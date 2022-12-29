Former Auburn assistant lands Power Five job

Former Auburn linebackers coach finds a new home.

Former Auburn linebackers coach Christian Robinson has found his next role with the Baylor Bears.

Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Baylor is expected to hire Christian Robinson as inside linebackers coach.

Robinson spent four seasons in Florida as a linebackers coach. He was hired by Bryan Harsin before last season to take on the same role at Auburn. He's headed to the Big 12.

In an interesting twist, Auburn's new defensive coordinator Ron Roberts was over Baylor's defense and linebackers a year ago.

Many expected Robinson to be retained and to be a part of Hugh Freeze's first staff at Auburn. After being active on the recruiting trail, Freeze opted to not keep him on the Plains.

After he was not retained, he took to social media and shared a respectful message to the Auburn fanbase about how he enjoyed his time at Auburn.

“From the first day at Toomers, to Cadillac’s first win on The Plains, we loved getting to be a part of this community. … I can’t wait to see the great things you do on and off the field!”

Auburn replaced him with former Liberty LB coach/co-DC Josh Aldridge to fill the linebacker coach role for the Tigers.

