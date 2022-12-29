Read full article on original website
WATCH: Funeral service for Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Corporal Ray Hamilton
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A funeral service was held Saturday for Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Corporal Ray Hamilton, who lost his life in the line of duty on Christmas Eve. The service was held at the Emerald Coast Convention Center on Okaloosa Island. Visitation began at 9 a.m. A Celebration...
Former Escambia County Sheriff's Office cadet charged with homicide in Pace
PACE, Fla. -- A former cadet with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office is charged with killing a man during a domestic violence incident overnight in Pace. Chloe Davidson, 32, is charged with First Degree Felony Homicide and a Second Degree Felony Weapons Offense. She was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail at 4:45 a.m. and is being held without bond.
Woman crashes car into front of Rent-A-Center in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A woman crashed her car into the front of a Rent-A-Center in Escambia County Sunday afternoon. It happened around 4:40 p.m. at the furniture store on Mobile Hwy. near the Walmart Supercenter. A glass front door shattered in the wreck. EMS and fire crews are on scene...
America's Honor Flag arrives in Northwest Florida ahead of Corporal Ray Hamilton's funeral
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The community continues to honor fallen Okaloosa County Sheriff Corporal Ray Hamilton. A moving tribute took place at Pensacola's International Airport where America's Honor Flag was delivered for his funeral. The Honor Flag has a long standing tradition of honoring our nation's fallen heroes. And now...
Man charged with DUI after crashing into FHP vehicle in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 25-year-old man was arrested for DUI after crashing into a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle Sunday morning in Okaloosa County. The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. as the FHP vehicle was stopped at a red light at North Beal Parkway and the Mary Esther Cutoff. "The...
Family, friends celebrate life of Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Corporal Ray Hamilton
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Hundreds came out Saturday to honor fallen Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Corporal Ray Hamilton. Corporal Hamilton lost his life a week ago, on Christmas Eve, after responding to a domestic violence call. The people who knew him best shared memories of his life and his legacy....
4 injured in overnight head-on collision on Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Four people were hospitalized after a head-on collision on the Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola early Sunday morning. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Cervantes St. at the Bayou Texar Bridge. According to Pensacola Police, a vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane and collided with...
Woman pinned under vehicle in overnight pedestrian crash in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and pinned underneath it overnight in Pensacola. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on 12th Avenue in East Hill near the Brainerd St. intersection. According to Pensacola Police, the woman became pinned underneath the vehicle after being struck. Citizens...
Man injured in overnight drive-by shooting in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was injured in an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola on Sunday. According to Pensacola Police, it happened in the area of 9th Ave and Blount St. around 4:25 a.m. Officers responded to a local hospital, where the victim told police he had been shot...
Crews search for missing person after boating accident on Yellow River
HOLT, Fla. -- Crews are searching Friday for a person who is missing from a sinking vessel in the Yellow River. The search is ongoing in the 4000-block of Log Lake Road near Holt in Okaloosa County. According to FWC, a boating accident happened a quarter mile east of the...
Officials: 1 person taken to hospital following single-vehicle crash in Shalimar
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Shalimar Friday. According to the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, the accident took place at the intersection of Eglin Parkway and Cherokee Road. First responders say when they arrived on scene, they found a...
Pensacola residents, businesses weigh in on missing New Year's 'Pelican Drop' tradition
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The countdown to a new year is on. Tourists and locals alike will be packing into Downtown Pensacola this weekend. While there will be a fireworks show from Seville Tower, a beloved tradition is once again missing. There is no word yet on when the "Pelican Drop"...
Apple Market in Pensacola reopens after suffering fire damage
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A well-known Pensacola grocery store is back open after a fire broke out Friday night. The Pensacola Fire Department was called out to the Apple Market on Scenic Highway around 7 p.m. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the building. Firefighters were able to put it...
Over 100 vehicles compete in 2nd annual New Year's Car Show in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Many came out to the Blue Wahoos Stadium Saturday for the 2nd annual New Year's Mega Car Show. Over 100 registered vehicles were there to compete for different awards. People came with their cars from twelve different states, from Alabama all the way to Ohio. The host...
Firefighters investigate after fire breaks out at Pensacola's Apple Market
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Firefighters are on scene after a fire broke out at a grocery store in Pensacola Friday night. According to officials, the fire took place at the Apple Market on Scenic Highway around 7 p.m. Officials say, the Pensacola Fire Department has since put out the flames. According...
Pensacola Beach to host New Year's Eve fireworks show
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks display this weekend. The fireworks will launch Saturday night at midnight overlooking the Santa Rosa Sound from the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk. This year's annual firework show was initially canceled because of budget...
Downtown Pensacola businesses prepare for New Year's Eve festivities
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Downtown Pensacola businesses will help their customers ring in the New Year in a variety of unique ways Saturday night. O'Riley's Irish Pub on Palafox will drop a bunch of green balloons at the stroke of midnight. The night spot is expecting large crowds to pack the...
Parties, fireworks and more: New Year's Eve in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Looking for a fun New Year's Eve night in Downtown Pensacola? You'll have plenty of options. A fireworks show will take place at midnight from atop the Seville Tower building at the corner of Palafox and Government streets. Beforehand, several bars and restaurants will be hosting parties....
