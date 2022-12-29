Read full article on original website
BURTON “BURT” BOWER
Burton “Burt” Bower, age 69, of Boonville and formerly of Fayette, passed away December 29, 2022 at Lakeview Healthcare in Boonville. Burt was born on September 3, 1953 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania a son of the late Earl Burton Bower and Marcalette Beatrice (Croyle) Bower. Prior to moving to Boonville, Burt was a resident of Maple Lawn at Fayette.
BOTHWELL FOUNDATION PRESENTS AED TO SEDALIA EVENT VENUE
Wear Red for Women, a Bothwell Foundation committee, recently presented an automated external defibrillator (AED) to be placed at The Pavilion, an outdoor event venue in downtown Sedalia. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest. The machine automatically analyzes...
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES IN SALINE COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after vehicle stop in Saline County on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, A Marshall Police Department Officer conducted a stop of a vehicle on West Arrow Street in Marshall due to what appeared to the officer as a domestic incident between a male driver and a female passenger. The Officer also observed no front plate on the vehicle.
KNOB NOSTER WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Knob Noster woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Saturday, December 31, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Cynthia Biggs crossed the center line, left the roadway and struck a ditch. The vehicle then overturned.
CROCKER MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES AFTER INCIDENT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Crocker man has been charged with multiple felonies in Cooper County after an incident on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, authorities responding to a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 70 came into contact with Justin Smith. While speaking with Smith, a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy detected a strong odor of alcohol, blood shot eyes and slurred speech. While a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer was speaking with him, the Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy observed Smith grab a liquor bottle and attempt to open it while seated in his vehicle. Smith was asked several times to exit the vehicle to which he refused. Smith then began to reach near the center console of his vehicle at which time officers again ordered him out of the vehicle.
AREA CITY GOVERNMENTS SCHEDULED TO MEET ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 3
Several area city governments are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The Concordia Board of Aldermen is scheduled to begin its meeting at 5 p.m. in Room 202 of the Concordia Community Building located at 802 South Gordon Street. – — The Marshall City Council is scheduled to...
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS SUBJECT AFTER A CHASE
Detectives with the Crime Resolution Unit and Patrol Officers initiated a traffic stop on a subject suspected of dealing narcotics on Friday, December 30, 2022. The suspect was also driving a vehicle with improper registration. The vehicle fled from officers and was pursued. The driver drove into a yard and exited his still moving vehicle fleeing on foot. One Detective chased the suspect on foot while another Detective secured and stopped the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect was apprehended and crack cocaine was located.
MAYVIEW WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Mayview woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Thursday, December 29, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Tawnya Munro traveled off the roadway and overturned against a fence. Munro was transported by...
ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN CARROLL COUNTY FOR THE FIRST WEEK IN JANUARY
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work in Carroll County for the week of January 2-8. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -A bridge rehabilitation project is taking place at the...
