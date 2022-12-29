Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Calcasieu River Near Glenmora ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Sabine River Near Deweyville Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Sunday the stage was 23.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to 24.4 feet Tuesday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 23.5 Sun 6 pm CST 24.1 24.4 24.4
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Catahoula, Concordia by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana and central and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
