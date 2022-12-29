ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

foodieflashpacker.com

Where To Find The Best Cuban Food In Tampa, FL | 5 Best Places

The Tampa Bay region, with a population of 3 million, is a diverse blend of cultures and culinary styles. Cuban, Spanish, German, and Italian immigrants brought their cultures and cuisines to Tampa, and made history in the process. Today, descendants of these hard-working immigrants carry on culinary traditions passed down...
TAMPA, FL
Madoc

Raising Cane’s Set to Open In Clearwater January 2023

Raising Cane’s is a fast food restaurant famous for its tasty fried chicken fingers. It currently has more than 600 locations across the U.S. Raising Cane’s is set to debut in the Tampa Bay Area at 2525 Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater. According to the Bradenton Herald, an opening date is set for January. 31, 2023.
CLEARWATER, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa's Reliaquest Bowl will host thousands this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — Visit Tampa Bay isn’t speculating on the economic impact of this years Reliaquest Bowl between Illinois and Mississippi State, however thousands are expected in town for the teams in a boost to Tampa’s already booming tourism industry. “We know those fans are going to...
TAMPA, FL
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Clearwater, Florida

Clearwater, Florida, is a vibrant seaside city that offers a variety of things to do. From fishing and paddleboarding to snorkeling and kayaking, you’ll find plenty of activities to enjoy. There are also plenty of shopping and dining options. If you’re looking for something fun to do during the day, consider exploring the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. It’s home to various animals, including sea turtles, peacocks, and eagles.
CLEARWATER, FL
tampamagazines.com

The History of the Jose Gasparilla Pirate Ship

Many things can distinguish pirates from the typical brigands, highwaymen or common thieves, but the main one — and the biggest — is the pirate ship. Tampa’s modern pirates, the social club Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, are no exception, as they have been “invading” the city by ship almost since their first appearance in 1904. The pirate invasion has become a spirited part of the city’s annual Gasparilla festivities, a 90-minute journey from Ballast Point to the Tampa Convention Center, where the pirates “steal” the mayor’s key to the city before the Parade of Pirates begins on Bayshore Boulevard.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Bay Area welcomes first babies of 2023

DAVENPORT, Fla. - One minute after the Bay Area rang in the New Year, baby Jaylen Nunez-Perez was born at Mease Countryside Hospital. Jaylen was born to parents Helen and Carlee of Tampa. He is 20.75 inches and weighs 8.5 pounds. A few minutes later, Raegan Kellenberger, a girl, was...
TAMPA, FL
speedonthewater.com

St. Pete Lunch Run A New Wrinkle In Year-Ending Southwest Florida Boating Tradition

For the past several years, a lunch run from Sarasota to Tampa has been the first of two casual, back-to-back events leading up to the annual Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun in Southwest Florida. But today’s outing had a different destination, thanks to new organizer Scott Ryerson of Sarasota-based Suncoast Powerboat and Yacht Brokerage, and approximately 50 boats headed to Doc Ford’s Rum and Bar Grille at the St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Fla.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

ReliaQuest Bowl New Year's Eve Parade called off due to potential thunderstorms

TAMPA, Fla. — The ReliaQuest Bowl New Year's Eve Parade has been canceled due to the potential of thunderstorms impacting the event, sporting officials announced Thursday. The parade, which was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31, was ruled out after officials with the city of Tampa and Ybor City said the projection of thunderstorms heading for the area would have not ensured the safety of those who planned to attend.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A live look at the New Year Pineapple Drop in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The pineapple drop in Sarasota is a wonderfully unique way that Sarasota welcomes the new year. The annual event features festivities and fun as crowds gather to watch the pineapple drop and midnight. ABC7′s Bob Harrigan and Dania Hammad have joined in on the festivities alongside...
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

Drag queen Christmas show draws protesters in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Christmas-themed drag queen show facing scrutiny from state officials made a stop in Pinellas County Thursday night. And protesters, as well as some supporters, demonstrated outside of Ruth Eckerd Hall, where the show took place. As the show wrapped up its national tour last night, some demonstrators outside got tense at moments.
CLEARWATER, FL

