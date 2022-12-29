Read full article on original website
Related
KCJJ
Newly elected Iowa AG asks current staffers to resign
The new Iowa Attorney General wants to clean house. The Gazette reports that Brenna Bird, the Republican who defeated longtime Attorney General Tom Miller in the November election, has asked for the resignation of 19 current staffers, including many in leadership positions but also some longtime staff attorneys, according to Lynn Hicks, a spokesperson for the office who was among those asked to resign.
Comments / 0