San Antonio, TX

ClutchPoints

Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan addressed the rumors circulating online that he has “strongly considered” resigning from his job, noting that he remains committed to coaching the team. McMillan did not directly deny the rumors, but he emphasized that he has never spoken to Shams Charania of The Athletic before. The Hawks tactician added […] The post Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic’s 5-game streak with Mavs has never been done before, not even by LeBron James or Michael Jordan

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Robert Williams breaks the rim, causes delay in Celtics vs. Nuggets

Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams used all his power as the Time Lord to delay their showdown with the Denver Nuggets by as long as he can and gave them more time to rest … maybe? Kidding aside, though, Williams did give the arena workers at Pepsi Center quite the problem after his huge […] The post VIDEO: Robert Williams breaks the rim, causes delay in Celtics vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

3 wings the Nuggets must pursue before NBA trade deadline

Denver Nuggets fans are ecstatic right now, as their squad has not only welcomed back both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. at 100% for the first time in two years, and it currently owns the best record in the West at 23-12. Murray and Porter Jr. are still finding their groove, and the hope […] The post 3 wings the Nuggets must pursue before NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs. Wizards?

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Washington Wizards tonight. Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed on the injury report as “questionable” as he battles soreness in his left knee. He is joined by George Hill (non-COVID illness) with the same designation while Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) and Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) are out against the Wizards. […] The post Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs. Wizards? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

3 major changes Timberwolves must make to reach NBA Playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves endured a pulsating victory in last year’s NBA play-in tournament before succumbing to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games of the first round. Despite the loss, there were pleasing performances that indicated a bright future in Minnesota, such as the emergence of Anthony Edwards as a cornerstone. However, there were glaring weaknesses as well, such as the rim protection of Karl Anthony-Towns, so the Timberwolves’ front office executed a massive trade to partner Towns with Rudy Gobert.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

NBA Twitter goes berserk as Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson torch Blazers in comeback Warriors win

For the entirety of the 2022-23 season thus far, the Golden State Warriors know that there is no better place than home. Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and the Dubs entered their Friday night home game against the Portland Trail Blazers owners of the league’s best home record, at 15-2. And there may be no better time for the Warriors to be in the middle of an eight-game homestand with Stephen Curry out due to a shoulder injury.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Is Bradley Beal playing vs. Bucks?

The Washington Wizards’ road trip continues on Sunday with a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Wes Unseld Jr.’s team is riding a four-game win streak, including a 119-100 victory at the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Making the Wizards’ recent success all the more impressive? Two of those games have come with their best player sidelined. But is Bradley Beal playing on Sunday vs. the Bucks?
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Lakers HC Darvin Ham drops huge Anthony Davis injury update

The Los Angeles Lakers are sitting at 14-21 on the season and with Anthony Davis still sidelined with a foot injury, things are looking grim for a team that is going to have their work cut out to even secure a play-in spot. However, it appears their star big man is trending in the right direction. Speaking before LA’s contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, head coach Darvin Ham dropped a very positive update on AD’s recovery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Alex Caruso

The Chicago Bulls were the best team in the East at one point last season. However, their counterparts found their rhythm and got healthy at the perfect time, so the Bulls dropped to sixth in the East. Their foundation seems legitimate in terms of talent, but the chemistry has not been terrific at the very least. It’s 36 games into the season and their record stands at an abysmal 16-20, with a gloomy future ahead because of a massive investment in a core of veterans.
ClutchPoints

Celtics-Nuggets injury report features Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Robert Williams

The NBA’s latest injury report features Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon and Boston Celtics center Robert Williams. Jamal Murray is listed as “questionable” as he manages an injury for his left knee. Murray was listed as “probable” before a game against the Phoenix Suns before he logged 43 minutes in Ball Arena, scoring 26 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing five assists in a three-point win.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Nuggets’ dream trade deadline acquisition to help Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is a one-of-a-kind player. He’s one of the few players in the league who is legitimately worth building a team around because of his transcendent skill set. The Denver Nuggets realize this and have made moves to improve Jokic’s supporting cast, but there is more work to be done. The Nuggets’ goals for […] The post RUMOR: Nuggets’ dream trade deadline acquisition to help Nikola Jokic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Myles Turner’s Pacers truth bomb after 34-point outing vs. Clippers further dampens trade rumors

Myles Turner’s name has been consistently mentioned in trade rumors over the past couple of years. However, the Indiana Pacers are in the midst of a strong 2022-2023 season. Turner most recently led the Pacers to a big victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. His postgame comments will certainly excite Indiana fans while leaving potential […] The post Myles Turner’s Pacers truth bomb after 34-point outing vs. Clippers further dampens trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
