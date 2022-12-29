John Bonnell is wrapping up the year with a slew of tours. In the week leading up to Christmas, the managing director for the Phoenix office of brokerage firm JLL estimated he and his team hosted multiple office tours for prospects in spaces between 1,000 to 30,000 square feet. Normally, he said he might have one tour during that period, so he thinks that interest can carry over into 2023.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO