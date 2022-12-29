Read full article on original website
Vikings Are the 8th-Worst Team in Football per ‘Football Outsiders’
Nothing stokes the fire of the Minnesota Vikings-themed “fraud vs. contender” debate like Football Outsiders‘ DVOA metric. Green Bay Packers fans and pundits have weaponized the metric for weeks, hoping to expose the Vikings as fluky frauds after Minnesota sprinted to a 12-3 division-winning record through 16 weeks. The Vikings are a mind-boggling 11-0 in games decided by eight or fewer points, and that stat is not good enough for some naysayers.
Packers Top CB Shades Justin Jefferson
It was all a fluke. That’s what the Green Bay Packers believe. Justin Jefferson scalded the Packers in Week 1 for 9 receptions, 184 yards, and 2 touchdowns en route to a 23-7 Minnesota Vikings triumph. The third-year wideout was magnificent, setting the tone for a season where Minnesota would hold a 12-3 record when the Packers and Vikings met again.
Vikings Will Learn a Lot Sunday before Packers Game Even Begins
The desperate Green Bay Packers host the playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day, the 125th meeting between the two teams since 1961. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in November, the Packers marinated with a 4-8 record, nearing practical elimination from postseason contention. But then the Wisconsin team dug deep, rattled off three straight wins, and now must topple the Vikings to continue their unlikely quest for a playoff berth.
3 Weeks Ago a Viking — to Starting QB for ARI
The Vikings went into the preseason with three quarterbacks on the roster — starter Kirk Cousins, veteran Sean Mannion, and second-year passer Kellen Mond. Cousins was [and still is] the unquestioned starter and leader of the Vikings. He’s never encountered a team with 12 or more wins, so he is probably enjoying the season. The Vikings will host at least one postseason game in January. The evaluation of Cousins’ season is an interesting case. Some think he’s playing worse than in the past; others believe he magically turned into a machine, especially in the clutch.
New Injuries and Futility — Vikings Encounter Hellscape at GB
The Minnesota Vikings dropped to the No. 3 seed in the NFC after a befuddling loss at the Green Bay Packers on Sunday — and probably lost two offensive linemen along the way. The game quickly became one of those “classic” hellscapes for the Vikings, where absolutely nothing goes...
Purple Rumor Mill: Irv Smith, Path to Resting Starters, Lynch + Bradbury on the Shelf
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the December 31st edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Will Justin Jefferson Break 2 NFL Records?
Justin Jefferson is undoubtedly the best wide receiver in the league. No. 18 leads the NFL with receptions (123) and receiving yards (1756), which puts him on pace to break two NFL records. First Record: Receiving Yards. Minnesota fans keep hearing the number 209. That is how many yards Jefferson...
Justin Jefferson Appears to Be Doing the LeBron Thing
On Wednesday night, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson came to the defense of his quarterback after ESPN analyst and former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder said about Kirk Cousins on ESPN’s First Take, “Kirk Cousins in the 4th Quarter, down by three or up by two — I don’t trust him in that situation. I’m discouraged if I’m the Minnesota Vikings.”
Burn the Tape.
The Packers were favorites in their Week 17 divisional showdown against the Vikings. That game was much less critical to the Vikings, who only played for playoff seeding after clinching the NFC North a few weeks ago in the comeback win against the Colts. However, they still would’ve liked to...
How Can the Vikings Beat the Packers?
The 12-3 Vikings are underdogs against the 7-8 Packers in Week 17. That by itself is very unusual. However, some advanced statistics don’t agree that the Vikings are a good team. The Packers, meanwhile, have won three straight games and are still in the playoffs hunt after a disastrous 4-8 start, something that would usually end the season for a team. But the Packers are still alive.
The Meme You Need for Sunday’s Packers-Vikings Game
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander explained this week that Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson’s monster day back in Week 1 was a “fluke.”. He told reporters, “[Jefferson] don’t jump into no supersuit, get dressed and go outside, you hear me? I don’t either sometimes, but he human is what I’m saying. We ain’t putting too much on him, he’s a really good receiver by the end of the day.”
Vikings Mission: Eliminate the Primary Foe
The 12-3 Vikings will travel to Green Bay to take on the 7-8 Packers in iconic Lambeau Field. Both teams won their Week 16 matchups, and the game has playoff implications for either team. The contest features some interesting storylines. History Books. Justin Jefferson already broke a few records, including...
12 Snap Reactions after Vikings at Packers
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings fell to 12-4 atop the NFC North, embarrassingly losing to the...
Vikings QB3 from 3 Weeks Ago Is Starting for Different Team
Life in the NFL comes at players fast, and a former Minnesota Vikings quarterback can attest. Because of injuries to Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy, David Blough will start for the Arizona Cardinals this weekend, and yes, he’s the same man who was Minnesota’s QB3 three weeks ago.
Prediction for Vikings at Packers + 2003 Flashback
The 12-3 Minnesota Vikings and the 7-8 divisional rival Green Bay Packers are set to face off on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Minnesota is coming off yet another thrilling victory (yes, again) at home over the New York Giants, 27-24. It was their second consecutive win. Green Bay is on a three-game winning streak and defeated the Miami Dolphins 26-20 on the road.
Vikings Week 17 Final Injury Report
The Minnesota Vikings hit the road for a Week 17 game with the Green Bay Packers on New Year’s Day, the 16th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings defeated the New York Giants in Week 16, while the Packers beat the Miami Dolphins on Christmas, 20-12. Green Bay, now 7-8 through 15 games, has a 26% chance of reaching the postseason. The Vikings can finish no worse than the NFC’s No. 3 seed and own the two-seed at the moment.
PFF Sends Vikings Help in Much Needed Spot with Latest Mock Draft
The Vikings are in an interesting spot in advance of the upcoming draft, as the roster has holes all over the place for multiple reasons. One reason is that the team has not drafted well in recent years. Another reason is that the top players of the team are aging — fast.
Bleacher Report Predicts Unpleasant Vikings Postseason
The talk about the Vikings allegedly fraudulent record has been an ongoing theme in the season. One thing no analytics or statistics can take away from the purple team is the 12-3 record. Wins and losses are the only things that matter for postseason seeding and divisional titles. No team has ever won the Super Bowl because their DVOA rating was high. Usually, teams win that first of all, make the playoffs, and then win games in the postseason.
Packers and Vikings: 20 Brief & Essential Facts
Each week, VikingsTerritory details 20 statistical or interesting facts about the upcoming Minnesota Vikings game. This week’s edition involves the Green Bay Packers, who are three-point favorites facing the Vikings in Week 17. The game is on January 1st, 2023, at 3:25 pm CST at Lambeau Field. Packers and...
ESPN’s End-of-Season Simulation Isn’t Flattering for Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings finish the 2022 regular season with back-to-back road games against the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, and that’s never happened before. Minnesota has never finished a season on the road against Green Bay and Chicago in any order back-to-back. And while Minnesota owns an elite...
