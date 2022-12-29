Read full article on original website
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names 4 public safety cabinet members
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs continued to add to her administration on Thursday, as she announced four members of her public safety cabinet. Lt. Colonel Dana Allmond will head the Department of Veterans’ Services. Allmond graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1994 and has more...
Secretary of State-elect Fontes calls recount discrepancy ‘really problematic’
PHOENIX — Arizona’s next chief elections officer said it was “really problematic” that one county’s recount added hundreds of votes to its initial tally. “The single-digit differences are not unusual, but … it’s really problematic to see the number of ballots in Pinal County that were not tabulated,” Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on Thursday, hours after the recount results from three Nov. 8 general election races were released by a state judge.
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho college students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A 28-year-old criminal justice graduate student was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania on Friday as a suspect in the mysterious stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last month, authorities said. DNA evidence played a key role in identifying Bryan Christopher Kohberger as a suspect...
Valley office experts are watching these key submarkets in 2023
John Bonnell is wrapping up the year with a slew of tours. In the week leading up to Christmas, the managing director for the Phoenix office of brokerage firm JLL estimated he and his team hosted multiple office tours for prospects in spaces between 1,000 to 30,000 square feet. Normally, he said he might have one tour during that period, so he thinks that interest can carry over into 2023.
Here are the unique ways some Arizona cities bring in the New Year
PHOENIX — The New York City ball drop for New Year’s Eve is one of the most known celebrations worldwide, but Arizona has a few unique things that also descend from the sky to bring in the New Year. Prescott, Show Low and Flagstaff will all host celebrations...
Police seek suspect after 9 injured in shooting at Phoenix business
PHOENIX — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting that left nine people injured at a business in Phoenix on Saturday, authorities said. Officers responded to the scene near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road around 4 a.m. and found victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Scottsdale police warning public about fake parking ticket scam
PHOENIX — Police are warning the public about fake parking tickets showing up under windshield wipers in Scottsdale. Officer Aaron Bolin told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday that a handful of people have come to the Scottsdale Police headquarters recently looking to paying the bogus fines or to question the validity of the counterfeit tickets.
Police investigating shooting at Phoenix business leaving 6 people injured
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that had six different gunshot wound victims at a business in Phoenix, authorities said Saturday. Officers responded to a business near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road and found several victims suffering from gunshot wounds. After authorities transported several victims to local...
Man charged with murder, kidnapping after deadly argument with girlfriend
PHOENIX — A 37-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping and murdering his girlfriend, according to Phoenix police. Officers arrested Bobby Montano on Friday night after responding to a call of a stabbing around 10 p.m. in the area of 101st Avenue and Indian School Road. Montano was detained...
Victim’s doorbell camera helps Surprise police identify arson suspect
PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with an arson in Surprise after the victim’s doorbell camera helped police identify him, authorities said. Justin Winjum was booked into Maricopa County Jail on counts of arson of an occupied structure and criminal damage, both felonies, according to the Surprise Police Department.
Major intersection in Gilbert closed for repairs after water leak, flooding
PHOENIX — A major intersection in Gilbert will likely be closed until at least Sunday because of flooding, authorities said. Crews are working to repair a water leak at Elliot and Cooper roads, the Gilbert Police Department said on social media Friday morning. The intersection will be shut down...
Hazmat crews working to clean up fuel leak after vehicles collide in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Authorities are on the scene of a traffic accident involving a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck carrying 9,000 gallons of unleaded fuel. The collision, which happened near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Saturday, created nearly a two-foot gash in the semi-truck’s tank, which resulted in a significant fuel leak onto 51st Avenue, Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
Valley Metro offering free rides across Phoenix on New Year’s Eve
PHOENIX — Once again, revelers can ride free on the Valley Metro transit system this New Year’s Eve. Residents and visitors can board the light rail, a bus or streetcar for free from 7 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday. “We encourage those celebrating the new year to...
Storm systems bring scattered rain, gusty winds to Phoenix
PHOENIX — The year started off wet and cold as a strong storm system made its way across Phoenix on Sunday. Much of the Valley recorded less than one-tenth of an inch of rain by noon, while the East Valley had higher amounts of rainfall. Rain gauges in Mesa,...
Glendale pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after getting hit by car
PHOENIX — A pedestrian was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries early Friday after getting hit by a car on a Glendale street. Officers responded to a car-pedestrian collision around 12:45 a.m. near State Farm Stadium, the Glendale Police Department said. Police said the passenger sedan, which remained...
Phoenix to ring in the new year with rain, high country to get more snow
PHOENIX — If your New Year’s resolution is to spend more time outside, this weekend in Phoenix may not provide the best weather conditions. Steady rain will blanket the Valley on Sunday, the first day of 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Rain chances are at 100%...
