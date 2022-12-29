ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Prison Chef Knows Best: Soon-To-Be Incarcerated Todd Chrisley's Prison Pals Chowing Down On Chicken Legs This Christmas

Todd Chrisley's last Christmas meal at home will be good, but his future prison menu might be better! RadarOnline.com obtained FPC Pensacola's holiday food menu, revealing what the Chrisley Knows Best star would be eating on December 25 had he been ordered to prison immediately — and it sounds right up his alley because it's good ol' southern cooking.FPC Pensacola is the Florida where Chrisley will spend his 12-year sentence when he reports to the facility come January, meaning this will be his last Christmas at home with his family for a while. But the future inmates' prison pals will...
PENSACOLA, FL
Mashed

6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled

When companies issue recalls on food products, it can make consumers collectively hold their breath. You might wonder if the recall will affect you in some way. When it involves items like chicken, perhaps bacteria like Salmonella or listeria spring to mind. After all, just last year, listeria infections were linked to the recall of nearly 9 million pounds of frozen Tyson chicken (via Today). But that is not the problem here.
Thrillist

This New McDonald's Deal Gets You a Burger, Nuggets, Drink, & Fries for $4

You don’t see many deals popping up at restaurants on Christmas Day. More often, restaurants that are still open probably feel like they’ve got the market cornered since restaurants are closed for the holiday. Many McDonald’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Day, and those are...
TheStreet

Taco Bell Customers Get Angry About its New Burrito

Fast-food customers are by and large very loyal people -- any menu change is going to be met at least some skepticism and "that's not right." There was the recent outcry over what many called the "not really Mexican" Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich from Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report's Burger King and the internet pressure that caused Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report-owned Taco Bell to commit to making Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item.
TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Tries Two New Takes on Mexican Pizza

If ever there was an example of a viral Taco Bell item, it's the Mexican Pizza -- after the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain removed it from the menu during the pandemic, a Change.org petition with over 175,000 signatures demanded its return. People commented online about the "travesty" and "outrage" of snatching away something that has been around in different forms since 1985.
Popculture

Taco Bell May Be Adding Fan-favorite Item To Permanent Menu

Taco Bell's permanent menu may be expanding with the addition of a beloved seasonal offering. After first debuting in 2018 and only returning as a seasonal offering ever since, Nacho Fries may be returning to Taco Bell on a permanent basis soon. The move, revealed by Taco Bell CEO Mark...
TheStreet

Wendy's, Taco Bell Customers Might Be Shocked to Learn This

While some improvement is on the horizon, rising food prices have been a particularly painful point for people across different income brackets. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices rose 12% between November 2021 and 2022 while eating out is now 8.5% more expensive. Price increases...
ConsumerAffairs

Where does your favorite fast food restaurant stand with other consumers?

As survey after survey has proven for the last six years, Chick-fil-A is doing things right – at least in the consumer’s mind. A new study from consumer research firm Market Force gives the fast food chain another pat on the back. According to the study conducted on...
disneyfoodblog.com

NEW Happy Meal Toys Released at McDonald’s!

In the past several months, they introduced “adult Happy Meals” and brought back the Boo Buckets for Halloween. On top of that, we’ve seen some pretty awesome Happy Meal toys this year…and there are more to come!. There are now new Happy Meal toys available at...
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy