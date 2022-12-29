Clay County residents are invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Hagan’s Ace Hardware store in Orange Park. The shop is expected to fully open on March 17. The event will be held on Jan. 3 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Orange Park location at 1464 Park Avenue, Suite 1472. The event is free and to the public and local representatives and dignitaries are expected to be present, Hagan Ace Advertising and Marketing Director Tera Lageman said.

ORANGE PARK, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO