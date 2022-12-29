Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Scribe Teases "Blood and Cheese" Storyline for Season 2, Here's What That Means
House of the Dragon's first season came out this year, and Game of Thrones fans were quickly drawn back into the wide world of Westeros. The first season had a lot of excitement and some shocking moments as well as some weird and unexpected turns. According to writer Sara Hess, the upcoming second season will feature Fire & Blood's "Blood and Cheese" storyline, which isn't as odd as it sounds.
ComicBook
Doom Patrol: Diane Guerrero Details Jane's Style Evolution in Season 4 (Exclusive)
With three seasons under their belts, the characters in HBO Max's Doom Patrol have gone on quite the journey and now with the fan favorite series in its fourth season when it comes to Diane Guerrero's Jane that journey has in part manifested itself in a fashion evolution. Season 4 of Doom Patrol has seen Jane's style mix it up a bit with a look that is a lot more distinctive and more defined from when we first met her in looking like what Guerrero described as a "shell of herself' back in Season 1. Now, Guerrero tells ComicBook.com about how Jane's new look is reflective of the shift in the character's personality and a mirror to just how much she's grown.
ComicBook
The Witcher Teases Future Spinoffs After Blood Origin
The Witcher franchise is teasing even more spinoffs, following the release of the prequel miniseries The Witcher: Blood Origin, which was released over the Christmas holiday weekend. In a new interview, The Witcher: Blood Origin showrunner Declan De Barra talked about The Witcher creator and author Andrzej Sapkowski and the wealth of source material he's created around the series, which can continue to fuel an entire franchise universe on the screen:
ComicBook
Yellowstone Season 5 Return Date Revealed
Yellowstone returned for its midseason finale on Sunday night, ringing in the New Year with a wild episode that saw major changes for the Dutton family and left fans with a lot of questions. For fans, the series' return was a welcome one as the popular drama had taken a week off for the Christmas holiday, but now fans are faced with another break and another question just as big as the ones set up in the midseason finale: when will Yellowstone be back with the rest of Season 5? Unfortunately for fans, it's going to be a bit of a wait. The series doesn't return until this summer.
ComicBook
Marvel's Disney+ Shows Just Got a Disappointing Update for 2023
Ever since WandaVision debuted on Disney+ in January 2021, it has been rare that there were more than a few weeks without new Marvel content. It appears that won't be the case next year, when Disney+ will have just three new Marvel shows dropping. That's according to a blog post from Disney+ Japan, who name Secret Invasion, Loki, and Ironheart as the three Marvel shows hitting the platform in 2023. There will likely be plenty of new announcements throughout the year -- after all, there's going to be a Disney+ Day! -- but for now, it looks like no new projects are coming in the next 365 days, and even What If...? isn't getting its second season just yet.
ComicBook
James Bond Fan Art Shows Henry Cavill as the Next 007 After Superman Exit
Henry Cavill has officially exited his role as Superman once again after James Gunn revealed that not only is he writing a new Superman movie, but it is set to focus on a younger version of the character. Fret not because Gunn's Superman movie won't exactly be an origin story, but will focus on the time that the Man of Steel first arrived in Metropolis and started working at the Daily Planet. Since Cavill is out of a major role, fans have started touting him to join another major franchise. It seems that fans still want the actor to play James Bond / 007 in the upcoming reboot of the franchise, and one fan has even created some fan art that shows the actor in the role.
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Reveals Biggest Marvel Spoilers She Kept Secret
For a lot of Marvel fans, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was one of the biggest highlights of 2022. The Disney+ exclusive series followed the unconventional journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), a high-profile lawyer who becomes a gamma-inspired superhero. Across the show's nine-episode run, it was chock-full of shocking surprises — and a new video celebrates that. The video, which was shared by Marvel's official UK account, shows Maslany reminiscing about the biggest Marvel spoilers she had to keep a secret across the show's run.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite Yellowstone Star Makes Surprising Return in Midseason Finale
Yellowstone stunned fans with its midseason finale with the reappearance of a fan-favorite character, as watchers have been waiting eight episodes for the return of Jimmy Hurdstram. The former meth-head turned Dutton loyalist turned ladies man left toward the end of Season 4 of Yellowstone, joining the real-life 6666 Ranch after John Dutton lost faith in his ability as a cowboy. The show felt Jimmy's absence all season, providing comic relief and a different view at the lifestyle on the Yellowstone that felt unique to the series. And now that he's back, we get a glimpse of what's to come in the Sixes' own spinoff series in the works, 6666.
ComicBook
Ant-Man 3 Merchandise Reveals Cassie's New Superhero Name
The next film due out from Marvel Studios is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, meaning the marketing for the film is well underway. The consumer product offerings from Disney are beginning to surface in public, including a series of shirts and other apparel showing off a little more of the film. One of the designs making the rounds online seems to suggest Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) will have a peculiar name when she returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe next month.
ComicBook
Neil Gaiman Reveals Unexpected Update on The Graveyard Book Movie
Earlier this year, it was announced that Neil Gaiman's The Graveyard Book is being adapted by Walt Disney Studios. According to the initial reports, an adaptation of the best-selling 2008 novel is in development with Marc Forster (World War Z) set to direct. The road to this adaptation has been a bit wonky and was originally being developed for film by Miramax by Neil Jordan, but the rights ended up being purchased by Disney. The original version was expected to be helmed by Henry Selick (Coraline), but it was canceled. In addition to changing hands, there's another bit of news that might make fans of the book nervous. Gaiman recently revealed on Tumblr (via CBR) that he's not involved with the project.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Pic Their Most Anticipated 2023 Releases
As the hours of 2022 run dry, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are looking to 2023 and beyond. In one of Marvel's busiest years since the pandemic first shut things down three years ago, fans have plenty of films and televisions to choose from...and choose they are, as a handful of tweets have started to go viral asking fans what they're most excited to see next year.
ComicBook
Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Director Teases Its Opening Scene
Avatar may be dominating the big screen right now, but before long, a very different kind of Avatar hopes to take over Hollywood with its launch. Netflix announced some time ago it planned to adapt Avatar: The Last Airbender into a live-action series, and filming wrapped on the series last year. With a stacked cast on hand, fans are eager to see Netflix's first footage, but director Michael Goi is keeping the show close to the chest until the time is right. But in a recent feature, the director eased everyone's mind by detailing how Avatar will open when it goes live.
ComicBook
Marvel Fan Art Imagines Miles Teller as Nova for the MCU
Marvel Studios has been on a bit of a roll with their Phase Four lineup of films and things look real good going into Phase Five. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will begin the new phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects and reintroduce us to Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Even though the new phase is set, fans can't help but think of ways to expand what they're doing. Nova is one of the major projects that are in development at the studio and excitement is pretty high. One fan created a design that sees Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller become the MCU's Nova.
ComicBook
Wednesday: Watch Ice Skater Perfectly Recreate Netflix Series' Viral Dance
The dance Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams does at the Nevermore Academy's Rave'N Dance to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck" in the fourth episode of Netflix's Wednesday has become iconic just a few weeks after that series' debut and now, a Russian figure skater has perfectly translated the moves from dance floor to ice rink. During her performance in the 2023 Russian Figure Skating Championships last week, 16-year-old Kamila Valieva recreated Ortega's dance complete with a gothic dress and her own take on Wednesday's black pigtail braids. You can check part of the performance out for yourself in the TikTok video below (via The Wrap).
ComicBook
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Teaser Released
The Pink Ladies are coming to Paramount+ in 2023. On Sunday, Paramount+ shared a teaser for the upcoming Grease prequel series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The animated teaser features the creation of the iconic pink jackets the Pink Ladies wear set to upbeat music with the message "new series coming soon" and invites viewers to "witness the rise". An official release date for the series has not been announced, but you can check out the teaser for yourself below.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Celebrates Part 1's Finale With Full Ending: Watch
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War made its highly anticipated premiere this Fall, and to celebrate the first part of its new anime series wrapping up its run together with the rest of the ending Fall 2022 anime schedule, the anime has dropped a special video featuring the full ending theme song for the series! The new anime taking on Tite Kubo's final manga arc was the most anticipated return of the year overall, and the first slate of episodes really met that challenge head on according to the fan response to the series so far. Now it's just a matter of waiting for the new series to return.
ComicBook
Final Fantasy Boss Teases "Big Announcement" for 2023
Final Fantasy producer Yoshinori Kitase has teased that there will be big news to share in relation to the franchise in 2023. On paper, this year is already shaping up to be a massive one for Final Fantasy fans. Not only is Final Fantasy XVI set to hit PS5 this summer, but the end of the year should also bring about the arrival of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. And while these two titles might be big enough on their own to make fans excited for 2023, it sounds like those at Square Enix could be cooking up some other Final Fantasy-related announcements.
ComicBook
Bosslogic Debuts Badass Henry Cavill as Marvel's The Sentry
Marvel Studios is getting ready to turn things up a notch with their next phase of projects and they'll kick things off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Quantumania is a major Avengers-level film that will prominently feature the main villain of The Multiverse Saga, Kang the Conqueror, who will be played by Jonathan Majors. After that's all said and done, the studio will begin releasing projects based on never before-used I.P., which includes a movie based on their Thunderbolts team. Thunderbolts is rumored to feature the Squadron Supreme and use The Sentry as the main antagonist. The Sentry is a Superman like character, and who better to play him than Henry Cavill. Cavill recently exited the Superman role and is definitely free to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. BossLogic seems to agree with the idea as he has revealed a new piece of fan art that shows the actor as the character. You can check it out below!
ComicBook
Invincible Teases Big Season 2 News Coming Sooner Than You Think
Fans of Invincible are about to have a really good time. Days after Prime Video teased impending news regarding the series, the official social media account for the series tweeted Sunday that news is imminent. Using memes crafted from the show itself, the show tweeted that an announcement is coming sometime between now and January 31.
ComicBook
1923: SPOILER Dies in "The War Has Come Home"
Even before 1923 premiered, previews for the Yellowstone prequel spinoff teased that war was coming for the Dutton family in the Paramount+ series and as the title of this week's third episode suggests, that war has come home. This week's episode saw the Dutton family experience a major and stunning loss that not only will change the course of the family going forward, but also threatens to set off an already explosive situation between the cattle ranchers and the sheep herders.
Comments / 0