Congressman-elect George Santos is already beginning to see his own party turn on him, days before he is to take office as one of the newest members of the House representing New York City.The Republican politician has faced a barrage of criticism since a flurry of news reports revealed that he never went to college where he said he studied, never worked where he said he was employed, and was not, as he had previously claimed, Jewish or descended from survivors of the Holocaust.It was a breathtaking series of lies that Mr Santos admitted to this week, following days...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO