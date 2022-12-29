Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of James ‘Jim’ Austin: 1944-2022
The best man we knew, James (Jim) Theodore Austin, died on Christmas Day at the age of 78. Jim was born Feb. 12, 1944 in Chehalis, Washington to Paul Theodore “Ted” and Retha (Lindholm) Austin. He was a graduate of Oakville High School and attended Centralia College and the University of Washington. Jim left the UW early to join his dad to run the family dairy farm in Oakville, Washington. He took great pride in the farm which has been in the Austin family for 144 years. Jim was a tireless worker and a smart and innovative businessman. Austin Farm became one of the first farms west of the Mississippi to install a robotic milking system. Under Jim’s stewardship, Austin Farm received Washington State environmental awards as well as an Organic Valley award for the best quality milk in the Western Region.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Cledis William ‘Bill’ McNew: 1937-2022
Cledis William (C.W. or Bill) McNew, a longtime resident of Toledo, Washington went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 15, 2022, surrounded by family and loved ones after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Margaret Lucille (Bangs) McNew, son Steve (Donna) McNew, son Mike (Peggy) McNew, daughter Anita (Glenn) Teeter and daughter Ann McNew (Mike Greenhalgh). He is also loved by 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and by many more family and friends. He was preceded in death by brothers Charles McNew, Cecil (Mac) McNew, Louis Griffin and James Griffin; and sisters Ethel Tillman, JoAnn Fleury, Sophia McNew and Evelyn Knoblock.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: The Chronicle Reflects on the Top Stories of 1962
On the front cover of its Dec. 31, 1962, edition, The Chronicle listed the top five news stories for 1962. The Chronicle declared the Oct. 12 “hurricane-like” storm to be the number one story of the year. “The savage winds, almost unbelievable in its force, ripped a path...
Chronicle
Brian Mittge Commentary: We’re a Richer City for RichArt’s Wild Eye and Untamed Vision
The news of Richard Tracy’s death at age 89 has gotten me thinking about the life and legacy of this public artist and Lewis County original, a creator of what might be called “feral sculptures” standing for decades along Harrison Avenue like an Easter Island of styrofoam.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Dec. 29, 2022
• RICHARD M. WEBER, 87, Chehalis, died Dec. 19 at his residence. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 14 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pe Ell with a celebration of life at Boistfort Community Church at noon and a reception to follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
Chronicle
What Motivated the Pacific Northwest Substation Attacks?
SPANAWAY, Pierce County — Shortly after 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, Kathryn Henkel and her family were rousted by an unfamiliar quiet, a signal something was wrong. The big-screen television in their living room, normally on through the night, cut off. So did the refrigerator — and the oxygen concentrator that helps her mother-in-law breathe.
Chronicle
Plummer, Hayes Lakes Get Cleaned Up Thanks to Multi-Agency Project in Centralia
There is a great egret — a tall, white bird — that frequents Hayes Lake beside the Centralia outlet mall, the Skookumchuck River and Interstate 5. This week, for the first time in a long time, Hayes and its neighbor, Plummer Lake, are as pristine as the egret’s feathers.
Chronicle
Starbucks Illegally Refused to Bargain With Washington and Oregon Stores, NLRB Says
Starbucks broke the law by refusing to negotiate with newly unionized workers at 21 stores across the Pacific Northwest, according to a complaint filed Tuesday by National Labor Relations Board prosecutors. The stores — in Seattle, Olympia, Tumwater, Portland and Eugene, Oregon — are among 261 nationally that have unionized...
Chronicle
Posts Lead Black Hills Past Bay
At Black Hills (Tumwater) Hudson’s Bay: Finn 21, Garces-Armstrong 7, Sharrar 5, Appelt 5, A Bauman 3, R. Bauman 3,Ogden 2, Perry 2, Roeper 2. Black Hills: Pilon 18, Rongen 16, Ellison 12, Stallings 9, Cooper-Davis 4, Nysted 3, Moreno 3, Q. Morrill 2. The Black Hills boys basketball...
Chronicle
In Focus: The Chronicle’s 2022 Photos of the Year
Through fires, floods and everyday life in the greater Lewis County area, Chronicle Photo Editor Jared Wenzelburger was there to capture big moments and compelling images in 2022. Here are photos he selected from the last 12 months of shooting. To contact Wenzelburger, email jared@chronline.com.
Chronicle
Pirates Finish Unbeaten at Jack Q. Pearson Classic
At Willapa Valley (Menlo) Adna: Meister 12, Johnson 2, Salme 16, Guerrero 3, Loose 11, Smith 15. Willapa Valley: K. Fluke 9, King 2, Clements 16, Pearson 11, D. Fluke 2, Keeton 4. After defeating Ilwaco the night before, the 2B No. 6 Adna boys basketball team’s defense stiffened once...
Chronicle
Jaime Herrera Beutler Reflects on Service, Wins for Lewis County as Term Ends
Calling Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives for over a decade, one might expect the background droll of congressional staff or the muttering of corporate lobbyists. This was not the case Wednesday. Instead, background — sometimes foreground — noise consisted of children...
Chronicle
Man Wanted on Felony Warrants Eludes Police in Centralia on Foot Thursday
A man who reportedly fled from Centralia police officers attempting to arrest him Thursday evening was still at large as of Friday morning, according to the Centralia Police Department. Officers had attempted to arrest the man, identified by the police department as Michael J. Borden, 34, of Centralia, on an...
Chronicle
'Office Space' Inspired Washington Software Engineer's Theft Scheme, Prosecutors Say
A Tacoma man was fired from his software engineering job at Zulily after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Seattle-based e-commerce company using a scheme inspired by the 1999 cult classic film, "Office Space," according to prosecutors. Ermenildo "Ernie" Castro, 28, was charged last week with two counts...
Chronicle
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Leading Investigation Into Deadly Force Incident in Thurston County
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is leading the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team’s investigation into law enforcement’s use of deadly force during a standoff in Thurston County on Thursday. The incident began when members of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve an eviction notice...
Chronicle
Vikings Fall in OT to Neah Bay in Top-5 Showdown
Mossyrock: P. Torrey 21, Brooks 18, C. Marshall 13, M. Torrey 7. Neah Bay: R. Moss 29, A. Greene 12, Halttunen 7, Swan 6, C. Moss 4, Martin 4. Overtime was once again cruel to the 1B No. 5 Mossyrock girls basketball team, which lost a top-five matchup to No. 3 Neah Bay in the extra period, 62-59, at the Mount Vernon Christian Holiday Tournament.
Chronicle
Tigers Rout Knights to Round Out 2022
King’s Way Christian: Tindol 2, Quinn 3, Broadbent 6, Fusco 2, Hill 2. Napavine: McCoy 2, Kaut 17, Gall 4, Tupuola 5, O’Neill 12, Evander 4, Hamilton 17, C. Fay 4. Playing in its last game before the New Year, the 2B No. 7 Napavine girls basketball team came in laser-focused and easily dispatched 1A King’s Way Christian Friday afternoon, 65-15, in a non-league contest.
Chronicle
Man With Meth, Heroin, Cocaine, Fentanyl and Gun Arrested in Centralia
A 35-year-old Tumwater man was booked into the Lewis County Jail Friday after being found with a fiream and drugs, according to the Centralia Police Department. Christian D. Brown was arrested at about 12:40 p.m. in the 700 block of Harrison Avenue. According to police, Brown was found to be...
Chronicle
Sirens: Dine and Dash; Counterfeit Cash; Graffiti; Very Disorderly Conduct; Assaults
• Just before 8:05 a.m. on Dec. 28, there was a report of graffiti that was spray painted on a building in the 300 block of Reynolds Avenue sometime overnight. • Graffiti was reported on a building in the 1000 block of F Street just before 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 28.
Chronicle
‘We Needed to Be Humbled’: MWP Upset by Ilwaco in Menlo
At Willapa Valley (Menlo) Morton-White Pass: Couryner 13, Kelly 4, Hazen 10, Peters 2, Dantinne 2, Salguero 27. Ilwaco: West 20, Morris 19, Cutting 2, Rogers 2, Turner 8, Needham 6. The upset bug picked up on the Morton-White Pass boys basketball team’s scent Thursday at the T-Wolves’ first game...
Comments / 0