Effective: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Calcasieu River Near Glenmora ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Sabine River Near Deweyville Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Sunday the stage was 23.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to 24.4 feet Tuesday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 23.5 Sun 6 pm CST 24.1 24.4 24.4

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO