anime taking on Tite Kubo's original manga series was the fact that Ichigo actually had some Quincy powers within his blood. It's made for a questionable path back to recovery, and thus Ichigo needed to learn more about himself before taking on the Sternritter again.
Bleach Cosplay Honors The First Kenpachi, Unohana
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc hasn't just revealed hidden secrets to the origins of Ichigo Kurosaki in introducing the nightmarish forces of the Wandenreich, but it has also dove into the origin story of Kenpachi and the woman who once held the mantle. With the Soul Society realizing that they would need to take drastic steps to fend off the assaults of the Sternritter, Unohana entered a life-or-death battle with the current Kenpachi, and one cosplayer has brought the Shinigami to life with spot-on cosplay.
Dragon Ball Debuts Cover Art by Ayakashi Triangle Creator
Dragon Ball is one of the biggest IPs in anime, and of course, we all know its roots began in manga. Akira Toriyama brought Goku to life decades ago, and the hero has only become more popular since. In honor of the manga's 40th anniversary, the team at Shueisha has been rolling out a Super Gallery Project in hopes of redoing all of Toriyama's original cover art. And now, the creator of Ayakashi Triangle is giving their take on Dragon Ball.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Celebrates Part 1's Finale With Full Ending: Watch
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War made its highly anticipated premiere this Fall, and to celebrate the first part of its new anime series wrapping up its run together with the rest of the ending Fall 2022 anime schedule, the anime has dropped a special video featuring the full ending theme song for the series! The new anime taking on Tite Kubo's final manga arc was the most anticipated return of the year overall, and the first slate of episodes really met that challenge head on according to the fan response to the series so far. Now it's just a matter of waiting for the new series to return.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Reveals Biggest Marvel Spoilers She Kept Secret
For a lot of Marvel fans, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was one of the biggest highlights of 2022. The Disney+ exclusive series followed the unconventional journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), a high-profile lawyer who becomes a gamma-inspired superhero. Across the show's nine-episode run, it was chock-full of shocking surprises — and a new video celebrates that. The video, which was shared by Marvel's official UK account, shows Maslany reminiscing about the biggest Marvel spoilers she had to keep a secret across the show's run.
James Bond Fan Art Shows Henry Cavill as the Next 007 After Superman Exit
Henry Cavill has officially exited his role as Superman once again after James Gunn revealed that not only is he writing a new Superman movie, but it is set to focus on a younger version of the character. Fret not because Gunn's Superman movie won't exactly be an origin story, but will focus on the time that the Man of Steel first arrived in Metropolis and started working at the Daily Planet. Since Cavill is out of a major role, fans have started touting him to join another major franchise. It seems that fans still want the actor to play James Bond / 007 in the upcoming reboot of the franchise, and one fan has even created some fan art that shows the actor in the role.
Doom Patrol: Diane Guerrero Details Jane's Style Evolution in Season 4 (Exclusive)
With three seasons under their belts, the characters in HBO Max's Doom Patrol have gone on quite the journey and now with the fan favorite series in its fourth season when it comes to Diane Guerrero's Jane that journey has in part manifested itself in a fashion evolution. Season 4 of Doom Patrol has seen Jane's style mix it up a bit with a look that is a lot more distinctive and more defined from when we first met her in looking like what Guerrero described as a "shell of herself' back in Season 1. Now, Guerrero tells ComicBook.com about how Jane's new look is reflective of the shift in the character's personality and a mirror to just how much she's grown.
Disney Rings in the New Year With Help From My Hero Academia
Yes, the time has come. Today marks the first day of the new year, and it looks like 2023 will be a busy one for Disney. The company has more movies and shows on the horizon than fans surely realize. This includes a number of anime courtesy of Disney+, and the service is now reminding fans as much with help from My Hero Academia.
House of the Dragon Scribe Teases "Blood and Cheese" Storyline for Season 2, Here's What That Means
House of the Dragon's first season came out this year, and Game of Thrones fans were quickly drawn back into the wide world of Westeros. The first season had a lot of excitement and some shocking moments as well as some weird and unexpected turns. According to writer Sara Hess, the upcoming second season will feature Fire & Blood's "Blood and Cheese" storyline, which isn't as odd as it sounds.
Wednesday: Watch Ice Skater Perfectly Recreate Netflix Series' Viral Dance
The dance Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams does at the Nevermore Academy's Rave'N Dance to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck" in the fourth episode of Netflix's Wednesday has become iconic just a few weeks after that series' debut and now, a Russian figure skater has perfectly translated the moves from dance floor to ice rink. During her performance in the 2023 Russian Figure Skating Championships last week, 16-year-old Kamila Valieva recreated Ortega's dance complete with a gothic dress and her own take on Wednesday's black pigtail braids. You can check part of the performance out for yourself in the TikTok video below (via The Wrap).
Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Director Teases Its Opening Scene
Avatar may be dominating the big screen right now, but before long, a very different kind of Avatar hopes to take over Hollywood with its launch. Netflix announced some time ago it planned to adapt Avatar: The Last Airbender into a live-action series, and filming wrapped on the series last year. With a stacked cast on hand, fans are eager to see Netflix's first footage, but director Michael Goi is keeping the show close to the chest until the time is right. But in a recent feature, the director eased everyone's mind by detailing how Avatar will open when it goes live.
Marvel Fan Art Imagines Miles Teller as Nova for the MCU
Marvel Studios has been on a bit of a roll with their Phase Four lineup of films and things look real good going into Phase Five. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will begin the new phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects and reintroduce us to Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Even though the new phase is set, fans can't help but think of ways to expand what they're doing. Nova is one of the major projects that are in development at the studio and excitement is pretty high. One fan created a design that sees Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller become the MCU's Nova.
In Japan, Funky Fermented Ice Cream Flavors Are All the Rage
Vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry are all beloved ice cream flavors in Japan, but forward-thinking confectioners are looking back at the country’s age-old fermentation practices to create some of the most interesting modern flavors.For nearly two centuries, Komego has been making miso – fermented bean paste used as a foundational flavor builder in Japanese cuisine. Stepping into its well-appointed outlet shop in the west coast city of Fukui, Japan, there are lots of predictable items for on display, including a range of fresh misos in plastic-lined wooden barrels and tables brimming with miso-laced soups, sauces, and dressings. More surprisingly, there’s a...
Marvel Fans Pic Their Most Anticipated 2023 Releases
As the hours of 2022 run dry, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are looking to 2023 and beyond. In one of Marvel's busiest years since the pandemic first shut things down three years ago, fans have plenty of films and televisions to choose from...and choose they are, as a handful of tweets have started to go viral asking fans what they're most excited to see next year.
Several Iconic Movie Trilogies Leaving Netflix in the Next Three Days
Three of the most successful film trilogies in recent memory are leaving Netflix on January 1, 2023. Responsible for more than $2.5 billion in combined box office, the Austin Powers, Rush Hour, and Men in Black series are all vacating the streaming giant in the coming days. They will join big hits like Sex and the City: The Movie and its sequel, as well as four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films (the original trilogy, and the CGI-animated TMNT). In some cases we can easily guess where the movies will land next, in others we aren't quite so sure.
Nintendo Insider Teases Return of Fan-Favorite SNES Series in 2023
According to a Nintendo insider, a fan-favorite and dormant series that got its start on the SNES will get its moment in 2023. Whether this will be with a new game release or just an announcement or something else entirely, we don't know, as the tease is very brief and vague. What's clear though is that fans of said series should anticipate something for the coming year.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Tracks Down Rengoku's Twin IRL
Demon Slayer is gearing up for another busy year. With season two in the bank, all eyes are on the future as season three sits on the horizon. The comeback will bring two new Hashira center stage as the Swordsmith Village arc gets underway. But right now, it seems a familiar Hashira is drawing buzz all thanks to a cosplay online.
Xbox Exclusive Is Officially Lowest-Rated Flop of 2022
The second lowest-rated game of 2022, and arguably the biggest flop, is none other than an Xbox exclusive that can only be played if you own an Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or an Xbox Series X. While Xbox Game Pass had another big year, Xbox had a pretty disappointing year in terms of exclusivity. Not many exclusive games were released, and a few of those that did, didn't quite hit the mark. There is no bigger example of this than CrossfireX, which according to Metacritic's "The 10 Worst Video Games of 2022" list, is the second lowest-rated game of the year, with a score of 38. The only game with a lower score this year is POSTAL 4: No Regerts, with a score of 30. That said, where there was anticipation for CrossfireX, there was none for POSTAL 4: No Regerts, so you can't really label it as the "biggest flop" of the year.
