NBC Los Angeles
Cristiano Ronaldo Signs With Saudi Arabian Soccer Club Al Nassr for Reported Record-Breaking Salary
The 37-year old Portugal team captain is a free agent after leaving major British club Manchester United following a dramatic fallout with some of its management. The news of Ronaldo's signing Friday follows months of rumors and speculation as to whether he would join a Saudi team, as he had already received offers for lucrative Saudi contracts in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
NBC Los Angeles
Watch Leicester City's Wout Faes Score Two Own Goals Vs. Liverpool
Wout Faes has just become Liverpool fans’ favorite player – and he doesn’t play for them. The Leicester City center back was at fault for two own goals in a span of seven minutes that turned the Foxes’ early 1-0 lead into a 2-1 deficit at halftime.
