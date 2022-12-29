ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

U.S. Census: Michigan lost 3,391 residents over one-year period

By By Scott McClallen | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMhyu_0jxs44sn00

(The Center Square) – Michigan lost 3,391 residents between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 population estimates.

More people moved into the state than out, but deaths outpaced births by 12,482. Michigan experienced 117,639 deaths and only 105,157 births, which, along with the state's dropping birth rate, could threaten Michigan’s status as the 10th most populated state if the trend continues.

Michigan had 18,812 international inbound migrants; however, 8,482 people left the state.

Michigan broke 10 million residents in 2020, but has lost population for two years in a row. More than 40,000 residents have left the state since 2020.

Michigan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jim Holcomb called the numbers “disappointing.”

The numbers are disappointing and represent a clear call to action,” Holcomb said in a statement. “The need for pragmatic problem solving and our policymakers working together is more important than ever. While we have a world class workforce, doing more is critical. Michigan job providers are already facing a critical talent crunch. Growing talent and our state’s population with opportunity for all is an essential part of what helps ensure businesses can succeed and builds a stronger economy, communities and Michigan. The chamber is deeply committed to being part of that effort.”

Michigan was one of 18 states that saw population decline.

Net international migration – the number of people moving in and out of the country – added 1 million people between 2021 and 2022 and was the primary driver of growth.

Positive natural change, or births minus deaths, increased the nationwide population by 245,080.

“There was a sizeable uptick in population growth last year compared to the prior year’s historically low increase,” Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Population Division at the Census Bureau, said in a statement. “A rebound in net international migration, coupled with the largest year-over-year increase in total births since 2007, is behind this increase.”

The Midwest, with a population of 68.7 million, lost 48,910 residents, or -0.1%, due to negative net domestic migration.

The South was the fastest-growing region last year, with an increase of 1.1%. The West saw an annual rise of 0.2% for a total resident population of 78,743,364, but lost 233,150 residents via net domestic migration.

Florida gained more than 318,000 residents, Texas gained 230,00, and North Carolina gained just under 100,000 residents.

“While Florida has often been among the largest-gaining states, this was the first time since 1957 that Florida has been the state with the largest percent increase in population,” Wilder said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Census data: Louisiana's population in decline

(The Center Square) – Louisiana is among states with the biggest population declines in recent years, according to new U.S. Census data. Data released by the U.S. Census Bureau shows Louisiana ranked fifth among states for numeric decline in the population between July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022, losing 36,857 residents in that time. Between April 1, 2020 and July 1, 2022, 67,508 residents left the Pelican State, according to the data.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

11 states will cut individual income taxes in 2023

(The Center Square) – Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates. Three of these states – Arizona, Idaho, and...
IDAHO STATE
The Center Square

Georgia sees its population grow by 1.7% amid the pandemic

(The Center Square) — Georgia saw its population increase by 1.7% between 2020 and 2022, new numbers from the Census Bureau show. As of July 1, Georgia’s population stood at more than 10.9 million, up from about 10.7 million at the same time in 2020. The Peach State’s neighbor to the south, Florida, saw its population increase at a higher rate of 3% during the same timeframe, Census numbers show. ...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square's top 10 Michigan stories of 2022

(The Center Square) – In a year when the state was still reeling from COVID-19 and government restrictions imposed to remedy it, as well as a major election that saw an end to Republican legislative majorities for the first time since the early 1980s, 2022's top Michigan story focused on the auto insurance reform that sent $400 refund checks to Michigan drivers.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Hoosiers to save $87 million on state income tax in 2023

(The Center Square) – Indiana’s personal income tax rate will drop for the 2023 tax year, reducing the burden on taxpayers by an estimated $87.4 million. Under HEA 1002, passed by the Legislature in March, the personal income tax rate will drop from 3.23% to 3.15% starting Jan. 1 and continuing through 2024. The rate will be further reduced to 3.1% for 2025 and 2026, to 3.0% for 2027 and...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

South Dakota government among leaders in occupational licensing

(The Center Square) – South Dakota has some of the nation's least burdensome occupational licensing requirements, a new report suggests. The Institute of Justice recently released its third edition of License to Work: A National Study of Burdens from Occupational Licensing, providing an updated look at the effects of occupational licensing requirements and changes in America since 2017.
WYOMING STATE
The Center Square

2022 saw more California businesses relocate to Florida

(The Center Square) – Despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s invitation to Floridians to move to California ahead of the November election, California businesses continue to leave, and increasingly to Florida. While their top relocation destination is overwhelmingly Texas, several major companies have relocated to Florida since Newsom’s been in...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

The City in Michigan Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives traces hundreds of thousands of firearms that were either used, or are suspected to have been used, to commit a crime. While not all firearms used in criminal acts are traced, ATF data...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

The City in Indiana Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives traces hundreds of thousands of firearms that were either used, or are suspected to have been used, to commit a crime. While not all firearms used in criminal acts are traced, ATF data...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Center Square

Survey: Colorado small-business owners against increased taxes, fees for EV infrastructure

(The Center Square) – A survey of Colorado’s small businesses found little support for increasing taxes, fees or assessments to pay for building infrastructure for charging electric vehicles. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) in Colorado conducted a four-question survey before the Colorado General Assembly begins its legislative session on Jan. 9, 2023. The research also found small businesses aren’t in favor of Colorado's state agencies considering environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when making investment decisions with financial institutions. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Maryland's recreational weed legalization begins in phases starting Jan. 1

(The Center Square) – With voters’ voices on record, members of both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly will begin the new legislative session by formalizing the legalization of marijuana for adults ages 21 and up. The do’s and don’ts of lawful marijuana consumption will be altered throughout the course of the coming year, based on several pieces of legislation that were enacted in 2022. In the 2022 legislative session,...
MARYLAND STATE
The Center Square

Illinoisans to see two gas tax increases in 2023

(The Center Square) – In 2023, Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes, with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first goes into effect Jan. 1 and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas. That will spike the state's gas tax to more than 42 cents a gallon. Illinois also assesses its state sales tax on top of gas taxes and the normal price of gas, which makes the amount Illinois motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

The City in Wisconsin Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives traces hundreds of thousands of firearms that were either used, or are suspected to have been used, to commit a crime. While not all firearms used in criminal acts are traced, ATF data...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Center Square

Report indicates Mississippi could reduce size of government with responsible spending

(The Center Square) – A new budget recommends that Mississippi should cap its spending in fiscal year 2024 to prevent government expansion. The Mississippi Center for Public Policy released its government spending budget recommendation and said the state should not spend more than $6.75 billion in the coming fiscal year in an effort to prevent expansion of state government while also not reducing future tax cuts. The budget recommendation shows...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

The City in Pennsylvania Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives traces hundreds of thousands of firearms that were either used, or are suspected to have been used, to commit a crime. While not all firearms used in criminal acts are traced, ATF data...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

The City in North Carolina Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives traces hundreds of thousands of firearms that were either used, or are suspected to have been used, to commit a crime. While not all firearms used in criminal acts are traced, ATF data...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
36K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy