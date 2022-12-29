Sub-zero temperatures in Montana freeze woman's eyelashes and hair

A woman's eyelashes and hair were completely frozen solid during storm Elliott.

Footage shows Emily Davis's hair and eyelashes frozen solid after spending 45 minutes outside in -60F temperatures.

Emily, a journalist and grad student at Montana State University, was cross-country skiing in her hometown of Bozeman, Montana when her hair and eyelashes became frozen.

The video was filmed as storm Elliott pummeled the state with snow and temperatures reaching - 60 degrees Fahrenheit (-51 degrees Celsius).

Emily, 25, said: "I was out on a cross-country ski and my hands and feet were so cold that I had to go very fast; that's why my face was covered in ice, because of my breath.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Normally, my hands and feet are fine, but we had to go very fast this time, so they wouldn't fall off.

"I might have a different view of winter than most people, I love it, so it's been disappointing not being able to spend much time outside.

"The local ski mountain even closed down for two or three days; that's the first time I've ever seen that."

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The video was filmed on 21 December.

According to a report in Reuters, an arctic blast swept across the US on Christmas Eve (24 December).

More than 700,000 people were left without power and thousands of people were stranded due to cancelled flights.

Plummeting temperatures were expected to bring the coldest Christmas Eve that's documented.

Additional reporting by Leo Black/SWNS



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.