Middleburg, FL

First Coast News

Crews extinguish fire at paper mill in Fernandina Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire was extinguished at a paper mill in Fernandina Beach Thursday morning, according to the Fernandina Beach Fire Department. At 8:04 a.m. on Dec. 29, units from the Fernandina Beach Fire Department and Nassau County Fire-Rescue were dispatched to a report of a commercial structure fire at WestRock, located at 600 N. 8th Street.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: Fatal truck collision in Grandin on New Years Eve

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a 57-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision near Grandin on State Road 100 and Savel Road. FHP reports that around 2:37 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling westbound on State Road 100. Due to unspecified reasons, the driver was unable to stay in the lane.
GRANDIN, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: Crash in Clay County ends fatal

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 8 p.m. on New Years Eve, a 28-year-old man was killed after a collision on State Road 21. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The first vehicle, a Lincoln Navigator, was traveling southbound on...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville community rallies to help find Spooky

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For many people, a pet is a member of the family and trying to find a lost pet can be a consuming ordeal. Jacksonville's Jason Horine lost his dog named Spooky back in August and four months later he's still looking for his dog. But as time has gone on, the community has offered more support every day.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

New Year's Day baby born at Baptist South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Not long after people ran in the New Year, the first baby born in 2023 at Baptist Health was welcomed to the world. This New Year's Day baby was delivered at Baptist Medical Center South. She joined the world at 3:11 a.m. weighing 8 pounds and 2.8 oz.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Pedestrian involved in fatal crash on 103rd Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that Saturday morning at approximately 12:30 a.m., a pedestrian walked into the path of an oncoming Scion. A Scion was traveling westbound on 103rd Street as the pedestrian stepped onto the roadway, causing the front of the Scion to collide with the pedestrian.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Hagan Ace Hardware invites public to ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Orange Park location

Clay County residents are invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Hagan’s Ace Hardware store in Orange Park. The shop is expected to fully open on March 17. The event will be held on Jan. 3 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Orange Park location at 1464 Park Avenue, Suite 1472. The event is free and to the public and local representatives and dignitaries are expected to be present, Hagan Ace Advertising and Marketing Director Tera Lageman said.
ORANGE PARK, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
