ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Items to Buy from Hollywood Entrepreneur Shay Mitchell’s Brands

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oG4JI_0jxryViB00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Shay Mitchell ’s entrepreneurial adventure began in 2018 with Béis , the stylish travel accessories company she co-founded with Beach House Group, the El Segundo-based brand incubator behind Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern haircare, Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills beauty label and Kendall Jenner-backed Moon oral care. Béis declined to comment on sales but says the company delivered 200 percent growth in its last fiscal year and is on track to see the same this fiscal year. The 34-year-old actress ( Dollface ) and producer ( The Cleaning Lady ) also co-founded canned sparkling tequila company Onda in 2019 with Kelli Adams, Max Dworin and Noah Gray; its ingredients include blanco tequila made at a woman-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. Per Crunchbase, the brand raised $12.5 million in a Series B funding round in June.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

On Dec. 1, the entrepreneur partnered with rapid hydration brand HydraLite to launch a lemon squeeze flavor that she co-developed with the Australian company.

Read Mitchell’s full Q&A (part of The Hollywood Reporter ‘s top celebrity entrepreneurs of 2022 list ) and shop the best items from her brands below.

Biggest lesson I’ve learned as an entrepreneur …

After the vision and the drive, it’s all about the team.

Motto in business that I live by is ….

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. I remind myself of this when I see other companies taking inspiration from the innovative styles and features that we’ve become known for.

Where I see my business in 10 years …

I want to be the go-to travel accessories destination.

First person I call when I need business advice is …

Definitely not just one person — I have a Rolodex of people whose opinions I value greatly. It just depends on the specific subject and what decision I’m trying to make.

My most engaged social post I’ve posted about my brand has been …

Oh god, I wouldn’t know honestly! I love Béis and am heavily involved with every facet of the business so I post so much content of me, our bags and otherwise. I bet our social gal knows on the Béis end!!

I wouldn’t have launched a business if it weren’t for…

The gaping white space and the incessant itch that told me I could do it better.

Best business advice I’ve gotten …

Hire people that are smarter than you.

Consumer patterns this year are changing in this way …

During COVID we saw a consumer migration towards our bags intended for more day-to-day use, or quick jaunts. Now that the world is opening back up we see our roller inventory flying out the doors (in addition to the day-to-day bags). I think part of this is our high customer return rate…once you see how great our bags are, it’s hard to stop.

A fellow celebrity entrepreneur who has inspired me (and why) is ….

I think you have to give credit where it is due and Jessica Simpson was really the first celebrity brand that became a cultural sensation.

A different side of myself that I’m able to explore as an entrepreneur is …

I don’t know that this is a different side of myself per se, but it has given me the reassurance to follow my gut and continue on.

I wish I had dreamt up this (already existing) product that I’m obsessed with …

The entire Frida company.

Béis The Cargo Backpack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GVwlK_0jxryViB00
Béis The Cargo Backpack $98

Buy now

Béis The 26-in. Check-In Roller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A1qmK_0jxryViB00
Béis The 26-in. Check-In Roller $278

Buy now

Béis x Elsa the Tote

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PSYNt_0jxryViB00
Béis x Elsa the Tote $158

Buy now

Onda Tequila Seltzer Classic Collection Variety 8 Pack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20VtrS_0jxryViB00
Onda Tequila Seltzer Classic Collection Variety 8 Pack $17

Buy now

HydraLyte x Shay Mitchell Lemon Squeeze Hydration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0An6gU_0jxryViB00
HydraLyte x Shay Mitchell Lemon Squeeze Hydration $25

Buy now

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

The 10 Best Party-Ready Bags for Every Type of Stylish Soirée

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. From Hanukkah to Kwanzaa, Christmas to New Year’s, this time of year is packed with holiday celebrations — and that means dressing for the occasion. Our styling trick? A festive handbag as a fast way to make any outfit look instantly party-ready. More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Boxing Day Sales to Shop Through the New Year, From Fashion to FitnessDaniel Craig Still Has No Idea Why Anyone Cared About Chris Evans' Sweater in 'Knives Out'The Top Can't-Go-Wrong Gift...
The Hollywood Reporter

Quiz: The Year in Swag. Can You Guess Which Studio Sent the Guitar? The Coffee Maker? The Barf Bag?!

One of the perks that does not come with being an awards editor? Extra storage space.  It’s a necessity, particularly in the late spring (ahead of the Emmy-qualifying premiere dates of buzzy new TV shows) and in the fall (as Oscar hopefuls begin industry screenings) when swag boxes start to pile up on my doorstep. Let’s face it: Awards season is, at this point, year-round; so, too, is Swag Season — and the gifts are seemingly endless, and of varying quality and ingenuity. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Tár' Breakout Noemie Merlant on What She Learned From Working With "Fantastic" Cate Blanchett'The Inspection'...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter Editors’ Picks of 2022

It was an epic year in Hollywood. That’s true in terms of the actual business of entertainment, from the recalibration of streaming wars to the return of some legitimate big-screen hits (not to mention the return of Bob Iger). Just as bold was the drama and scandal surrounding the business, from the worldwide shock of the Oscars slap to the final implosion of Time’s Up (even as some of the worst #MeToo abusers stood trial). And then there was the work itself, groundbreaking films like The Woman King, long-awaited blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick and buzzy TV follow-ups like The...
OK! Magazine

All Natural! Jennifer Lopez Goes Makeup Free To Share Her Best Beauty Secrets

Jennifer Lopez has nothing to hide! On Wednesday, December 21, the superstar, 53, took to Instagram to share a video of her beauty routine while going completely makeup-free for her 229 million followers. “I’ve always had a very simple skincare routine,” Lopez, who wore a lace camisole, noted in the video while rocking a bare face with her hair back. “I know there was [sic] a lot of rumors back in the day that I was very into these expensive cleansers, and I had to douse myself in La Mer and stuff like that. That really wasn’t true.”NEWLYWED BEN AFFLECK...
GEORGIA STATE
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen Turned Heads in This Dramatic Golden Gown for Her First Red Carpet Appearance Since Divorce

Ever since news broke that their marriage was on the rocks, everyone has kept their eyes peeled for any and all updates on the newly single Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady. While Brady has been focusing on his football career, Bündchen is making her way back to the spotlight, looking as happy and glowing as ever. On Dec 12, Bündchen did her first A-list event, and in true Bündchen style, she came in a dazzling, flowing dress. The supermodel attended Joias Vivara’s jewelry store anniversary dinner in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and in photos obtained by Daily Mail, she truly looked like...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘That’s So Raven,‘ ‘Family Matters’ Star Orlando Brown Arrested for Domestic Violence

Former Disney Channel star Orlando Brown was arrested on Thursday in Ohio, the latest in a string of arrests for the That’s So Raven and Family Matters actor. Brown was arrested and booked on misdemeanor domestic violence charges Thursday, an officer with the Lima police department told The Hollywood Reporter. Local authorities were called to a residence on the 400 block of Baxter Street following a report of a fight around 9:30 a.m., according to a police report. More from The Hollywood ReporterDaniel Craig Still Has No Idea Why Anyone Cared About Chris Evans' Sweater in 'Knives Out'Ronan Vibert, 'Saving Mr....
LIMA, OH
The Hollywood Reporter

Pam Grier on Why Her Performance in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Jackie Brown’ Left Her “Exhausted”

When working on Jackie Brown, Pam Grier admitted that her performance left her “exhausted.” In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment for Jackie Brown’s 25th anniversary, Grier reflected on starring in the 1997 film in which she portrayed a flight attendant caught smuggling money for an L.A. crime kingpin, Ordell Robbie (portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson), and explained how the biggest issue for her during filming was pace. More from The Hollywood ReporterSamuel L. Jackson Counters Quentin Tarantino's Stance on Marvel Stars: "These Actors Are Movie Stars"Margot Robbie Says 'I, Tonya' Made Her Realize She Was a "Good Actor" (Prompting Her...
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Gets Busted for By Far Perfume’s Daydream Ad Campaign in Shock Orange Look

By Far debuted the Daydream fragrance collection with an ethereal campaign featuring Kendall Jenner swaying to a melodious Mariah Carey classic. The collection dropped on Sep. 15, following an 6-year run of platonically colorful handbags, sandals, thigh-high boots and more — all of which will either bring you back to the year 2000 or take you into the future. Throughout the campaign, you’ll find Kendall Jenner styled in vivid apparel herself with a palm-sized By Far Daydream fragrance attached to the prong of her bottoms or the satchel of her purse. And as the face of Daydream, Jenner now poses in an electric...
Parade

Paula Abdul Called Out for Major Photoshop Fail

Paula Abdul is catching heat for her latest Instagram post, which internet users are deeming a complete photoshop fail. After posting a number of Instagram photos from Kathy Hilton's annual Christmas party, the American Idol judge's followers seemed to be less interested in the fancy holiday bash and more concerned with how different Abdul looked in the photos.
The Hollywood Reporter

Daniel Craig Still Has No Idea Why Anyone Cared About Chris Evans’ Sweater in ‘Knives Out’

The new Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, continues to spur debate over its release strategy, and now it appears that the Rian Johnson-directed film franchise has another potential point of contention on its hands: the merits of Chris Evans’ attire in the first movie. During a BBC Radio 1 interview posted to social media Thursday, Daniel Craig, who stars in both Knives Out films as unflappable detective Benoit Blanc, revealed that he never understood why the cream-colored cable knit sweater that Evans’ character, Hugh Ransom Drysdalel, wears in the 2019 smash hit was met with such adulation and excitement. More from...
People

Charlize Theron Shares Daughter's Hilarious Reaction to Her Dior Ads: 'Put a Shirt On!'

Charlize Theron is mom to August, 7, and Jackson, 10 Charlize Theron's kids' reactions to her work life are changing as they grow up. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the 47-year-old actress discussed how her children — August, 7, and Jackson, 10 — are becoming more aware of their mom's fame and career. "In their heads, they're like, 'We know you work, but we're not 100 percent sure what you do,'" she told the outlet. "My younger one goes, 'Oh my God, Mom, it feels like you can't hold...
The Hollywood Reporter

From Beyoncé to Harry Styles: Battle of the Pop Giants at the Grammys

Back in 2017, though Grammy voters expressed their love of Beyoncé’s Lemonade with an album of the year nomination, it was Adele’s grand album 25 that won the ultimate honor. It sold 10 million copies within a year in the U.S. alone (unprecedentedly selling 3.38 million units in its first week) — in a climate where hitting 1 million was heroic. “Hello,” indeed! That storyline could be repeated at the 2023 Grammys, where Beyoncé’s Renaissance and Adele’s 30 again will go head-to-head for album of the year.More from The Hollywood ReporterHollywood Reporter Music Editor Picks the 10 Best Songs of 2022Hollywood...
DoYouRemember?

Fans Think Martha Stewart’s Newest Thirst Trap Is Her Best Yet

In the past few years, Martha Stewart has seemingly perfected the “thirst trap” photo. A thirst trap is a flirty photo posted to social media in order to get some attention. First, she shared a photo in the pool that had fans going wild and later admitted that the snap was an accident. However, she turned that accident into many more photos that have certainly gotten people’s attention.
The Independent

Heidi Klum praises artist who used saran wrap to recreate her Avatar red carpet dress

Heidi Klum has applauded an artist for recreating her white dress, which she wore at the Avatar: The Way of Water, out of saran wrap.The 49-year-old model posed in a one-shoulder, sheer gown by Lever Couture on Monday, while walking the red carpet at the movie premiere. Klum paired her ruffled dress, which had thigh-bearing slit and train, with clear heels. She also had hair down and slicked back.Klum took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video by artist Angelic Hicks, as she recreated the model’s look. In the clip, Hicks could be seen putting clear tape on...
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum, 49, Sizzles In Plunging Rose Catsuit As She Holds Hands With Tom Kaulitz, 33: Photos

Heidi Klum turned heads in a plunging black jumpsuit covered in red roses. The iconic model, 49, stunned in the one piece ensemble that appeared to be designed by Dolce & Gabbana as she stepped out for dinner with husband Tom Kaulitz, 33. The German couple were dining at famed Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi on Thursday, Dec. 22, seemingly getting in a romantic dinner date ahead of Christmas, which is just three days away.
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
63K+
Followers
17K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy