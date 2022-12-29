ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names 4 public safety cabinet members

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs continued to add to her administration on Thursday, as she announced four members of her public safety cabinet. Lt. Colonel Dana Allmond will head the Department of Veterans’ Services. Allmond graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1994 and has more...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Secretary of State-elect Fontes calls recount discrepancy ‘really problematic’

PHOENIX — Arizona’s next chief elections officer said it was “really problematic” that one county’s recount added hundreds of votes to its initial tally. “The single-digit differences are not unusual, but … it’s really problematic to see the number of ballots in Pinal County that were not tabulated,” Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on Thursday, hours after the recount results from three Nov. 8 general election races were released by a state judge.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho college students arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A 28-year-old criminal justice graduate student was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania on Friday as a suspect in the mysterious stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last month, authorities said. DNA evidence played a key role in identifying Bryan Christopher Kohberger as a suspect...
MOSCOW, ID
KTAR.com

Valley office experts are watching these key submarkets in 2023

John Bonnell is wrapping up the year with a slew of tours. In the week leading up to Christmas, the managing director for the Phoenix office of brokerage firm JLL estimated he and his team hosted multiple office tours for prospects in spaces between 1,000 to 30,000 square feet. Normally, he said he might have one tour during that period, so he thinks that interest can carry over into 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Police seek suspect after 9 injured in shooting at Phoenix business

PHOENIX — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting that left nine people injured at a business in Phoenix on Saturday, authorities said. Officers responded to the scene near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road around 4 a.m. and found victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Scottsdale police warning public about fake parking ticket scam

PHOENIX — Police are warning the public about fake parking tickets showing up under windshield wipers in Scottsdale. Officer Aaron Bolin told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday that a handful of people have come to the Scottsdale Police headquarters recently looking to paying the bogus fines or to question the validity of the counterfeit tickets.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Police investigating shooting at Phoenix business leaving 6 people injured

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that had six different gunshot wound victims at a business in Phoenix, authorities said Saturday. Officers responded to a business near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road and found several victims suffering from gunshot wounds. After authorities transported several victims to local...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Victim’s doorbell camera helps Surprise police identify arson suspect

PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with an arson in Surprise after the victim’s doorbell camera helped police identify him, authorities said. Justin Winjum was booked into Maricopa County Jail on counts of arson of an occupied structure and criminal damage, both felonies, according to the Surprise Police Department.
SURPRISE, AZ
KTAR.com

Hazmat crews working to clean up fuel leak after vehicles collide in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Authorities are on the scene of a traffic accident involving a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck carrying 9,000 gallons of unleaded fuel. The collision, which happened near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Saturday, created nearly a two-foot gash in the semi-truck’s tank, which resulted in a significant fuel leak onto 51st Avenue, Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Storm systems bring scattered rain, gusty winds to Phoenix

PHOENIX — The year started off wet and cold as a strong storm system made its way across Phoenix on Sunday. Much of the Valley recorded less than one-tenth of an inch of rain by noon, while the East Valley had higher amounts of rainfall. Rain gauges in Mesa,...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Glendale pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after getting hit by car

PHOENIX — A pedestrian was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries early Friday after getting hit by a car on a Glendale street. Officers responded to a car-pedestrian collision around 12:45 a.m. near State Farm Stadium, the Glendale Police Department said. Police said the passenger sedan, which remained...
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy