Sonoma County, CA

NBC Bay Area

Forecast Calls for Dry Start to New Year Ahead of More Bay Area Rain

The greater Bay Area will see clear skies and sun on the first day of the new year and provide a break for the region from a series of storms expected to resume this week. An atmospheric river slammed the Bay Area on Saturday, sparking a host of problems across the region including flooded roadways, landslides and outages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Widespread flooding follows record rainfall on San Francisco peninsula

SAN FRANCISCO -- Saturday's atmospheric river storm brought flooding to San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf and to locations up and down the peninsula.Parts of Fisherman's Wharf saw some of the worst flooding in years. At the intersection of Jefferson and Taylor Streets, many of the popular crab stands were under six to 10 inches of water.One crab stand stayed open and workers waded in the cold water to sell fresh-boiled Dungeness crab to intrepid customers."My legs (feel) paralyzed right now. It's freezing right now. It's freezing to the point that (my legs) hurt," said Chickiwi Chen, a crab stand...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Flood watch and wind advisories issued around Bay Area

The wet weather is causing major problems around the Bay Area. The National Weather Service issued flood watches that extend from Mendocino County to coastal areas of the North Bay, the East Bay valleys, San Francisco, the Peninsula, the Santa Clara valley, Santa Cruz mountains and south to the Monterey Bay. In some areas, the flood watches remain in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday. For more details, click here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco shatters precipitation record Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The latest storm to hit San Francisco has helped the city to break a 173-year-old precipitation record in our area, according to the National Weather Service. The previous precipitation record for this date was 2.12 inches of rain, and that record was set back in 1849. As of late Saturday […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRCB 104.9

Parade of atmospheric rivers to pound North Coast, flooding expected, mudslides possible

Runoff nearly fills a Rohnert Park flood control channel in this 2021 file photo photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB Today's light rain is expected to intensify Friday night, raising the chance of flooding and possibly mud slides. Local officials say their readying for the challenge, while forecasters say more storms next week could pressure those preparations.    With just more than six inches of rain possible through Saturday in one of the wettest parts of the county, Cazadero... and at least an inch in the driest spots, public works crews were busy clearing culverts and storm drains before the system makes landfall.    Johannes Hoevertsz is director of...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco sees mudslides, flooded homes

SAN FRANCISCO - Water was seen cascading down a staircase inside a house in San Francisco’s Bayview District. Major flooding on Le Conte Avenue damaged several homes. They were red-tagged, leaving residents without a place to stay on New Year’s Eve. "It’s definitely a hard way to start...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa residents brace for flooding, slides in burn scar areas

SANTA ROSA -- Many people in the North Bay are working hard to keep their homes safe from the storm.Peter Bizaca and his son Luka Bizaca were filling up sandbags in the rain at a Santa Rosa sandbag station on Friday."What we're trying to do is just to create a barrier with these sandbags, which prevents the water from coming into our garage," Peter Bizaca said.They weren't alone. The station on Stony Point Road was busy on Friday with many homeowners filling up sandbags to take home."The last time we had an atmosphere river here in Santa Rosa, the...
SANTA ROSA, CA
berkeleyside.org

Major New Year’s Eve storm floods Berkeley streets and creeks

A fierce New Year’s Eve “atmospheric river” has delivered torrents of rain to Berkeley, causing the city’s roadways to turn into ponds and its trickling creeks to become rushing rivers. The atmospheric river is known as the Pineapple Express because it pulls moisture from the areas near the Hawaiian islands toward the West Coast.
BERKELEY, CA
kymkemp.com

Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies

Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Andy Monroe

Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River

Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

