Centralia, WA

In Loving Memory of James ‘Jim’ Austin: 1944-2022

The best man we knew, James (Jim) Theodore Austin, died on Christmas Day at the age of 78. Jim was born Feb. 12, 1944 in Chehalis, Washington to Paul Theodore “Ted” and Retha (Lindholm) Austin. He was a graduate of Oakville High School and attended Centralia College and the University of Washington. Jim left the UW early to join his dad to run the family dairy farm in Oakville, Washington. He took great pride in the farm which has been in the Austin family for 144 years. Jim was a tireless worker and a smart and innovative businessman. Austin Farm became one of the first farms west of the Mississippi to install a robotic milking system. Under Jim’s stewardship, Austin Farm received Washington State environmental awards as well as an Organic Valley award for the best quality milk in the Western Region.
OAKVILLE, WA
In Loving Memory of Cledis William ‘Bill’ McNew: 1937-2022

Cledis William (C.W. or Bill) McNew, a longtime resident of Toledo, Washington went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 15, 2022, surrounded by family and loved ones after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Margaret Lucille (Bangs) McNew, son Steve (Donna) McNew, son Mike (Peggy) McNew, daughter Anita (Glenn) Teeter and daughter Ann McNew (Mike Greenhalgh). He is also loved by 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and by many more family and friends. He was preceded in death by brothers Charles McNew, Cecil (Mac) McNew, Louis Griffin and James Griffin; and sisters Ethel Tillman, JoAnn Fleury, Sophia McNew and Evelyn Knoblock.
TOLEDO, WA
Death Notices: Dec. 29, 2022

• RICHARD M. WEBER, 87, Chehalis, died Dec. 19 at his residence. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 14 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pe Ell with a celebration of life at Boistfort Community Church at noon and a reception to follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
CENTRALIA, WA
What Motivated the Pacific Northwest Substation Attacks?

SPANAWAY, Pierce County — Shortly after 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, Kathryn Henkel and her family were rousted by an unfamiliar quiet, a signal something was wrong. The big-screen television in their living room, normally on through the night, cut off. So did the refrigerator — and the oxygen concentrator that helps her mother-in-law breathe.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Posts Lead Black Hills Past Bay

At Black Hills (Tumwater) Hudson’s Bay: Finn 21, Garces-Armstrong 7, Sharrar 5, Appelt 5, A Bauman 3, R. Bauman 3,Ogden 2, Perry 2, Roeper 2. Black Hills: Pilon 18, Rongen 16, Ellison 12, Stallings 9, Cooper-Davis 4, Nysted 3, Moreno 3, Q. Morrill 2. The Black Hills boys basketball...
TUMWATER, WA
In Focus: The Chronicle’s 2022 Photos of the Year

Through fires, floods and everyday life in the greater Lewis County area, Chronicle Photo Editor Jared Wenzelburger was there to capture big moments and compelling images in 2022. Here are photos he selected from the last 12 months of shooting. To contact Wenzelburger, email jared@chronline.com.
Pirates Finish Unbeaten at Jack Q. Pearson Classic

At Willapa Valley (Menlo) Adna: Meister 12, Johnson 2, Salme 16, Guerrero 3, Loose 11, Smith 15. Willapa Valley: K. Fluke 9, King 2, Clements 16, Pearson 11, D. Fluke 2, Keeton 4. After defeating Ilwaco the night before, the 2B No. 6 Adna boys basketball team’s defense stiffened once...
ADNA, WA
Man Wanted on Felony Warrants Eludes Police in Centralia on Foot Thursday

A man who reportedly fled from Centralia police officers attempting to arrest him Thursday evening was still at large as of Friday morning, according to the Centralia Police Department. Officers had attempted to arrest the man, identified by the police department as Michael J. Borden, 34, of Centralia, on an...
CENTRALIA, WA
Vikings Fall in OT to Neah Bay in Top-5 Showdown

Mossyrock: P. Torrey 21, Brooks 18, C. Marshall 13, M. Torrey 7. Neah Bay: R. Moss 29, A. Greene 12, Halttunen 7, Swan 6, C. Moss 4, Martin 4. Overtime was once again cruel to the 1B No. 5 Mossyrock girls basketball team, which lost a top-five matchup to No. 3 Neah Bay in the extra period, 62-59, at the Mount Vernon Christian Holiday Tournament.
NEAH BAY, WA
Tigers Rout Knights to Round Out 2022

King’s Way Christian: Tindol 2, Quinn 3, Broadbent 6, Fusco 2, Hill 2. Napavine: McCoy 2, Kaut 17, Gall 4, Tupuola 5, O’Neill 12, Evander 4, Hamilton 17, C. Fay 4. Playing in its last game before the New Year, the 2B No. 7 Napavine girls basketball team came in laser-focused and easily dispatched 1A King’s Way Christian Friday afternoon, 65-15, in a non-league contest.
NAPAVINE, WA
‘We Needed to Be Humbled’: MWP Upset by Ilwaco in Menlo

At Willapa Valley (Menlo) Morton-White Pass: Couryner 13, Kelly 4, Hazen 10, Peters 2, Dantinne 2, Salguero 27. Ilwaco: West 20, Morris 19, Cutting 2, Rogers 2, Turner 8, Needham 6. The upset bug picked up on the Morton-White Pass boys basketball team’s scent Thursday at the T-Wolves’ first game...
ILWACO, WA

