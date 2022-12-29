ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Penn State fans charter two flights to Rose Bowl

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Penn State is heading to the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Ca. On Friday morning, so were about 300 fans. Harrisburg International Airport was more crowded—and more blue and white—than usual as Penn State fans began filling up two charter planes. The travelers were looking forward to a weekend-long experience leading up to the game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nomadlawyer.org

Altoona: 7 Best Places To Visit In Altoona, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Altoona Pennsylvania. If you want to discover a small, historic town in Pennsylvania, Altoona is the perfect destination. This quaint city is home to several amusement parks, museums, and other exciting attractions. One of the most exciting things to do in Altoona is to...
ALTOONA, PA
explore venango

Police: Emlenton Man Throws Salt Shaker at Wife, Causes Heavy Bruising to Arm

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is facing assault charges for reportedly throwing a salt shaker at his wife causing heavy bruising to her arm. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 69-year-old Ralph I. Mong, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Wednesday, December 28.
EMLENTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Where's the most romantic spot in Pennsylvania?

This article originally published Jun 17, 2022. Coudersport, Pa. — The idea of what makes a perfectly romantic place is subjective, for sure, but TripsToDiscover.com, a travel discovery platform, attempted to find inspiration nationwide in a recent article, The Most Romantic Destination in Every State. On their state-by-state list of the most romantic places are quaint bed and breakfasts, grand estates, fine dining, blossoming gardens, and panoramic vistas. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Teen rushed to UPMC Altoona after tow truck crash on I-99

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen and his passenger were taken to UPMC Altoona after crashing into a tow truck that was responding to another crash on I-99, troopers say. A tow truck from Exclusive Towing was traveling in the left lane on I-99 northbound Wednesday, Dec. 28, and attempted to turn left to use […]
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Ice fishing rises in popularity as temperatures drop

As temperatures drop forcing many to stay indoors, some people find joy in the frigid weather with ice fishing. Ice fishing is a popular sport in our area that requires very specific winter conditions. Many people were out on Rowena Lake and Duman Lake on Saturday to participate. “There was...
EBENSBURG, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police ID Owner of Two Dogs Chained Outside in ‘Extreme’ Cold, High Winds

BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have identified and charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed non-traffic citations against 38-year-old Lydiann R. Byler, of Rossiter, in Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
State College

Back in Blonde and Brewing

When she opened The Blonde Bistro in downtown Bellefonte 12 years ago, owner Ciara Semack—she puts the blonde in Blonde Bistro—was glad to provide a comfy atmosphere where customers could enjoy her homemade from-scratch menu. But she never thought she would be adding house-made beer to her offering.
BELLEFONTE, PA
wesb.com

Smethport FD Responded to Tractor Trailer Blocking Rt 46

Friday was a busy day for Smethport Fire Department. The first call came in at 7:26 AM from 8271 Route 46 for a tractor trailer blocking the highway after attempting to turn around in a private driveway. A large wrecker needed to be brought in to remove the truck. State Police were at the scene. Fire Police were on scene for approx. 2 hours.
SMETHPORT, PA
explore venango

SCI Forest Inmate Accused of Beating Man With Combination Lock Tied to Sock

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An SCI Forest inmate is facing aggravated assault charges for allegedly beating another prisoner with a combination lock tied to a sock. Court documents indicate Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Holby Lane Hargrave III, on Thursday, December 29, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Clarion Woman Accused of Stealing Over $33K from Booster Club

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing over $33,000.00 from a booster club at Clarion Area School District. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) According to court documents, on Tuesday, December 27, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal...
CLARION, PA

