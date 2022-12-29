'Kind of a surprise': Moore Police 'bring home the bacon' after pig found blocking traffic

Read full article on original website
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Oklahoma City duo arrested in Missouri for allegedly having 32 lbs of pot in their car
SARCOXIE, Mo. (KOKH) — Two Oklahoma City residents were arrested in Missouri after deputies said they found more than 30 pounds of marijuana in their car. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a car in Sarcoxie on December 31 for a registration violation. During the stop,...
Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox stops at Sid's Diner in El Reno
EL RENO, Okla. (KOKH) — A local restaurant had some star power on Tuesday. Gary LeVox, who is best known as the lead singer for the Rascal Flatts, made a stop at Sid's Diner in El Reno. The restaurant shared photos of LeVox posing with staff and working in...
Pet Pal of The Week: Meet Laughter
Adopting a pet is no joke but our Pet Pal of The Week may laugh her way into your heart! This week, the OKC Animal Welfare introduced us to Laughter. If you want to see what animals are up for adoption or fostering, you can visit the OKC Animal Welfare at 2811 SE 29th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73129. Their number is 405-297-3100, or visit them online at okc.gov/animal-welfare.
Man arrested after dog fight at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody on Monday after an incident involving dogs at an apartment complex. Police said a man and his dog were staying with friends at an apartment complex on Cherry Hill Lane on Monday when they opened the door to let cool air in. The man's dog got up and went outside onto a breezeway.
Luther police arrest man wanted on multiple warrants
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — A man with multiple warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody early Monday morning. Luther police said Jason Cowen of Kansas, Oklahoma had warrants out for his arrest in Arizona and West Siloam Springs. He was arrested shortly before 3:30 a.m. at Conoco...
OKCPD looking for man accused of stealing woman's car keys, rummaging through vehicle
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police are asking the public for their help in identifying a man who allegedly took a woman's car keys and rifled through her vehicle in the parking lot of Mardel's. Investigators are looking to identify this man, wanted in connection to stealing a...
Lindsay man killed in Monday morning accident in Garvin County
GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) — A Lindsay man was killed Monday morning in a crash in Garvin County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just before 8 a.m. on County Road 1554, about a mile east of Lindsay. Troopers said 46-year-old William Brooks was driving eastbound on County...
Oklahoma City council votes to close part of Classen Drive to vehicle traffic
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City council unanimously approved closing Classen Drive between 10th and Dewey to vehicles on Tuesday. The area will remain open for the public to use as a pedestrian and bicycle area. The property owners in the area would be responsible for the redevelopment...
Oklahoma City fire crews battle blaze at vacant home
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a house fire at the corner of SW 25th and Douglas Avenue on Monday morning. Arriving crews found flames and smoke coming out of windows on the side and back of the house. They searched the home and found no...
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office looking for 'Johnny Depp look-alike'
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is looking for who they're calling Johnny Depp look-alike. Deputies said the man seen on this page used stolen credit cards to buy merchandise at several local Lowes stores on Monday. The man drove off in a maroon sedan, according...
Small plane crashes at Clarence E. Page Airport in Yukon
YUKON (KOKH) - Crews are on the scene of a small plane crash at Clarence E. Page Airport in Yukon on Tuesday. Officials say a plane crashed as it was landing on the runway, flipping over. Reports say there was a small fuel leak. There are no reported injuries at...
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle to perform in Oklahoma City later this month
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will perform at the Paycom Center later this month. The duo will take the stage at the downtown arena on Friday, January 20. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, January 6 at 10 a.m. The event...
Oklahoma man killed in New Year's Day crash in Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — A 68-year-old Carnegie man was killed in a crash in Caddo County on Sunday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. near State Highway 9 and County Street 2615, a few miles west of Anadarko. Troopers said Kenny Stocking was...
Cleveland County Detention Center announces inmate's death
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Cleveland County Detention Center announced the death of an inmate on Tuesday. Jail officials said 66-year-old Kathryn Milano suffered a medical emergency on December 20th that was related to pre-existing medical conditions. She was brought to an area hospital but passed away later that...
Members of the Oklahoma City Council say they hope to make Bricktown safer in 2023
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Members of the Oklahoma City Council say they hope to make Bricktown safer in 2023. They say it's because of the recent gun violence in the area. City officials say the main safety concerns are lighting, parking and unsupervised minors. Councilwoman Nikki Nice for...
Oklahoma Attorney General announces nearly $1 billion recovered in opioid settlements
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor announced four new settlements in the State's opioid litigation. O'Connor says with these new settlements, Oklahoma has now recovered more than $900 million in opioid settlements. These settlements rank Oklahoma near the top of all states in total funds recovered on a per-capita basis from the companies alleged to bear partial responsibility for the State's opioid crisis.
Lawyers attempting to halt OTA plans to vote on invalidated ACCESS Oklahoma contracts
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Lawyers fighting the ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike expansions say they will be asking for a temporary restraining order against the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority as soon as courts open on Tuesday. They want to stop the OTA from approving contracts that Seminole County Associate District Court Judge...
Take it off Tuesday: Total Wellness
Starla Robinson, registered dietician from the Oklahoma City County Health Department, is here to help us eat clean and get more mindful about our health with the total wellness program. To find out more healthy living tips visit the health department's website at occhd.org.
Mental Health Monday: 2023 Nami Conference
Mental Health affects us all and Nami Oklahoma is helping the OKC community by hosting its 2023 Annual Nami Conference. This conference Is for anyone who has been touched by mental illness and registration is open now. To learn more about the Nami Conference, visit NamiOklahoma.org. If you need help...
