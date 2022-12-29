ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor Tyler Sanders died from fentanyl overdose, Los Angeles coroner says

By Christine Samra, Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KR6F1_0jxryoX600

( KTLA ) – The cause of death of actor Tyler Sanders has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The 18-year-old, whose credits include “9-1-1: Lone Star” and “Fear the Walking Dead,” died from “fentanyl effects” the report stated. The report also noted that the actor’s death was accidental.

Sanders’ body was reportedly found in his L.A. home after his death on June 16 . Sources for TMZ at the time said the actor had a history of using drugs. The outlet also reported that police found “a plastic straw and white powder in the room where he died,” citing sources investigating the incident.

Fentanyl pills disguised in candy bags seized at Los Angeles airport

According to the full coroner’s report, which was obtained by TMZ, Sanders texted a friend the night before he died, mentioning his use of fentanyl. The report went on to mention that the actor didn’t answer his phone when that friend attempted to respond.

The coroner’s office noted that Sanders had a history of drug abuse, which included heroin, cocaine, LSD, mushrooms and Xanax. He had no history of medical problems.

Sanders had starred in shows including “JLW Academy” and “Fear the Walking Dead,” as well as “The Rookie,” “Just Add Magic,” and “Just Add Magic: Mystery City,” according to his IMDb profile. His role in “Just Add Magic: Mystery City” earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor Tyler Sanders’ Cause of Death Revealed

Emmy-nominated actor Tyler Sanders died due to an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to an autopsy report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner released Thursday. The 18-year-old starred in major TV series including FOX’s 9-1-1: Lone Star and AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. He passed away in bed at his Los Angeles home and was pronounced dead on June 16. According to a copy of the report obtained by TMZ, the teen actor had a history of drug abuse, including heroin, cocaine, hallucinogens, and Xanax, and had told a friend the night before that he planned to use the substance, but never responded to phone calls or text messages after that point. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Sanders (@tylermsanders) Read it at TMZ
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Aaron Carter Dead: Custody of Son Prince Made Official

Aaron Carter's on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, has regained full custody of their 1-year-old son Prince. A little more than a month after the "I Want Candy" singer's tragic death at the age of 34, and following a months-long custody battle, a Los Angeles court this week awarded Martin full custody of her son.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Actress Reveals She Almost Died

Kristen Renton is counting her blessings after her husband, Nick Manning, saved her life. The Sons of Anarchy alum took to Instagram Monday to recount her near-death experience after she began choking, Renton crediting her husband's quick actions with saving her as she dubbed him her "Man Crush Monday." Renton...
TheDailyBeast

Jeremy Renner Critically Injured in Snow-Plow Accident

Actor Jeremy Renner suffered critical injuries while plowing snow on Sunday and was airlifted to a hospital, where he was in a stable condition, his spokesperson told Deadline. The Hurt Locker star is “receiving excellent care,” the rep said. The 51-year-old has a home in the Lake Tahoe area, which is digging out from a monster winter storm, but it was not immediately clear where the “weather-related” accident happened.Read it at Deadline
KOIN 6 News

Trump blasts Democrats, Supreme Court after House releases tax returns

Former President Trump ripped Democratic lawmakers Friday for releasing several years of his tax returns, warning of dire consequences for the nation while touting his ability to avoid paying income taxes. “The Democrats should have never done it, the Supreme Court should have never approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for […]
TEXAS STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

50K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy