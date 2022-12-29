Read full article on original website
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is the State Bird of Rhode Island?
Rhode Island is an ocean state with beautiful beaches and resort communities. It is also home to the Harbor Seal, the state's official animal. The state rock is Cumberlandite, which is a heavy black rock. It is believed to be around one to 1.5 billion years old and is found in both Narragansett Bay and the northwestern state.
whatsupnewp.com
Dense Fog Advisory in effect for portions of Rhode Island, Southeastern Massachusetts
Drivers are being advised to take extra caution on the roads this evening as a dense fog advisory has been issued for the region. The National Weather Service warns that visibility may be reduced to as low as one-quarter to one-half mile in some areas, making for hazardous driving conditions.
rimonthly.com
27 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this January
1/8–21: Providence Restaurant Weeks. What: Let your inner foodie loose and try out new breakfast, lunch and dinner meals from the restaurants participating in Providence Restaurant Weeks. Show your support for local restaurants in the Creative Capital and order signature cocktails, specialty apps, family-size entrees and more while sharing your meals on social media using the hashtag #PRW or #PVDEats. Where: Various locations in Providence. More Info: goprovidence.com/rw.
ABC6.com
2 Rhode Island counties at ‘high’ community risk for COVID-19
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two counties in Rhode Island are currently at a “high” risk for COVID-19 transmission. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, two of the state’s counties are “high-risk” areas for COVID transmission. The counties designated under “high” are Providence...
whatsupnewp.com
Ranking: Jamestown has the most expensive homes in Newport County
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Massachusetts Hot Tub Suites and Hotels With In-Room Hot Tubs
When you’re looking for a romantic place to stay in Massachusetts, there are a few things to consider. Some places to check out are the Holiday Inn Cape Cod, Dan’l Webster Inn & Spa, and the Manor on Golden Pond. Each has its own unique features, so choose one to suit your vacation needs.
whatsupnewp.com
Three Rhode Island counties designated as ‘medium’, two as ‘high’ in weekly CDC COVID-19 report
The Rhode Island Department of Health has announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated the weekly COVID-19 community levels for the state’s counties. According to the latest data, three counties in Rhode Island are now classified as “medium” risk – Bristol, Washington, and Newport – while Providence and Kent counties are classified as “high” risk. The state has seen a relatively small increase in COVID-19 activity, but it is not expected to last long. Health officials had anticipated an increase in respiratory virus activity, including COVID-19, around the holidays.
mybackyardnews.com
47TH ANNUAL PENGUIN PLUNGE
Special Olympics Rhode Island’s Annual Penguin Plunge starts the New Year with a splash as hundreds of brave souls plunge into the water at noon at Roger Wheeler Beach in Narragansett. Those brave souls also raise thousands of dollars for Rhode Island athletes to participate in life-changing Special Olympics programs. Please join us to help impact the lives of Rhode Islanders with intellectual disabilities.
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island Community Health Centers to receive $2 million for COVID-19 vaccinations
Several Rhode Island community health organizations are set to receive $2,086,664 in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to increase vaccination rates and improve outreach to vulnerable communities. The funding comes from a new $350 million initiative administered by HHS through the Health Resources and...
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in Fall River home
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Fall River early Friday morning. The fire happened at about 4:30 on Hancock Street. It took firefighters roughly 10 minutes to knock down the flames. While there were two people inside the home at the time...
WCVB
Mass. man dies in New Year's Eve crash on I-95 in Rhode Island
RICHMOND, R.I. — A 43-year-old Cambridge man died in a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said witnesses reported seeing the vehicle operating erratically on I-95 northbound in Richmond before veering off the left side of the road, where it hit the barrier.
rinewstoday.com
Outdoors in RI: Lost my co-pilot – Jeff Gross
Sunday night December 11 Rhode Island received 3″ of Christmas snow. One week prior I lost my hunting companion, best friend, and the best damn co-pilot ever. Taking advantage of the new fallen snow, I decided to go afield and clear my head of the sadness that has a grip on me. Maybe even see some pheasant prints in said snow. As usual, just like when I normally would be out Pheasant hunting with Jada, I had Arcadia Management to myself. 2 hours of trudging showed no Pheasant tracks and only worsened the pain of Jada’s absence.
ABC6.com
‘Wave goodbye to iconic ‘Wave’: New year, new Rhode Island license plates
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — New year, new license plates, so wave goodbye to the Ocean State’s iconic blue “wave” plates. The Division of Motor Vehicles said that after 25 years, Rhode Island will no longer produce or issue stock blue “wave” as of Jan. 1. This is part of the plate reissuance initiative.
ABC6.com
The city of Warwick hosts New Year’s Day festivities
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Looking for a way to celebrate the first day of the new year?. Due to inclement weather on New Year’s Eve, the city of Warwick has decided to move its festivities to New Year’s Day. The event starts at 2:30 p.m. and will...
whatsupnewp.com
Big winner in RI in 2022 – School building projects
After all the votes were counted in 2022, from the governor’s race to dog catcher (actually I don’t think anyone elects a dog catcher), the most impactful outcomes were likely the billion dollars in school construction projects that voters authorized across Rhode Island. The result is an infusion...
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford to move New Year’s Eve programming indoors due to rain forecast
The City of New Bedford is moving to indoor programming on New Year’s Eve due to the rain forecast. Fireworks are still scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Broken Glass Projections 3D mapping will be postponed to a later date. Updated Events:. • Vinny’s Miracle Fish Puppets. The New Bedford...
Weight limit lowered on Mount Hope Bridge
Starting Thursday, the vehicle weight limit on the Mt. Hope Bridge will be lowered to comply with federal guidelines.
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Dec. 31 – Jan. 7)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority. January 1, 2023 – January 7, 2023. Newport Claiborne...
