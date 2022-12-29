ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelé, Three-Time World Cup Winner and Soccer Legend, Dies at 82

By Dustin Schutte
 3 days ago

Pelé, a Brazilian soccer star and one of the greatest players to ever set foot on the pitch, has died. Multiple outlets reported the news on Thursday morning. He was 82.

Pelé was one of the iconic figures in soccer, not only for his success on the field but his influence off of it. The news comes just a few days after reports surfaced about the legend’s hospitalization .

Last year, Pelé was diagnosed with colon cancer. He had been undergoing treatment over the past 12 months.

Many consider Pelé to be the greatest player in the history of soccer. He won three World Cup titles with Brazil and was the face of the sport for decades. He spent nearly 20 years on the pitch, playing for Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team.

Following his career in soccer, Pelé became Brazil’s first Minister of Sports.

Soccer World Mourns Passing of Pelé

Soccer fans and media mourned the sad news of Pelé’s death on Thursday. He was one of the most iconic athletes to ever play the game and spoiled everyone with his play for almost two decades.

Many took to Twitter to talk about the impact of the soccer legend.

Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt said , “A Sporting Legend. Rest in Peace King Pele.” Former Irish soccer player Paul McGrath tweeted , “Saddened to hear the news, one of my Heroes.”

“We join the sporting world in mourning the passing of one of our sport’s greatest ever players,” Canada Soccer wrote. “Rest In Peace.”

Premier League USA sent out a tweet saying, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Pele, an extraordinarily gifted footballer who transcended our sport and inspired millions throughout his remarkable career. Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to Pele’s family and friends.”

His impact on the game of soccer remains immeasurable.

James88 Harned
3d ago

A true legend and icon of his sport...my condolences go out to his family and friends...R.I.P. Pele 🙏💔

Creepin Jesus
3d ago

first soccer player to get my attention...RIP man... the original real deal of international soccer....

Joan Mcgowan-Nash
3d ago

R.I P. Pele growing up i always hear about the great soccer player Pele your memories will lived on for ever.condolences go out to his family and friends R.I.P. Amen 🙏 ❤

