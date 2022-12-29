Read full article on original website
Man Annoyed After $16 Chicken Tender Order from Popeyes had ‘No Chicken’ Sparking Debate on Fast Food Prices
Justin Chopelas was just trying to order some chicken tenders from Popeyes, but instead he got something that looked more like a 'skin tender'—and cost him $16. Tiktok user who goes by @justinchopelas on the platform, uploaded a video to review his recent order of 5-piece box of chicken tenders from Popeyes.
Prison Chef Knows Best: Soon-To-Be Incarcerated Todd Chrisley's Prison Pals Chowing Down On Chicken Legs This Christmas
Todd Chrisley's last Christmas meal at home will be good, but his future prison menu might be better! RadarOnline.com obtained FPC Pensacola's holiday food menu, revealing what the Chrisley Knows Best star would be eating on December 25 had he been ordered to prison immediately — and it sounds right up his alley because it's good ol' southern cooking.FPC Pensacola is the Florida where Chrisley will spend his 12-year sentence when he reports to the facility come January, meaning this will be his last Christmas at home with his family for a while. But the future inmates' prison pals will...
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'
A Utah woman that posts videos on her TikTok account "@retailcheapskate" is claiming the fast food chain Five Guys is "highway robbery" after paying $74.10 on an order for four people. Does she have a right to be upset?
Midwest Guy Shocked to Find a Frightened Bear Hiding in a Tree
Because of this, I've decided to not peek inside of trees anymore. A Midwest guy was more than a little shocked to find a frightened bear who had decided to make his home inside of one recently. Based on the date of the video share, this happened on December 22,...
6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled
When companies issue recalls on food products, it can make consumers collectively hold their breath. You might wonder if the recall will affect you in some way. When it involves items like chicken, perhaps bacteria like Salmonella or listeria spring to mind. After all, just last year, listeria infections were linked to the recall of nearly 9 million pounds of frozen Tyson chicken (via Today). But that is not the problem here.
This New McDonald's Deal Gets You a Burger, Nuggets, Drink, & Fries for $4
You don’t see many deals popping up at restaurants on Christmas Day. More often, restaurants that are still open probably feel like they’ve got the market cornered since restaurants are closed for the holiday. Many McDonald’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Day, and those are...
Sweeping Changes at Walmart Implemented Today
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Taco Bell Customers Get Angry About its New Burrito
Fast-food customers are by and large very loyal people -- any menu change is going to be met at least some skepticism and "that's not right." There was the recent outcry over what many called the "not really Mexican" Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich from Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report's Burger King and the internet pressure that caused Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report-owned Taco Bell to commit to making Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item.
Chipotle Serves “Sour Cream Soup” to Customer Who Asked for Extra in Viral TikTok
Chipotle's getting hit hard on social media from irate customers complaining about the increased pricing of items offered by the fast-casual Mexican-fare chain. It's not difficult to see why: in 2021 there was an 8.1% increase in prices and in 2022, the cost of its offerings jumped up by another 10.5%.
Husband on wife: "I buy all the food she cooks; why is she asking me to go to a restaurant?"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to get married and have a life together takes so much more than shared hobbies or travels. Sometimes, it's about the everyday things that are not as exciting as going on an adventure to discover new places.
Taco Bell Menu Tries Two New Takes on Mexican Pizza
If ever there was an example of a viral Taco Bell item, it's the Mexican Pizza -- after the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain removed it from the menu during the pandemic, a Change.org petition with over 175,000 signatures demanded its return. People commented online about the "travesty" and "outrage" of snatching away something that has been around in different forms since 1985.
29 Missouri Dogs Rescued from Extremely Dangerous Winter Cold
If you thought the recent bomb cyclone that heavily impacted Missouri over the past week was hard to deal with as a human, you can imagine what it might have been like for animals left outside. The Humane Society of Missouri shared news that 29 dogs were rescued from that unsafe environment recently.
Taco Bell May Be Adding Fan-favorite Item To Permanent Menu
Taco Bell's permanent menu may be expanding with the addition of a beloved seasonal offering. After first debuting in 2018 and only returning as a seasonal offering ever since, Nacho Fries may be returning to Taco Bell on a permanent basis soon. The move, revealed by Taco Bell CEO Mark...
99-Year-Old Missouri Woman Wants Travis Kelce for Christmas
This might be the most difficult Christmas request ever. When asked what she wanted Santa to give her, a 99-year-old Missouri woman had only one thing in mind - Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce. I saw this fun story shared by Fox 4 out of Kansas City. It's based off...
BREAKING: USDA Warns Of Contaminated Sausage In Alabama
Well now that Christmas is over, we prayed the recalls were also…well, unfortunately, they are not. This recall affects everyone! Anyone who eats is affected! What kind of recall would affect everyone you ask? Well, keep reading to find out. It’s a type of food! We all eat, and...
Wendy's, Taco Bell Customers Might Be Shocked to Learn This
While some improvement is on the horizon, rising food prices have been a particularly painful point for people across different income brackets. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices rose 12% between November 2021 and 2022 while eating out is now 8.5% more expensive. Price increases...
Midwestern Twins Have Very Different Reactions to a Curious Cow
While I believe that many that live in the Midwest have at least come to appreciate cows, not everyone loves them. There's proof of that as two twins recently had a confrontation with a curious bovine and they had completely different reactions. This fun viral video moment happened a few...
Girl Gets Surprised By Her Army Dad After Missouri Basic Training
The price military families pay as they serve our country goes unseen too much of the time. This one can be seen. It's a video shared by a military family as their little girl was surprised by her Army dad after 7 months apart as he completed training in Missouri.
Where does your favorite fast food restaurant stand with other consumers?
As survey after survey has proven for the last six years, Chick-fil-A is doing things right – at least in the consumer’s mind. A new study from consumer research firm Market Force gives the fast food chain another pat on the back. According to the study conducted on...
NEW Happy Meal Toys Released at McDonald’s!
In the past several months, they introduced “adult Happy Meals” and brought back the Boo Buckets for Halloween. On top of that, we’ve seen some pretty awesome Happy Meal toys this year…and there are more to come!. There are now new Happy Meal toys available at...
