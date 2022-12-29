Read full article on original website
KEYT
Polar Dip plans are set to start the New Year in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The public is invited to start the New Year with a refreshing dip into the ocean as part of the Santa Barbara Polar Dip. It is an event that started in 2017 with organizers Hugh Margerum and Julie DeAngelis. This year anyone interested can join in...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County’s Homeless Point-in-Time Count Needs Volunteers
For one day, for four hours, volunteers with the Point-in-Time Count can make a real difference in homelessness. The Point-in-Time Count sends teams of volunteers across Santa Barbara County on a headcount of homeless people in order to gather an accurate census that provides a basis for grant funding by nonprofits and local, state, and federal governments. Collectively, these grants go toward housing assistance, access to programs, and self-sufficiency for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness.
Santa Barbara Independent
Industrial Aquaculture
I may not be an expert scuba diver, but my experiences under the surface — especially off the Central California coast — have definitely highlighted the importance of ocean conservation for me. What I love most about the Central Coast — particularly the Santa Barbara area — is how much of the coastline is still undeveloped. This is why I have been particularly concerned by NOAA’s proposals for offshore finfish farming.
Santa Barbara Independent
What’s Cookin’ at Santa Barbara’s Organic Soup Kitchen
The ‘Indy’ video team gets a behind-the-scenes look at Santa Barbara’s Organic Soup Kitchen with Executive Director Anthony Carroccio. Read Callie Fausey’s full story here. For more information visit www.organicsoupkitchen.org. Music by Music_Unlimited via Pixabay. Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sale closed in Santa Barbara: $4.4 million for a five-bedroom home
A spacious historic house built in 1917 located in the 2300 block of Santa Barbara Street in Santa Barbara has new owners. The 4,222-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 16, 2022. The $4,350,000 purchase price works out to $1,030 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Renovated Hotel Ready for Check-In in Downtown Santa Barbara
Have you ever considered what you wouldn’t know about Santa Barbara County if you didn’t have Noozhawk?. Local news is essential to a community, but it’s not guaranteed. Newsrooms throughout the country are laying off journalists or putting their reporting behind paywalls. Some are doing both. Either...
Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to oil leak north of Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a reported oil leak into the 1000 block of Toro Creek near Carpinteria around 11:33 a. m. on Jan. 1. The post Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to oil leak north of Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New Times
Proof and Gather's Kaitlin Munoz launches two bakeries on the Central Coast
Kaitlin Munoz has a lot to celebrate this holiday season. A little more than a year ago, she relocated her fledgling Proof and Gather Baking Company from a registered cottage food kitchen in Lompoc to a larger-scale commercial kitchen in San Luis Obispo. Her stated long-term goal at the time...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara County Improves Drought Conditions This Week
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Santa Barbara County has improved drought conditions with the rainstorms this week. The monitor updated this past Thursday showing an improvement for most of the county from "Exceptional Drought" and "Extreme Drought" to "Severe Drought." The U.S. Drought Monitor categories are as follows:. None. D0-...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Santa Barbara: See how much real estate prices changed the week of Dec. 18
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara in the last two weeks was $911. That’s $511 more than the Santa Barbara County median. In the past two weeks, a 2,442-square-foot home on El Cielito Road in Santa Barbara sold for $2,225,000. The figures in...
Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - There’s something “cooking” in Santa Ynez. And you won’t find it at most restaurants. It’s sizzling at the Victor restaurant in Santa Ynez. “It’s called Josper Grill … we use mesquit … and we cook pretty much anything in there. All the proteins. Steaks, salmon, chicken," said executive chef Beto The post Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Tourists are traveling to the Central Coast amidst the rain and businesses are thriving
Tourists visit the Central Coast amidst the wet weather in Pismo Beach and Orcutt and business are staying busy during the holiday season. The post Tourists are traveling to the Central Coast amidst the rain and businesses are thriving appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Beware of problematic rain hazards across the Central Coast amidst New Year’s weekend
Rain on the Central Coast has caused hazards to arise this New Years' weekend. The post Beware of problematic rain hazards across the Central Coast amidst New Year’s weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
bigsurkate.blog
Caltrans report on Highway 1 closure
District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – Due to rockslides at multiple locations, a full closure of Highway 1 is in effect from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Dec. 18?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $600,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $463,913. The average price per square foot ended up at $356.
Noozhawk
Car Crashes, Explosions and a Zebra Are Among Noozhawk’s Top 10 Most-Read Stories of 2022
Looking back at 2022, Noozhawk’s most-read stories of the year include reports on a fatal car crash, a home invasion, a wildfire, a tsunami advisory, Santa Barbara business controversies and the tragic end to a search for a missing hiker. The following is a list of the 10 most-read...
Santa Barbara Independent
Resolving Cannabis Odor Issues in Carpinteria
The Santa Barbara Independent published five stories in the past few weeks covering various cannabis developments all in Carpinteria Valley. As president of CARP Growers, our local cannabis farmers group, I wanted to share the farming industry’s perspective on the state of local cannabis farming. Locally, the biggest challenge...
Drought monitor shows improvement in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties from rain
The U.S. Drought Monitor reports that Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties have improved in their drought conditions, thanks to the recent rain throughout the Central and South Coast. The post Drought monitor shows improvement in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties from rain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Tri-Valley R.C. Modelers Club looking for new place to fly
Members of the Tri-Valley RC Modelers Club say they have been flying at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo grounds for more than a decade.
Areas of the Central Coast are exceeding average rainfall totals each day
Drizzly, dark and cold. That’s the type of weather most Central Coast residents have woken up to over the last week, but the rain is much needed.
