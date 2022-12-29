Read full article on original website
Related
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
'It's gone way better than expected' - Marco Jansen reflects on his first year as an international cricketer
The fast bowler is keen to help South Africa begin 2023 on a high note against Australia in Sydney
Comments / 0