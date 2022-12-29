WATCH: Kirk Cameron says parents’ job is to help ‘withstand attacks’ on innocence



A ctor and film producer Kirk Cameron said the war being waged on children’s innocence requires parents to “protect them” and instill “wisdom” and “character” with greater fervor.

Cameron told Fox News’s Jesse Watters Primetime guest host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Wednesday that “the minds of children are precious to God.”

“It’s our job as parents to protect them,” Cameron said. “We have got to get off the defense onto the offense.”



Cameron’s comments come as Gov. Ron DeSantis promised to investigate drag show events being held in Florida. The governor’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation issued a warning Wednesday that "any and all actions available” would be taken against venues allowing minors to attend the events.

The Growing Pains star explained that he recently began writing children’s books, such as his As You Grow book, to help “families with resources to build up wisdom and the character that is needed to be able to withstand these kinds of attacks.”

Cameron also challenged parents to be more proactive about guarding children’s minds and “creating the culture we want for them rather than complaining about giving them to others who create the culture we don’t want for them.”

The author recently declared victory over two libraries in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Scarsdale, New York, that had denied him the ability to read his new book while they had previously hosted drag queen story hours .

Scarsdale Public Library, which is about 25 miles north of New York City, reportedly has a pending event with Cameron scheduled for Friday.