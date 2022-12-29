ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor Tyler Sanders died from fentanyl overdose, Los Angeles coroner says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Christine Samra
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ic9vd_0jxrxrtq00

( KTLA ) – The cause of death of actor Tyler Sanders has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The 18-year-old, whose credits include “9-1-1: Lone Star” and “Fear the Walking Dead,” died from “fentanyl effects” the report stated. The report also noted that the actor’s death was accidental.

Sanders’ body was reportedly found in his L.A. home after his death on June 16 . Sources for TMZ at the time said the actor had a history of using drugs. The outlet also reported that police found “a plastic straw and white powder in the room where he died,” citing sources investigating the incident.

Fentanyl pills disguised in candy bags seized at Los Angeles airport

According to the full coroner’s report, which was obtained by TMZ, Sanders texted a friend the night before he died, mentioning his use of fentanyl. The report went on to mention that the actor didn’t answer his phone when that friend attempted to respond.

The coroner’s office noted that Sanders had a history of drug abuse, which included heroin, cocaine, LSD, mushrooms and Xanax. He had no history of medical problems.

Sanders had starred in shows including “JLW Academy” and “Fear the Walking Dead,” as well as “The Rookie,” “Just Add Magic,” and “Just Add Magic: Mystery City,” according to his IMDb profile. His role in “Just Add Magic: Mystery City” earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

One killed, three others injured in NW Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- A shooting in the 400 block of NW 10th St in downtown Oklahoma City left one killed and three others injured early New Year’s morning. The shooting occurred around 12:20 AM in the shared parking lot behind Fassler Hall. One male was confirmed dead on the scene. The three other victims were […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBC News

TikTok creator Cooper Noriega died of an accidental drug overdose, coroner says

TikTok star Cooper Noriega, whose body was found in a Los Angeles parking lot in June, died of an accidental drug overdose, according to authorities. Noriega, who was 19, died of the "combined effects" alprazolam, a medication known by its brand name Xanax, fentanyl and lorazepam, which is used to treat anxiety and sleep disorders, the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor Tyler Sanders’ Cause of Death Revealed

Emmy-nominated actor Tyler Sanders died due to an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to an autopsy report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner released Thursday. The 18-year-old starred in major TV series including FOX’s 9-1-1: Lone Star and AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. He passed away in bed at his Los Angeles home and was pronounced dead on June 16. According to a copy of the report obtained by TMZ, the teen actor had a history of drug abuse, including heroin, cocaine, hallucinogens, and Xanax, and had told a friend the night before that he planned to use the substance, but never responded to phone calls or text messages after that point. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Sanders (@tylermsanders) Read it at TMZ
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Rapper Nesly Monterroso Found Dead in Barrel

Rapper Nesly Monterroso was reportedly found dead in a barrel hidden inside the back of an abandoned car in Guatemala on Dec. 5. The 27-year-old was reported missing three days earlier and was last seen near where her body was discovered. The National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) said her cause of death was head trauma, following a blow to the head.
RadarOnline

Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin Awarded Full Custody Of Late Pop Star’s 1-Year-Old Son Prince

Aaron Carter’s fiancée Melanie Martin was awarded full custody of their son Prince weeks after the pop star’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned. A rep for Melanie revealed that a Los Angeles judge made the ruling this afternoon during a hearing. The 1-year-old had been in the care of Melanie’s mom since September. Melanie and Aaron had lost custody of Prince after allegations of domestic violence were filed in court. Melanie’s rep said she was in New York when the court decision came down today but is now headed home to LA. They said she is ecstatic at the outcome. Melanie...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

MLB Legend Wants to Adopt Newborn Allegedly Left in Woods by His Daughter

MLB Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley and his family say they have filed a guardianship petition to take over the care of a baby boy allegedly abandoned in the New Hampshire woods by his 26-year-old adoptive daughter. Alexandra Eckersley, who is homeless, was arrested this week for allegedly giving misleading information to cops who were trying to locate her and her newborn after she called to tell them she’d given birth in a tent. In a lengthy statement, the Eckersleys said she has “suffered from severe mental illness her entire life” and chose to live on the streets after several stints in hospital and in treatment programs. “We did our very best to get Allie all of the help and support humanly possible,” they said. Police said the baby was born three months premature and was suffering hypothermia when they eventually found him in 15-degree weather. According to court documents, Eckersley told police she’d used cocaine in the previous two days, and thought she was constipated or hemorrhaging when she went into labor on Christmas Day.Read it at WMUR
MANCHESTER, NH
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Popculture

Rapper Tyler Green Dies From Cancer at 22

Tyler Green, one-half of the Glasgow rap duo Triple01s, died on Dec. 10 following a battle with bone cancer. He was 22. Green, who performed under the name Trigga, was diagnosed with bone cancer last year, but it was not until earlier this month that he told fans about his health battle.
TheDailyBeast

California Dad Accused of Fatally Throwing His 1-Year-Old Daughter Off Bridge

A young California father has been charged with murder after his daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River. Jayveyon Louis Burley, 22, had reportedly picked up his two children from their mother’s house Sunday evening, but when he returned to the house he shared with his mother, he only had one. Burley’s mother called police to alert them the 1-year-old child, Leilani Dream Burley, was missing, and they eventually found her dead body in the river. The child’s mother, Lynisha Hull, told KABC that Burley “was angry” when he came to pick up the kids, but she didn’t think it was out of the norm. She accused Burley of throwing the child off of a bridge, killing her. “He threw her off the bridge,” Hull told KABC. “I don’t understand. Why would he do this to my daughter? I don’t understand. How can a father do this to their own child?” Burley had previously been arrested in 2018 after he and two others allegedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza, holding workers at gunpoint. He’s been charged with one count of murder and one count of child endangerment for the death of his daughter.Read it at Law & Crime
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
HipHopDX.com

Remembering The Rappers We Lost In 2022

The number of rappers that died in 2022—particularly those who had yet to fully flourish before meeting untimely fates—was nothing short of soul-crushing. With so many young lives lost, some as young as 15, Hip Hop continued to feel like, in the words of GZA, a deadly video game with just one man. With ambitions of success and social media clout seemingly overriding a desire to use platforms to better their situations, rapping remained one of the most dangerous professions in America this year.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

Miranda Lambert Is 'A Walking Firework' Wearing This Eye-Popping Look

Miranda Lambert reflected on her three favorite, must-see moments of her Las Vegas residency shortly after announcing additional dates of the high-energy show at Zappos Theater. Lambert highlighted a few standout moments from her Velvet Rodeo residency, including her entrance to the stage (in a way that the award-winning artist...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vibe

Trae Tha Truth Turns Himself In To Authorities After Z-Ro Presses Charges

Trae Tha Truth turned himself in to Houston authorities on Thursday evening (Dec. 29). The 42-year-old is facing assault charges brought against him by his cousin, Z-Ro, after an August altercation. The scuffle between the Houston rappers reportedly took place after a celebrity basketball game hosted by 50 Cent. Footage shows several men jumping the “Help Me Please” rapper outside of a restaurant while he is curled up in a ball. Trae can be seen trying to hold the men back before ultimately stepping in and making verbal threats alongside his crew.More from VIBE.comTrae Tha Truth Lends A Hand To...
HOUSTON, TX
KFOR

KFOR

46K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy