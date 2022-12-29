Read full article on original website
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where $240m Trump fundraised to fight election results went in Jan 6 transcripts
Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot. During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m...
Machine Gun Kelly Responds to Megan Fox "Seeking a Girlfriend"
Megan Fox is shooting her shot. Despite being engaged Machine Gun Kelly, the actress is currently on the hunt for a new romantic partner. On Dec. 30, Megan posted two sexy selfies on Instagram...
See GMA3's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Seal Their Romance With a Kiss
Watch: Amy Robach Returns to Instagram Amid T.J. Holmes Romance. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are turning up the heat in Miami. In photos, the GMA3 co-anchors appear to confirm their romance as they are seen sharing a steamy kiss while in Miami Dec. 29. For their casual outing, Amy wore a black top and a green mini skirt, while T.J. chose a white t-shirt and green pants.
Barbara Walters Dead at 93: The View Stars & Others Mourn Icon
The View co-hosts, past and present, are honoring late legendary journalist Barbara Walters, who blazed a trail for them and other women in broadcasting. Walters, the ABC daytime talk show's...
Legendary Journalist Barbara Walters Dead at 93
Barbara Walters, the broadcast journalist whose impressive career spanned over 60 years, has died, according to ABC News. She was 93 years old. Bob Iger—the CEO of the Walt Disney Company, which...
Meghan McCain Shares Message for Her Fellow "Nepo Babies"
Watch: Meghan McCain Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Baby With Ben Domenech. Meghan McCain has entered the chat. The daughter of late Arizona Senator John McCain shared her take on the hot topic of nepotism in Hollywood, urging family members of celebrities to accept their advantages in life and the industry.
