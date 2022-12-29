Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Forecast Calls for Dry Start to New Year Ahead of More Bay Area Rain
The greater Bay Area will see clear skies and sun on the first day of the new year and provide a break for the region from a series of storms expected to resume this week. An atmospheric river slammed the Bay Area on Saturday, sparking a host of problems across the region including flooded roadways, landslides and outages.
Widespread flooding follows record rainfall on San Francisco peninsula
SAN FRANCISCO -- Saturday's atmospheric river storm brought flooding to San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf and to locations up and down the peninsula.Parts of Fisherman's Wharf saw some of the worst flooding in years. At the intersection of Jefferson and Taylor Streets, many of the popular crab stands were under six to 10 inches of water.One crab stand stayed open and workers waded in the cold water to sell fresh-boiled Dungeness crab to intrepid customers."My legs (feel) paralyzed right now. It's freezing right now. It's freezing to the point that (my legs) hurt," said Chickiwi Chen, a crab stand...
A powerful storm in California is causing flooding, road closures and power outages
The so-called atmospheric river storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads across Northern California.
KTVU FOX 2
Flood watch and wind advisories issued around Bay Area
The wet weather is causing major problems around the Bay Area. The National Weather Service issued flood watches that extend from Mendocino County to coastal areas of the North Bay, the East Bay valleys, San Francisco, the Peninsula, the Santa Clara valley, Santa Cruz mountains and south to the Monterey Bay. In some areas, the flood watches remain in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday. For more details, click here.
KQED
'Please Stay Home': Bay Area Sees Widespread Flooding, Road Closures and Evacuations
An atmospheric river drenched the San Francisco Bay Area on New Years Eve, causing widespread flooding and road closures. San Francisco recorded more than 5 inches of rain before the day was done, breaking the previous rainfall record for New Year's Eve. Oakland broke its previous record as well. "There’s...
San Francisco shatters precipitation record Saturday
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The latest storm to hit San Francisco has helped the city to break a 173-year-old precipitation record in our area, according to the National Weather Service. The previous precipitation record for this date was 2.12 inches of rain, and that record was set back in 1849. As of late Saturday […]
Parade of atmospheric rivers to pound North Coast, flooding expected, mudslides possible
Runoff nearly fills a Rohnert Park flood control channel in this 2021 file photo photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB Today's light rain is expected to intensify Friday night, raising the chance of flooding and possibly mud slides. Local officials say their readying for the challenge, while forecasters say more storms next week could pressure those preparations. With just more than six inches of rain possible through Saturday in one of the wettest parts of the county, Cazadero... and at least an inch in the driest spots, public works crews were busy clearing culverts and storm drains before the system makes landfall. Johannes Hoevertsz is director of...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco sees mudslides, flooded homes
SAN FRANCISCO - Water was seen cascading down a staircase inside a house in San Francisco’s Bayview District. Major flooding on Le Conte Avenue damaged several homes. They were red-tagged, leaving residents without a place to stay on New Year’s Eve. "It’s definitely a hard way to start...
Santa Rosa residents brace for flooding, slides in burn scar areas
SANTA ROSA -- Many people in the North Bay are working hard to keep their homes safe from the storm.Peter Bizaca and his son Luka Bizaca were filling up sandbags in the rain at a Santa Rosa sandbag station on Friday."What we're trying to do is just to create a barrier with these sandbags, which prevents the water from coming into our garage," Peter Bizaca said.They weren't alone. The station on Stony Point Road was busy on Friday with many homeowners filling up sandbags to take home."The last time we had an atmosphere river here in Santa Rosa, the...
berkeleyside.org
Major New Year’s Eve storm floods Berkeley streets and creeks
A fierce New Year’s Eve “atmospheric river” has delivered torrents of rain to Berkeley, causing the city’s roadways to turn into ponds and its trickling creeks to become rushing rivers. The atmospheric river is known as the Pineapple Express because it pulls moisture from the areas near the Hawaiian islands toward the West Coast.
pioneerpublishers.com
Atmospheric river brings flooded streets and overflowing streams to Concord and Clayton
Dec. 31, 2022 (Concord and Clayton, CA) — Flooded streets and overflowing streams made getting around tough on New Year’s Eve. Some streets became lakes. Slick roads and low visibility created hazards everywhere. Not a great day to go out for the typical NYE celebrations. Over in Clayton,...
kymkemp.com
Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies
Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
KTVU FOX 2
Thousands of PG&E customers lose power in Bay Area storm
Electricity was knocked out to thousands of PG&E customers as heavy rain and strong winds caused damage around the Bay Area. Rio Vista in Solano County had the largest power outage on January 1 with at least 5,000 customers left in the dark.
KTVU FOX 2
Multiple Bay Area cities with flooding conditions, road closures, power outages, & evacuations
Multiple local government agencies have announced the closures of various roadways, issued evacuation orders, and launched rescue operations due to flooding conditions throughout the Bay Area. One death may be linked to the storm. A 72-year-old person was killed by a falling tree in Santa Cruz's Lighthouse Field State Beach,...
Level 2 storm causing flooding on Bay Area roads, highways
Highway 101 is closed in both the north and southbound directions in South San Francisco due to major flooding by Oyster Point, the CHP said.
NBC Bay Area
‘Definitely Going to Be Some Flooding:' North Bay Residents Prep for More Rain
North Bay residents on Thursday were taking steps to protect themselves and their property from an incoming storm. "Definitely going to be some flooding," Santa Rosa resident Will Catalano said. "I would count on it." The Catalano-Case family spent their time Thursday filling up sandbags. Their garage flooded earlier in...
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River
Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
Bay Area businesses grapple with severe flooding during New Year's Eve storm
Business owners are contending with extensive damage to storefronts, restaurants and gyms throughout the Bay Area after Saturday's atmospheric river drenched the region.
14 days of rain: Here's when the Bay Area may see a dry day
Get ready to ring in the new year with a ton of wet weather. Here's when we may see a break from the incoming parade of storms.
When the heaviest rain is expected to hit the San Francisco Bay Area
It's possible that up to half an inch of rain per hour could fall around Northern California.
