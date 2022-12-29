ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky gets $36 million grant to help prepare kids for kindergarten

By Krista Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K6Zzt_0jxrxvQk00

Nearly $12 million will go toward educating Kentucky's youngest children each year for the next three years, thanks to a federal grant focused on preparing kids for kindergarten.

While holding her toddler daughter, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced the $36 million grant from the Office of Early Childhood Development during a press conference Thursday.

"Our youngest learners deserve the best start possible in school and in life, and this investment will make a difference for our kids, but it's also going to boost our workforce and our economy," Coleman said. "It'll allow our parents get back to work and it'll help prepare students for the future, for their future."

The increase in funding will help develop and expand early learning programs; build an early childhood education workforce talent pipeline and expand access to high quality learning for children most in need, according to a release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office.

Research shows children exposed to early learning programs, such as pre-K, are more likely to be proficient in math and reading than their peers who were not.

"When a young child enters kindergarten ready for school, there is an 82% chance that child will master basic skills by age 11 compared with a 45% chance for children who are not school ready," according to a report by The Bridgespan Group that the governor's office cited.

In addition to the federal funding, Kentucky also increased its state funding toward early childhood education, with the legislature approving $125.9 million in the upcoming budget, according to the release.

“Kentucky has long embraced promoting greater collaboration, emphasizing high quality and continuous improvement to ensure more children enter kindergarten prepared,” said Amy Neal, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Early Childhood. “Our innovative and ambitious plan with this new federal funding will continue transforming the commonwealth into the best place to start and raise a family.”

Contact reporter Krista Johnson at kjohnson3@gannett.com.

The Courier Journal

