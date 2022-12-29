ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Santa Barbara County’s Homeless Point-in-Time Count Needs Volunteers

For one day, for four hours, volunteers with the Point-in-Time Count can make a real difference in homelessness. The Point-in-Time Count sends teams of volunteers across Santa Barbara County on a headcount of homeless people in order to gather an accurate census that provides a basis for grant funding by nonprofits and local, state, and federal governments. Collectively, these grants go toward housing assistance, access to programs, and self-sufficiency for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness.
Industrial Aquaculture

I may not be an expert scuba diver, but my experiences under the surface — especially off the Central California coast — have definitely highlighted the importance of ocean conservation for me. What I love most about the Central Coast — particularly the Santa Barbara area — is how much of the coastline is still undeveloped. This is why I have been particularly concerned by NOAA’s proposals for offshore finfish farming.
What’s Cookin’ at Santa Barbara’s Organic Soup Kitchen

The ‘Indy’ video team gets a behind-the-scenes look at Santa Barbara’s Organic Soup Kitchen with Executive Director Anthony Carroccio. Read Callie Fausey’s full story here. For more information visit www.organicsoupkitchen.org. Music by Music_Unlimited via Pixabay. Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single...
Sale closed in Santa Barbara: $4.4 million for a five-bedroom home

A spacious historic house built in 1917 located in the 2300 block of Santa Barbara Street in Santa Barbara has new owners. The 4,222-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 16, 2022. The $4,350,000 purchase price works out to $1,030 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Santa Barbara County Improves Drought Conditions This Week

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Santa Barbara County has improved drought conditions with the rainstorms this week. The monitor updated this past Thursday showing an improvement for most of the county from "Exceptional Drought" and "Extreme Drought" to "Severe Drought." The U.S. Drought Monitor categories are as follows:. None. D0-...
Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - There’s something “cooking” in Santa Ynez. And you won’t find it at most restaurants. It’s sizzling at the Victor restaurant in Santa Ynez.  “It’s called Josper Grill … we use mesquit … and we cook pretty much anything in there. All the proteins. Steaks, salmon, chicken," said executive chef Beto The post Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Caltrans report on Highway 1 closure

District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – Due to rockslides at multiple locations, a full closure of Highway 1 is in effect from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County.
Resolving Cannabis Odor Issues in Carpinteria

The Santa Barbara Independent published five stories in the past few weeks covering various cannabis developments all in Carpinteria Valley. As president of CARP Growers, our local cannabis farmers group, I wanted to share the farming industry’s perspective on the state of local cannabis farming. Locally, the biggest challenge...
