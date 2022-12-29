Read full article on original website
kmyu.tv
Pennsylvania ski resort temporarily changes name of slope to support Penn State football
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A ski resort in Pennsylvania is temporarily renaming one of its slopes because of the Rose Bowl matchup. Tussey Mountain Ski Area announced their iconic mountain slope named "Utah" will be changed to “Pennsylvania,” for a short period of time. The reason...
explore venango
Historical Series: The Time the World’s Gaze Was on Venango County and Peace Hung in the Balance
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Historical Series: “The Time the World’s Gaze was on Venango County and Peace Hung in the Balance,” Part I. In 1957, a Filipino “war bride” is accused of fatally shooting her husband at his father’s residence in Pleasantville, Pa.
wccsradio.com
NATIONAL, STATE GAS PRICE AVERAGES GO UP WHILE INDIANA’S GOES DOWN
As we enter the New Year, the national and statewide gas price averages are going up. Across the United States is $3.19 a gallon, up $0.10 from last week. However it is 30 cents lower than last month, and 9 cents below last year’s average. Pennsylvania’s average this morning...
Armstrong County man breaks state record for the largest elk taken during archery season
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — An Armstrong County man broke the state record for the largest elk taken during archery season. “I thought I was going to get a big one, but I didn’t think I’d get a state record,” said Dave Kammerdiener. Dave Kammerdiener started hunting...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Penn State fans charter two flights to Rose Bowl
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Penn State is heading to the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Ca. On Friday morning, so were about 300 fans. Harrisburg International Airport was more crowded—and more blue and white—than usual as Penn State fans began filling up two charter planes. The travelers were looking forward to a weekend-long experience leading up to the game.
nomadlawyer.org
Altoona: 7 Best Places To Visit In Altoona, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Altoona Pennsylvania. If you want to discover a small, historic town in Pennsylvania, Altoona is the perfect destination. This quaint city is home to several amusement parks, museums, and other exciting attractions. One of the most exciting things to do in Altoona is to...
wtae.com
Abby Lee Miller reportedly sells Penn Hills 'Dance Moms' studio
Reality star Abby Lee Miller of "Dance Moms" fame has reportedly sold the Penn Hills building that housed her dance studio. Video above from 2019: Abby Lee Miller speaks with WTAE. The New York Post reports the sale was an off-market deal from Dec. 12. The reported buyer owns a...
explore venango
Police: Emlenton Man Throws Salt Shaker at Wife, Causes Heavy Bruising to Arm
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is facing assault charges for reportedly throwing a salt shaker at his wife causing heavy bruising to her arm. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 69-year-old Ralph I. Mong, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Wednesday, December 28.
Local player matches 4 of 5 numbers for nice Powerball prize
No one won the $215 million Powerball Jackpot, but someone in the area is doing pretty well for themselves after winning a smaller prize. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Butler County.
Where's the most romantic spot in Pennsylvania?
This article originally published Jun 17, 2022. Coudersport, Pa. — The idea of what makes a perfectly romantic place is subjective, for sure, but TripsToDiscover.com, a travel discovery platform, attempted to find inspiration nationwide in a recent article, The Most Romantic Destination in Every State. On their state-by-state list of the most romantic places are quaint bed and breakfasts, grand estates, fine dining, blossoming gardens, and panoramic vistas. ...
Teen rushed to UPMC Altoona after tow truck crash on I-99
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen and his passenger were taken to UPMC Altoona after crashing into a tow truck that was responding to another crash on I-99, troopers say. A tow truck from Exclusive Towing was traveling in the left lane on I-99 northbound Wednesday, Dec. 28, and attempted to turn left to use […]
WJAC TV
Ice fishing rises in popularity as temperatures drop
As temperatures drop forcing many to stay indoors, some people find joy in the frigid weather with ice fishing. Ice fishing is a popular sport in our area that requires very specific winter conditions. Many people were out on Rowena Lake and Duman Lake on Saturday to participate. “There was...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler County-owned garbage hauler increases garbage fee by 75% in neighboring community
A resident of Sewickley Hills in the northern part of Allegheny County is outraged that his fee for hauling garbage will increase by 75%, and he is accusing the borough and garbage hauler Valley Waste Services of Beaver Falls of corruption, malfeasance and price gouging. Valley Waste is owned by...
Elk County organizations receive thousands of dollars in donations from car dealership
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Numerous Elk County organizations felt the spirit of the holiday season after a car dealership donated some revenue it made over the course of three months. On Friday, December 30th, Spitzer Autoworld in Saint Marys was able to give organizations a donation thanks to Operation We Care. From Oct. 10 – […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police ID Owner of Two Dogs Chained Outside in ‘Extreme’ Cold, High Winds
BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have identified and charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed non-traffic citations against 38-year-old Lydiann R. Byler, of Rossiter, in Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office.
State College
Back in Blonde and Brewing
When she opened The Blonde Bistro in downtown Bellefonte 12 years ago, owner Ciara Semack—she puts the blonde in Blonde Bistro—was glad to provide a comfy atmosphere where customers could enjoy her homemade from-scratch menu. But she never thought she would be adding house-made beer to her offering.
wesb.com
Smethport FD Responded to Tractor Trailer Blocking Rt 46
Friday was a busy day for Smethport Fire Department. The first call came in at 7:26 AM from 8271 Route 46 for a tractor trailer blocking the highway after attempting to turn around in a private driveway. A large wrecker needed to be brought in to remove the truck. State Police were at the scene. Fire Police were on scene for approx. 2 hours.
explore venango
SCI Forest Inmate Accused of Beating Man With Combination Lock Tied to Sock
JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An SCI Forest inmate is facing aggravated assault charges for allegedly beating another prisoner with a combination lock tied to a sock. Court documents indicate Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Holby Lane Hargrave III, on Thursday, December 29, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
explore venango
Clarion Woman Accused of Stealing Over $33K from Booster Club
CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing over $33,000.00 from a booster club at Clarion Area School District. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) According to court documents, on Tuesday, December 27, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal...
