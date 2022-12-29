Read full article on original website
Jax Beach residents dies as a result of a building fire on News Year Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The State Fire Marshall and The Jacksonville Beach Police Department are investigating a deadly fire from this morning. A fire that was not the Happy News Years anyone was expecting. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Just before 6 this morning a two-story building with...
JFRD: One dead after second-alarm structure fire in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a second-alarm structure fire in Jacksonville Beach on New Year's Day, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Crews say they were dispatched around 6 a.m. to the corner of 1st Avenue North and 2nd Street N. in reference to...
Two housefires in Jacksonville started by fireworks on New Years Day, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two fires were started by fireworks early New Years Day, according to Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department Captain Eric Prosswimmer. One of the fires was started when a firework went into the garage of a home and set the garage on fire. Another home caught on...
JFRD: One confirmed dead after commercial building catches on fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene working to contain a commercial building that caught fire just before 6 a.m. in the 100 Block of 1st Avenue North. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. UPDATE: 8:05 a.m. 1/1/2023. JFRD issued a second...
Crews extinguish fire at paper mill in Fernandina Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire was extinguished at a paper mill in Fernandina Beach Thursday morning, according to the Fernandina Beach Fire Department. At 8:04 a.m. on Dec. 29, units from the Fernandina Beach Fire Department and Nassau County Fire-Rescue were dispatched to a report of a commercial structure fire at WestRock, located at 600 N. 8th Street.
JFRD: No one hurt in house fire in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said no one was injured a house fire in Northwest Jacksonville on Friday morning. Crews responded to the 5200 block of Fredericksburg Avenue at 9:25 a.m. JFRD said the fire started in the kitchen and firefighters are removing damaged items...
FHP: Fatal truck collision in Grandin on New Years Eve
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a 57-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision near Grandin on State Road 100 and Savel Road. FHP reports that around 2:37 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling westbound on State Road 100. Due to unspecified reasons, the driver was unable to stay in the lane.
FHP: Crash in Clay County ends fatal
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 8 p.m. on New Years Eve, a 28-year-old man was killed after a collision on State Road 21. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The first vehicle, a Lincoln Navigator, was traveling southbound on...
Jacksonville community rallies to help find Spooky
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For many people, a pet is a member of the family and trying to find a lost pet can be a consuming ordeal. Jacksonville's Jason Horine lost his dog named Spooky back in August and four months later he's still looking for his dog. But as time has gone on, the community has offered more support every day.
New Year's Day baby born at Baptist South
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Not long after people ran in the New Year, the first baby born in 2023 at Baptist Health was welcomed to the world. This New Year's Day baby was delivered at Baptist Medical Center South. She joined the world at 3:11 a.m. weighing 8 pounds and 2.8 oz.
1 person dead, 1 taken to children’s hospital from Nocatee home, SJCFR says
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue has confirmed that first responders arrived at a residence in the Nocatee community at around 1 p.m. on Friday. Two people were discovered at a home on the 100 block of Bucktail Ave. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other, a child, was transported to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville.
Interactive cold case map shows unsolved homicides in Columbia, Suwannee counties
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization dedicated to solving cold cases in the Suwannee Valley has released a map showing the locations of various unsolved cases in the region. The interactive map created by Suwannee Valley Unsolved shows the locations where the cold cases originated. Each case is marked...
JSO: Man in critical condition after possible drive-by shooting in Springfield area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one man is suffering life-threatening injuries after a possible drive-by shooting in the area of North Main St. and 10th St. JSO reports that at around 1:45 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene due to reported shots fired. When arriving,...
St. Augustine hosts Light Up the Night Fireworks Show to celebrate the new year
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Join the City of St. Augustine Beach for a spectacular fireworks show on December 31, 2022. The fireworks display is the final event in the city’s 2022 Light Up the BEACH! holiday season. The fireworks are shot off the St. Johns County Pier (350...
Neptune Beach residents upset after water tank placed without warning
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Residents of a Neptune Beach neighborhood are calling a newly placed water tank near their homes an "eyesore" and say they had no idea it was coming. "Even with an eight-foot fence, it's the dominant thing that I'm seeing," Homeowner Robert Vannoy said. Vannoy says...
Little Saigon Cafe, 1975 Wells Road in Orange Park, was temporarily closed on Dec. 15 after inspectors found “evidence of vermin and rodent activity.”. The restaurant reopened on the morning of Dec. 17 after the high priority violations were corrected. High priority violations are deemed the most severe.
Pedestrian involved in fatal crash on 103rd Street.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that Saturday morning at approximately 12:30 a.m., a pedestrian walked into the path of an oncoming Scion. A Scion was traveling westbound on 103rd Street as the pedestrian stepped onto the roadway, causing the front of the Scion to collide with the pedestrian.
Hagan Ace Hardware invites public to ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Orange Park location
Clay County residents are invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Hagan’s Ace Hardware store in Orange Park. The shop is expected to fully open on March 17. The event will be held on Jan. 3 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Orange Park location at 1464 Park Avenue, Suite 1472. The event is free and to the public and local representatives and dignitaries are expected to be present, Hagan Ace Advertising and Marketing Director Tera Lageman said.
Additional land to be added to conservation easement along the St. Mary’s River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — North Florida Land Trust has received a donation of two acres in Nassau County. The land was donated by the Eloise Bailey-Thompson Trust. It will increase the nonprofit land conservation organization’s holdings in the area. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The land is...
‘I’m doing the best I can’: Northside woman in need of home repair, chooses gratitude
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman on the Northside is sharing the appreciation she’s feeling this season, despite a major hurdle in her life. You may remember Eula Copeland, who is navigating next steps after a tree from her neighbor’s yard fell onto her home near the Trout River last month.
