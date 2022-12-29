ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millington, TN

Prisoners who escaped federal custody in Mid-South recaptured 6 months later

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men who spent six months on the run after escaping jail in Millington are back behind bars, according to the United States Marshals Service.

The Marshals Service said that 41-year-old Alex Robinson and 35-year-old Deshun Ray escaped federal custody on June 6, 2022.

They were being held at the Federal Correctional Institute in Millington, the Marshals Service said.

The two walked away from the prison and were noticed missing around 5 p.m. that day.

Robinson was being held on a 180-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base (crack).

An unrelated warrant was also issued out of federal court against Robinson on October 12, 2022 for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Ray was also sentenced to 180 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Marshals Service said that Robinson was captured in Rosebud, North Carolina on Thursday.

Ray was rearrested on December 2 by the Memphis Police Department, the Marshals Service said.

Along with their previous charges and convictions, the two have also been charged with escape.

