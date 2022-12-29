U.S. Census: Michigan lost 3,391 residents over one-year period

(The Center Square) – Michigan lost 3,391 residents between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 population estimates.

More people moved into the state than out, but deaths outpaced births by 12,482. Michigan experienced 117,639 deaths and only 105,157 births, which, along with the state's dropping birth rate, could threaten Michigan’s status as the 10th most populated state if the trend continues.

Michigan had 18,812 international inbound migrants; however, 8,482 people left the state.

Michigan broke 10 million residents in 2020, but has lost population for two years in a row. More than 40,000 residents have left the state since 2020.

Michigan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jim Holcomb called the numbers “disappointing.”

The numbers are disappointing and represent a clear call to action,” Holcomb said in a statement. “The need for pragmatic problem solving and our policymakers working together is more important than ever. While we have a world class workforce, doing more is critical. Michigan job providers are already facing a critical talent crunch. Growing talent and our state’s population with opportunity for all is an essential part of what helps ensure businesses can succeed and builds a stronger economy, communities and Michigan. The chamber is deeply committed to being part of that effort.”

Michigan was one of 18 states that saw population decline.

Net international migration – the number of people moving in and out of the country – added 1 million people between 2021 and 2022 and was the primary driver of growth.

Positive natural change, or births minus deaths, increased the nationwide population by 245,080.

“There was a sizeable uptick in population growth last year compared to the prior year’s historically low increase,” Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Population Division at the Census Bureau, said in a statement. “A rebound in net international migration, coupled with the largest year-over-year increase in total births since 2007, is behind this increase.”

The Midwest, with a population of 68.7 million, lost 48,910 residents, or -0.1%, due to negative net domestic migration.

The South was the fastest-growing region last year, with an increase of 1.1%. The West saw an annual rise of 0.2% for a total resident population of 78,743,364, but lost 233,150 residents via net domestic migration.

Florida gained more than 318,000 residents, Texas gained 230,00, and North Carolina gained just under 100,000 residents.

“While Florida has often been among the largest-gaining states, this was the first time since 1957 that Florida has been the state with the largest percent increase in population,” Wilder said.