Okaloosa County, FL

Former Escambia County Sheriff's Office cadet charged with homicide in Pace

PACE, Fla. -- A former cadet with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office is charged with killing a man during a domestic violence incident overnight in Pace. Chloe Davidson, 32, is charged with First Degree Felony Homicide and a Second Degree Felony Weapons Offense. She was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail at 4:45 a.m. and is being held without bond.
PACE, FL
Woman pinned under vehicle in overnight pedestrian crash in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and pinned underneath it overnight in Pensacola. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on 12th Avenue in East Hill near the Brainerd St. intersection. According to Pensacola Police, the woman became pinned underneath the vehicle after being struck. Citizens...
PENSACOLA, FL
Man injured in overnight drive-by shooting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was injured in an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola on Sunday. According to Pensacola Police, it happened in the area of 9th Ave and Blount St. around 4:25 a.m. Officers responded to a local hospital, where the victim told police he had been shot...
PENSACOLA, FL
Apple Market in Pensacola reopens after suffering fire damage

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A well-known Pensacola grocery store is back open after a fire broke out Friday night. The Pensacola Fire Department was called out to the Apple Market on Scenic Highway around 7 p.m. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the building. Firefighters were able to put it...
PENSACOLA, FL
Pensacola Beach to host New Year's Eve fireworks show

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks display this weekend. The fireworks will launch Saturday night at midnight overlooking the Santa Rosa Sound from the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk. This year's annual firework show was initially canceled because of budget...
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
Parties, fireworks and more: New Year's Eve in Downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Looking for a fun New Year's Eve night in Downtown Pensacola? You'll have plenty of options. A fireworks show will take place at midnight from atop the Seville Tower building at the corner of Palafox and Government streets. Beforehand, several bars and restaurants will be hosting parties....
PENSACOLA, FL

