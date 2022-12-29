ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Drought monitor shows improvement in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties due to rain

By Karen Cruz-Orduña
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
Karen Cruz-Orduña/KEYT
The U.S. Drought Monitor reports that Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties have improved in their drought conditions, thanks to the recent rain throughout the Central and South Coast.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SG5Me_0jxs1kZJ00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The U.S. Drought Monitor reports that Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties have improved in their drought conditions, thanks to the recent rain throughout the Central and South Coast.

The monitor updates every Thursday. There are a total of five categories.

D0- 'Abnormally Dry,'
D1- 'Moderate Drought'
D2- 'Severe Drought'
D3- 'Extreme Drought'
D4- 'Exceptional Drought'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081ijz_0jxs1kZJ00
Credit: U.S.Drought Monitor

A few weeks ago, the monitor showed both counties in the extreme to exceptional drought category.

The categories have changed, with most regions in a 'Severe Drought' status.

For more information on the drought monitor, click here.

The post Drought monitor shows improvement in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties due to rain appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara County Improves Drought Conditions This Week

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Santa Barbara County has improved drought conditions with the rainstorms this week. The monitor updated this past Thursday showing an improvement for most of the county from "Exceptional Drought" and "Extreme Drought" to "Severe Drought." The U.S. Drought Monitor categories are as follows:. None. D0-...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

After a wet month, SLO County rainfall totals well above average

Another atmospheric river is dumping rain on San Luis Obispo County, and pushing rainfall totals well above average after three years of drought. During the past 24 hours, the storm brought between .02 of an inch in Shandon to 1.89 inches in Rocky Butte – a mountain northeast of Cambria. The storms have left many areas of the county with almost double the average amount of rainfall from July 1through Jan. 1, according to averages listed on the SLO County monthly precipitation reports.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Rainy New Year's Eve In Ventura County

(NWS radar track at 7:18 PM Saturday) While there had been gentle, steady rain all day Saturday, Mother Nature really got down to business when it got closer to ring in the new year. Much heavier rain began to fall after sundown (see 10 PM Saturday totals at the bottom...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Pismo and Shell Beach area with no power on NYE

The Pismo Beach area experienced a power outage on new years eve. Pacific Gas and Electric reported 2229 customers were out of power as of 8:04 pm with no estimated time of restoration. Some power started returning at 10:30 pm. Rich and Janel Nadeau sent Fox 26 pictures of the...
PISMO BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Wet weather in part to blame for major crash that left 4 injured in Ventura Co.

Four people were injured in a major traffic crash in Ventura on Saturday. The accident unfolded on the southbound 101 Freeway near S. Chestnut Street and involved a 2003 Ford pickup truck. According to authorities, the vehicle traveled into the right guardrail and overturned. There, the driver and three passengers, whose ages range from 24 to 40, had injuries that varied from major head trauma to broken ribs and complaints of pain. All went to hospitals for treatment where one person is listed in critical condition.Authorities believe the wet weather was a factor in causing the crash. DUI was not considered to be a factor. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call the CHP office in the Ventura area at (805) 662-2640. 
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy