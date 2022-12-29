ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Officials say Bolsonaro may have left Brazil for Florida

SAO PAULO (AP) — The office of Brazil’s vice president says he has become acting president, an indication that President Jair Bolsonaro has left the country and will break tradition by skipping the inauguration Sunday of his political nemesis, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. What You Need...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

8 New Year's traditions from around the world

In the United States and elsewhere, people ring in the new year by watching a ball drop or fireworks illuminate the night sky. Traditionally, people may also kiss someone special at midnight, and perhaps drink Champagne. What You Need To Know. Other places around the world have their own unique...

Comments / 0

Community Policy