The Best Items to Buy from Hollywood Entrepreneur Shay Mitchell’s Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Shay Mitchell ’s entrepreneurial adventure began in 2018 with Béis , the stylish travel accessories company she co-founded with Beach House Group, the El Segundo-based brand incubator behind Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern haircare, Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills beauty label and Kendall Jenner-backed Moon oral care. Béis declined to comment on sales but says the company delivered 200 percent growth in its last fiscal year and is on track to see the same this fiscal year. The 34-year-old actress ( Dollface ) and producer ( The Cleaning Lady ) also co-founded canned sparkling tequila company Onda in 2019 with Kelli Adams, Max Dworin and Noah Gray; its ingredients include blanco tequila made at a woman-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. Per Crunchbase, the brand raised $12.5 million in a Series B funding round in June.

On Dec. 1, the entrepreneur partnered with rapid hydration brand HydraLite to launch a lemon squeeze flavor that she co-developed with the Australian company.

Read Mitchell’s full Q&A (part of The Hollywood Reporter ‘s top celebrity entrepreneurs of 2022 list ) and shop the best items from her brands below.

Biggest lesson I’ve learned as an entrepreneur …

After the vision and the drive, it’s all about the team.

Motto in business that I live by is ….

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. I remind myself of this when I see other companies taking inspiration from the innovative styles and features that we’ve become known for.

Where I see my business in 10 years …

I want to be the go-to travel accessories destination.

First person I call when I need business advice is …

Definitely not just one person — I have a Rolodex of people whose opinions I value greatly. It just depends on the specific subject and what decision I’m trying to make.

My most engaged social post I’ve posted about my brand has been …

Oh god, I wouldn’t know honestly! I love Béis and am heavily involved with every facet of the business so I post so much content of me, our bags and otherwise. I bet our social gal knows on the Béis end!!

I wouldn’t have launched a business if it weren’t for…

The gaping white space and the incessant itch that told me I could do it better.

Best business advice I’ve gotten …

Hire people that are smarter than you.

Consumer patterns this year are changing in this way …

During COVID we saw a consumer migration towards our bags intended for more day-to-day use, or quick jaunts. Now that the world is opening back up we see our roller inventory flying out the doors (in addition to the day-to-day bags). I think part of this is our high customer return rate…once you see how great our bags are, it’s hard to stop.

A fellow celebrity entrepreneur who has inspired me (and why) is ….

I think you have to give credit where it is due and Jessica Simpson was really the first celebrity brand that became a cultural sensation.

A different side of myself that I’m able to explore as an entrepreneur is …

I don’t know that this is a different side of myself per se, but it has given me the reassurance to follow my gut and continue on.

I wish I had dreamt up this (already existing) product that I’m obsessed with …

The entire Frida company.

Béis The Cargo Backpack

Béis The Cargo Backpack $98

Buy now

Béis The 26-in. Check-In Roller

Béis The 26-in. Check-In Roller $278

Buy now

Béis x Elsa the Tote

Béis x Elsa the Tote $158

Buy now

Onda Tequila Seltzer Classic Collection Variety 8 Pack

Onda Tequila Seltzer Classic Collection Variety 8 Pack $17

Buy now

HydraLyte x Shay Mitchell Lemon Squeeze Hydration

HydraLyte x Shay Mitchell Lemon Squeeze Hydration $25

Buy now