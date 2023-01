Staff picks for Week 17 of 2022 NFL season: Dolphins vs. Patriots, Vikings vs. Packers, Bills vs. Bengals and more

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Ravens have already secured a spot in the playoffs. As for where, exactly, they’ll end up? It’s hard to say. According to the New York Times’ postseason projections, the Ravens (10-5) have a 26% chance of earning the No. 3 seed in the AFC, a 36% chance of earning the No. 5 seed and a 30% chance of earning the No. 6 seed. They also have ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO