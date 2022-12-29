Read full article on original website
Related
Jared Kushner ordered for Biden to be excluded from Covid planning after election, Jan 6 witness claims
Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, personally ordered the Biden administration to be excluded from Covid-19 planning in the wake of the 2020 election, a Jan 6 committee witness has claimed.In the days and weeks after Joe Biden defeated Mr Trump, he frequently castigated the Trump administration for failing to enter a formal transition process, in which new, incoming staff are brought up to speed by their outgoing counterparts.With the nation gripped by the Covid-19 pandemic, he was particularly angered that by slowing the transition process, Mr Trump’s actions could lead to more deaths.Speaking in Delaware, two weeks after election...
Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts
Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...
Trump lawyer says Lindsey Graham sought evidence to support Trump's election lie
According to newly released transcripts from the January 6 committee, Trump lawyer Christina Bobb testified that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he would support former President Donald Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election if they could provide him evidence.
GOP begins to turn on newly-elected George Santos over ‘despicable and unfathomable’ lies
Congressman-elect George Santos is already beginning to see his own party turn on him, days before he is to take office as one of the newest members of the House representing New York City.The Republican politician has faced a barrage of criticism since a flurry of news reports revealed that he never went to college where he said he studied, never worked where he said he was employed, and was not, as he had previously claimed, Jewish or descended from survivors of the Holocaust.It was a breathtaking series of lies that Mr Santos admitted to this week, following days...
Trump blasts Democrats, Supreme Court after House releases tax returns
Former President Trump ripped Democratic lawmakers Friday for releasing several years of his tax returns, warning of dire consequences for the nation while touting his ability to avoid paying income taxes. “The Democrats should have never done it, the Supreme Court should have never approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for…
Kyrsten Sinema Tries To Win Back Democrats With Re-Election on the Line
The Arizona senator has angered party colleagues by blocking several Biden proposals. But she now appears to be reaching out to the base with moves on marriage equality and immigration.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Forensic analyst says Trump tax returns raises questions but he sees no major red flags
A House committee released years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns Friday. Forensic analyst Bruce Dubinksy says that while the thousands of pages of information will take days to comb through, so far he's seeing no major red flags -- but there are questions about certain parts of his finances, and it's clear Mr. Trump took advantage of legal tax loopholes.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says defeated Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker will 'continue to be a leader' in the GOP 'for years to come'
Walker began his Senate bid with high hopes from many GOP leaders, but his campaign was eventually weighed down by a series of public scandals.
Kushner, Melania and other Trump insiders claimed Jan 6 violence was a ‘shock’ despite warnings
Top Trump administration aides claim they were surprised that protests at the US Capitol turned violent on January 6, 2021, despite law enforcement agencies warning of such a possibility in advance.The claims came in newly released transcripts of interviews conducted by the House committee investigating the attack with numerous top advisors to then-president Donald Trump.Jared Kushner, a senior advisor to Mr Trump and husband to his daughter, told committee members that “nobody expected there to be violence” on the day when the 2020 election was due to be certified.“I didn’t even know to what degree that it was going to...
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Opinion: Many Ohioans see themselves as victim Trump plays. Visions needed to lift gloom
William DiMascio is a former Associated Press Bureau chief for the state of Ohio, executive editor of the Cleveland Press and communications consultant. Now retired, he lives in Upper Arlington. In what seemed like a cauldron of festering resentment, simmering for decades over the fading industrial economy and fueled by...
hotnewhiphop.com
D.L. Hughley Says Donald Trump Deserves Manslaughter Charges
The 59-year-old would like to see the former President criminally charge with the death of a Capitol Police officer. Donald Trump has been putting a lot of energy towards his 2024 Presidential campaign in recent weeks. Seeing as the Jan. 6 Committee commissioned to analyze the deadly insurrection at the Capitol during his last stint in office has referred him for criminal charges, though, it’s entirely possible we may not see the politician hit the campaign trail next year.
Trump began tweeting conspiracy theories about Joe Scarborough at urging of Matt Gaetz, Jan 6 transcripts reveal
Former president Donald Trump began broadcasting widely-discredited conspiracy theories about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough after being prompted by documents given to him by Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, according to former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin.In a transcript of a deposition Ms Griffin gave before the House January 6 select committee, Ms Griffin revealed the origins of Mr Trump’s promotion of the debunked claims — which posit that Scarborough, who represented the Florida congressional district now represented by Mr Gaetz from 1995 to 2001, was responsible for the death of an aide who worked in his Fort Walton Beach,...
Georgia’s Special Grand Jury Wraps Up and Looks to be Another Democrat Nothingburger Against Trump
After an almost two-year investigation including dozens of subpoenas of Trump associates, Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis doesn’t appear to have anything tangible which might lead to prosecutable charges.
Santos voters speak to CNN after his false claims were revealed
CNN's Eva McKend spoke to people who voted for Republican New York Rep.-elect George Santos after it was revealed he fabricated parts of his resume.
2024 contest comes into view with hurdles for both parties
NEW YORK (AP) — Both political parties are opening the new year confronting critical questions about the people and policies they want to embrace as the next election speeds into view. The challenges are particularly urgent for Republicans, who hoped to enter 2023 with a secure grip on one,...
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where $240m Trump fundraised to fight election results went in Jan 6 transcripts
Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot. During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m...
CBS News
586K+
Followers
76K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0