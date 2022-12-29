The Jacksonville Humane Society celebrates the new year with free pet adoptions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is ringing in 2023 by offering free pet adoptions during their “New Year, New Pet” adoption special this Saturday, New Year’s Eve and Sunday, New Year’s Day, at their adoption center located at 8464 Beach Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cats and kittens will also be available for adoption at PetSmart located at 8801 Southside Blvd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 31.

Animals are microchipped, altered, and vaccinated. Additional fees may apply.

Additional details can be found on jaxhumane.org .

