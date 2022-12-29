ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Year End Sales to Shop Right Now: From Staub Cookware to Apple AirPods

By Anna Tingley
 3 days ago

Much of the winter shopping craze sets in before the holidays but there’s a second — perhaps more exciting — shopping boom that sets in during that liminal space between Christmas and New Years. It’s a time to reward yourself for doing your part during the giving season and buy yourself a little gift of your own, possibly with some new gift cards or crisp bills that were slipped into your stocking.

Thankfully, dozens of retailers are celebrating the continued shopping craze with epic deals of their own — some of which are even better than their pre-holiday Black Friday deals. We have our eyes on this Staub Tall Cocotte , which is more than 70% off right now.

But there are goodies for everyone, including this Brooklinen Cashmere Sheet Set (40% off), Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones (24% off) and Alo workout gear (up to 70% off).

Check out the best end-of-year deals below:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones (24% Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3122rd_0jxrxp8O00
Courtesy of Amazon

Bose brought their audio quality and comfort to the next level when they released the QuietComfort, which is acclaimed for having the all-around best ANC (active noise cancellation) for over-ear headphones. Switch between Quiet Mode and Aware Mode depending on your environment, and take advantage of Bose’s unique technology that allows for high-fidelity audio to listen to your favorite content.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones $329 $249 Buy Now

Ninja Food Processor (32% Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFjDf_0jxrxp8O00
Courtesy of Amazon

Ninja is one of the best food processors on the market, boasting a powerful 1500-watt motor that serves as a food processing bowl and blender — perfect for pulvarizing ice and fruit into smoothies, veggies for a soup and dough for cookies and crusts. Another option is the popular Vitamix 5200 blender , currently 13% off.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System $199.99 $135 Buy Now

Our Place Always Pan (32% Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F7JH8_0jxrxp8O00
Courtesy of Our Place

The best part of Our Place’s cult-favorite, bestselling Always Pan is its versatility, known as a do-it-all wonder than can fry, braise, sear, steam, saute and boil — all in one. Like all their products, the pan features a nontoxic and nonstick ceramic coating and comes with a custom steamer basket, a modular lid and a nesting spatula so you don’t have to worry about buying any add-ons once you make your purchase.

Our Place Always Pan $145 $99 Buy Now

Away F.A.R Tote 45L (30% Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GL6rt_0jxrxp8O00
Courtesy of Away

A Weekender bag is an essential for any frequent traveler, thanks to a versatility that makes it an accessory that works for anything from a beach day trip to a longer, two-day adventure. This one from Away, which is less than $100 with this epic limited-time deal, features an interior and exterior pocket system for organization and a handy top cinch closure.

Away F.A.R Tote 45L $140 $98 Buy Now

Bloomingdale’s Cashmere Sweater (60% Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YrWWD_0jxrxp8O00
Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s

Now is the time to splurge on a luxe cashmere sweater. This timeless style from Bloomingdale’s is constructed out of the finest, softest yarns from inner Mongolia, with a stylish V-neck and intricate detailing that will last for years.

C by Bloomingdale's V-Neck Cashmere Sweater $188 $75.20 Buy Now

Alo Yoga (Up to 70% Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xR2oO_0jxrxp8O00
Courtesy of Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga’s entire website is up to 70% off through the end of the year, bringing some of their most luxe loungewear and workout pieces to lower prices than we’ve ever seen then. In our carts: Airbrush Leggings, Ribbed Whisper Pants , and this Full Zip Hoodie — all 50% off.

Alo Yoga Buy Now

Oversized-Fit Fleece Half Zip (34% Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N9JlG_0jxrxp8O00
Courtesy of Lululemon

Lululemon finally made the outerwear piece that we’ve all been waiting for: a fleece half-zip that is actually stylish. The classic style gets an upgrade thanks to a oversized fit and unique raspberry-pink hue.

Oversized-Fit Fleece Half Zip $148 $99 Buy Now

JBL Tune Wireless Earbuds (50% Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ugIno_0jxrxp8O00
Courtesy of Amazon

The 125 model, which came out in 2020, packs immersive audio, a comfortable fit and a good battery life into its minimalistic design. A balanced sound profile, with some heightened bass through its “Pure Bass Sound” feature, makes it a great choice for hip-hop and EDM listeners. Reviewers also not its compact design, great for working out, and integrated microphone for easy for taking phone calls from anywhere. Check out more JBL deals here.

JBL Tune 125 TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones $99.95 $49.95 Buy Now

TCL Alto Dolby Atmos Soundbar (54% Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OmIuR_0jxrxp8O00
Courtesy of Amazon

We had to look twice, maybe even three times, to make sure this listing was correct. A wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar for $150? With a wireless subwoofer, to boot? Crazy, but true. No wonder Amazon reviewers gave it an average of 4.5/5 stars. It’s especially good if you have a Roku TV, as it is designed for easy setup and hand-in-glove access to and compatibility with those sets. Check out more of the best wireless soundbars to buy this year here.

TCL Alto 8 Plus 2.1-Channel Dolby Atmos Smart Soundbar $279.99 $129.99 Buy Now

iRobot Roomba (25% Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ntqgI_0jxrxp8O00
Courtesy of Amazon

You’ll won’t find a better deal on iRobot’s famed Roomba (except maybe on Prime Day). Right now, the price of the coveted cleaning device to only $500, a price that for anyone familiar with the high-tech gadget, knows is unbeatable. The Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal empties itself every 60 days; it uses a premium 3-stage cleaning system that allows for deep suction; and using vSLAM navigation, it learns the layout of your home and builds personal Smart Maps to efficiently clean every inch.

iRobot Roomba j7+ $799.99 $599 Buy Now

All-New Echo Dot (44% Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v0gdq_0jxrxp8O00
Courtesy of Amazon

The most popular Amazon smart speaker is nearly half off right now. A sleek and compact design is perfect for any nightstand or desk. Alexa can help out with anything: setting alarms and timers, asking questions about the weather or news and even helping you control other smart devices in your home such as lights, thermostats and door alarms.

All-New Echo Dot $49.99 $27.99 Buy Now

Dr. Martens Audrick Platform Chelsea Boot (25% Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E7kqX_0jxrxp8O00
Courtesy of Nordstrom

If these classic Docs are on your holiday wish list, then now’s the time to buy. They’re nearly $50 off through Nordstrom’s limited-time Holiday Deals event. The Chelsea boot is one of the cult brand’s most versatile styles, with a chunky stacked sole that looks just as good paired with sheer tights and a dress as it does tucked underneath wide-legged pants.

Dr. Martens Audrick Platform Chelsea Boot $150 $112.50 Buy Now

Peloton Bike (17% Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143Bhf_0jxrxp8O00
Courtesy of Amazon

If you’re someone who enjoys endorphin-producing studio cycling classes, then an investment in an at-home bike might be the right choice for you — especially now that the original Peloton Bike, which can be credited with catalyzing the cycling craze that set in during the pandemic and whose popularity has yet to wane, is now on sale. It comes with a Peloton All Access Membership, a 22-inch touchscreen, bluetooth connectivity, headphone jack and their famous resistance pedals for an unparalleled cardio workout from home. For an even more affordable option, check out the best Peloton dupes to buy this year.

Original Peloton Bike $1,445 $1,195 Buy Now

Staub Tall Cocotte (71% Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QpXvu_0jxrxp8O00
Courtesy of Sur la Table

Staub’s premium cookware has never been cheaper than with Sur La Table’s current winter sale, which brings down the price of their coveted Cocotte to only $150, 71% off its usual price. The cast-iron instrument does it all: braise lamb shank, brown meat, sear steaks, blanch vegetables, boil pasta and potatoes, deep fry chicken wings, simmer soups and more. The tall sides prevent boil-overs and the lid features self-basting spikes for continuous, even distribution of juices while cooking.

Staub Tall Cocotte, 5 Qt. $514 $149.96 Buy Now

West Elm Quilt & Shams (54% Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R8ml8_0jxrxp8O00
Courtesy of West Elm

If you’re looking for a bed makeover, look no further than West Elm’s plush linens, which are currently more than half off on the home goods site. Woven from premium, heirloom quality flax for a breathable texture, and featuring an elegant pleated pattern, this quilt and sham set is just as comfy as it is attractive.

European Flax Linen Linework Quilt & Shams $65 $29.99 Buy Now

Brooklinen Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set (40% Off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ydVNO_0jxrxp8O00
Courtesy of Brooklinen

The perfect mix of breathability and coziness is achieved with this unbeatably luxurious cashmere sheet set, which is nearly half off through the end of the month (if it stays in stock). The dreamy set features a a diagonal weave for a heathered look, brushed for superior softness. Plus, like all their pieces, the sheets come with “long” and “short” labels to ease all your bed-making woes.

Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set $329 $198 Buy Now

