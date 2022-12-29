Read full article on original website
Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan addressed the rumors circulating online that he has “strongly considered” resigning from his job, noting that he remains committed to coaching the team. McMillan did not directly deny the rumors, but he emphasized that he has never spoken to Shams Charania of The Athletic before. The Hawks tactician added […] The post Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
D’Angelo Russell’s Zion Williamson rant draws perfect response from Trey Murphy III
The New Orleans Pelicans were carried to victory by Zion Williamson in their 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. D’Angelo Russell wasn’t bashful after the game about what he believes was an extremely favorable whistle benefitting the Pels star. “We can’t touch him or guard him,”...
Paul Pierce drops GOAT take on LeBron James after bonkers 47-10-9 game for Lakers
Paul Pierce may not be the biggest fan of LeBron James, but the Boston Celtics legend couldn’t deny the greatness the Los Angeles Lakers star showed against the Atlanta Hawks. On his 38th birthday on Friday, James exploded for 47 points on top of 10 rebounds and nine assists...
Luka Doncic’s 5-game streak with Mavs has never been done before, not even by LeBron James or Michael Jordan
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.
Pacers guard Trevelin Queen on Tyrese Haliburton: 'He's just a great leader.'
Queen has been impressed by his star teammate this season
Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets top Celtics after rim delay
DENVER — (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims.
VIDEO: Robert Williams breaks the rim, causes delay in Celtics vs. Nuggets
Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams used all his power as the Time Lord to delay their showdown with the Denver Nuggets by as long as he can and gave them more time to rest … maybe? Kidding aside, though, Williams did give the arena workers at Pepsi Center quite the problem after his huge […] The post VIDEO: Robert Williams breaks the rim, causes delay in Celtics vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant’s 3-word response to critics questioning Dillon Brooks’ shot selection
Ja Morant is riding with his teammate. The Memphis Grizzlies star didn’t mince words defending Dillon Brooks after the team’s 119-106 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. While being asked about Brooks’s erratic shot selection, he cut off the reporter asking the question to give a...
3 wings the Nuggets must pursue before NBA trade deadline
Denver Nuggets fans are ecstatic right now, as their squad has not only welcomed back both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. at 100% for the first time in two years, and it currently owns the best record in the West at 23-12. Murray and Porter Jr. are still finding their groove, and the hope […] The post 3 wings the Nuggets must pursue before NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best trade destinations for Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield
Buddy Hield has garnered interest from teams around the league and could be on the move. The 30-year-old sharpshooter would provide elite three-point shooting for a contending team. Hield is having a great season with the Pacers, averaging 17.7 points, shooting 45.4 percent from the field, and a very efficient...
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs. Wizards?
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Washington Wizards tonight. Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed on the injury report as “questionable” as he battles soreness in his left knee. He is joined by George Hill (non-COVID illness) with the same designation while Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) and Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) are out against the Wizards. […] The post Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs. Wizards? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 major changes Timberwolves must make to reach NBA Playoffs
The Minnesota Timberwolves endured a pulsating victory in last year’s NBA play-in tournament before succumbing to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games of the first round. Despite the loss, there were pleasing performances that indicated a bright future in Minnesota, such as the emergence of Anthony Edwards as a cornerstone. However, there were glaring weaknesses as well, such as the rim protection of Karl Anthony-Towns, so the Timberwolves’ front office executed a massive trade to partner Towns with Rudy Gobert.
NBA Twitter goes berserk as Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson torch Blazers in comeback Warriors win
For the entirety of the 2022-23 season thus far, the Golden State Warriors know that there is no better place than home. Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and the Dubs entered their Friday night home game against the Portland Trail Blazers owners of the league’s best home record, at 15-2. And there may be no better time for the Warriors to be in the middle of an eight-game homestand with Stephen Curry out due to a shoulder injury.
Is Bradley Beal playing vs. Bucks?
The Washington Wizards’ road trip continues on Sunday with a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Wes Unseld Jr.’s team is riding a four-game win streak, including a 119-100 victory at the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Making the Wizards’ recent success all the more impressive? Two of those games have come with their best player sidelined. But is Bradley Beal playing on Sunday vs. the Bucks?
Lakers HC Darvin Ham drops huge Anthony Davis injury update
The Los Angeles Lakers are sitting at 14-21 on the season and with Anthony Davis still sidelined with a foot injury, things are looking grim for a team that is going to have their work cut out to even secure a play-in spot. However, it appears their star big man is trending in the right direction. Speaking before LA’s contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, head coach Darvin Ham dropped a very positive update on AD’s recovery.
3 best trade destinations for Alex Caruso
The Chicago Bulls were the best team in the East at one point last season. However, their counterparts found their rhythm and got healthy at the perfect time, so the Bulls dropped to sixth in the East. Their foundation seems legitimate in terms of talent, but the chemistry has not been terrific at the very least. It’s 36 games into the season and their record stands at an abysmal 16-20, with a gloomy future ahead because of a massive investment in a core of veterans.
Gary Payton II set to make season debut Monday vs. Pistons following abdominal surgery
The Portland Trail Blazers have been without prized free agent signing Gary Payton II this season as he was making his recover from off-season abdominal surgery. But it appears as if he is finally ready to make his 2022-23 season debut on Monday against the Detroit Pistons as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Celtics-Nuggets injury report features Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Robert Williams
The NBA’s latest injury report features Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon and Boston Celtics center Robert Williams. Jamal Murray is listed as “questionable” as he manages an injury for his left knee. Murray was listed as “probable” before a game against the Phoenix Suns before he logged 43 minutes in Ball Arena, scoring 26 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing five assists in a three-point win.
RUMOR: Nuggets’ dream trade deadline acquisition to help Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic is a one-of-a-kind player. He’s one of the few players in the league who is legitimately worth building a team around because of his transcendent skill set. The Denver Nuggets realize this and have made moves to improve Jokic’s supporting cast, but there is more work to be done. The Nuggets’ goals for […] The post RUMOR: Nuggets’ dream trade deadline acquisition to help Nikola Jokic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Turner’s Pacers truth bomb after 34-point outing vs. Clippers further dampens trade rumors
Myles Turner’s name has been consistently mentioned in trade rumors over the past couple of years. However, the Indiana Pacers are in the midst of a strong 2022-2023 season. Turner most recently led the Pacers to a big victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. His postgame comments will certainly excite Indiana fans while leaving potential […] The post Myles Turner’s Pacers truth bomb after 34-point outing vs. Clippers further dampens trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
